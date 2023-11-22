Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EssilorLuxottica: Path To Maintaining Dominance

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • EssilorLuxottica is a vertically integrated eyecare business with a diverse portfolio of leading brands and high barriers to entry. The business is the premier offering in the industry.
  • EL's financial performance has been strong, with M&A-supported growth and high margins generating incrementally improving cash flows.
  • The eyecare industry will further experience tailwinds as Western populations continue to age and economic development drives eyecare services in emerging markets.
  • EL's business model, global reach, and focus on innovation position it well for long-term success despite potential risks.

Ray Ban shop in Bloomingdale"s department store in New York City, USA

J2R

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • EL is a highly-quality business, with substantial scale in the eyewear/eyecare industry. It is vertically integrated, increasing exposure and shared expertise, while operating a range of leading brands to win customers.
  • The

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.61K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ESLOF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESLOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESLOF
--
ESLOY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.