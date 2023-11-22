Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Symbotic Stock: A Well-Deserved Run, But I Don't Want In

Nov. 22, 2023 8:16 AM ETSymbotic Inc. (SYM)
Dilantha De Silva
Summary

  • Symbotic shares rose 40% after reporting strong financial results for Q4, including a YoY revenue increase of 60% and positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time since going public.
  • The company's focus on improving gross profit margins and diversifying its customer base is paying off, with an 80-basis point improvement in adjusted gross margin in Q4.
  • On a GAAP basis, the operating loss narrowed by 1% and the net loss narrowed by 15% in Q4, which highlights Symbotic's long-term potential for profitable growth.
  • Symbotic's long-term growth prospects are promising, as it addresses real-world distribution challenges and capitalizes on the growing demand for warehouse automation.
  • I am not bearish on the prospects for Symbotic - quite the opposite - but I am not comfortable investing in the company today because of two main reasons.
Distribution Warehouse With Plexus, Automated Guided Vehicles And Robots Working On Conveyor Belt

onurdongel

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares popped 40% yesterday as the company reported blockbuster financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter. Initiating coverage on Symbotic last September, I claimed SYM stock was well-positioned to register more gains before a


    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

