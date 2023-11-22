Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Emerging Markets Gear Up For Growth In 2024

Nov. 22, 2023 7:30 AM ETKALL, KEM, KEMX
Summary

  • As we approach 2024, the conditions for an emerging markets EM growth recovery continue to surface. In China, the recovery is underway, though the market is awaiting additional policy support for consumption.
  • The US Federal Reserve's decision to keep its target interest rate unchanged in November bodes well for EM. A reversal in the US dollar's strength could lead to positive performance.
  • Meanwhile, reducing a supply glut in lower-end semiconductors may benefit key technology-exporting markets such as Taiwan and Korea.
  • Valuations in India, which has led performance in EM ex China in recent years, may have run up too far and may see a correction as we head towards 2024.
  • The KraneShares Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index since its launch, primarily thanks to its cash buffer, which the Fund has maintained throughout the period.

By Anthony Sassine, CFA, Robin Zheng, and Henry Greene

Introduction

2023 has been a year of below-average growth for many major EM countries with mostly flat performance year-to-date. China’s recovery has been uneven, and Taiwan and Korea’s growth, which is highly

