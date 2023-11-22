Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ioneer: Call Option On Lithium Prices

Nov. 22, 2023 8:31 AM ETioneer Ltd (IONR)2 Comments
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • ioneer Ltd. owns the low-cost Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, which is expected to have industry-leading economics.
  • The project is backed by institutional partners and has strong institutional support, including potential investments from Sibanye Stillwater and loans from the U.S. Department of Energy.
  • Despite the recent crash in lithium carbonate prices, ioneer's stock appears undervalued and could offer significant upside potential for long-term investors.

Lithium - ion batteries , metallic lithium and element symbol. 3d illustration.

jroballo

As a resource investor, I am constantly looking for beaten up commodities and stocks in search of tomorrow's '10-baggers'. I believe ioneer Ltd. (NASDAQ:IONR) has the potential to be such an investment.

ioneer owns the low-cost Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.06K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IONR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

N
NATEtures Domain
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (136)
Thanks for the article. I’m adding more at these levels.

Have you investigated FEAM?
m
mbpowers1215
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (96)
Interesting. I will do more research on this company, and if I like what I find, I’ll probably wait for a bit of bad news (dilution, construction delay, etc.) before jumping in. Pre-revenue bets on the future aren’t my cup of tea (like SMR), but are definitely intriguing ideas for a small slice of the portfolio.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IONR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IONR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IONR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.