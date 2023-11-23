Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Portfolio Reveal: 5 REITs To Potentially Earn $1,000 Every Month

Nov. 23, 2023 8:05 AM ETCCI, EPR, EPR.PR.C, EPR.PR.E, EPR.PR.G, GOOD, GOODN, GOODO, NLCP, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REIT dividend yields are historically high.
  • Share prices have crashed even as interest rates keep on rising.
  • I present a REIT portfolio to earn $1,000 of monthly dividend income.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Mutual Funds

benedek

Over the past 2 years, REIT (VNQ) share prices have crashed even as their dividend payments kept on rising:

As a result, REITs are today priced at their highest dividend yields in many years, and earning $1,000 of

This portfolio could be of course improved even further. It only has 5 names, but you could further enhance its risk-to-reward by adding another 10 similar REITs to add additional layers of diversification.

That's precisely what we do at High Yield Landlord. The goal of our portfolio is to maximize safe income and include 20 such opportunities. 

If you want full access to our Portfolio, you can join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
61.95K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOODO, KREF.PR.A, NLCP, EPR, CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

