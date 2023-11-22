David Tran

Introduction

Despite positive read-through from cloud hyperscalers, I passed on the opportunity to buy Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at ~$400 per share due to lingering valuation fears and a precarious technical setup amid heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical risks:

In light of a -20% decline since my last update on Nvidia, the long-term risk/reward for NVDA stock has improved significantly, with the stock moving closer to my fair value estimate of $390 and the 5-year expected return rising to nearly 20%. As a picks & shovels play, Nvidia should continue to benefit from the ongoing AI CAPEX spending bonanza from other big tech companies. Hence, I think Nvidia's financial performance will continue to remain strong, at least in the near term. That said, the wild run-up in long-duration treasury yields has increased the likelihood of a hard landing, which could negatively impact the demand for Nvidia's AI chips. Also, the U.S. ban on the export of AI chips to China poses a fresh challenge for our long-term growth projections for Nvidia. Given our valuation model for Nvidia is quite generous, I still don't think we have a margin of safety to deploy fresh capital into Nvidia. Technically, Nvidia's stock is trading at a make-or-break level. A breakdown here could send the stock into a tailspin down by ~25% to $300 per share. Despite strong beats from its big tech peers for Q3, Nvidia and the "Magnificent 7" names are experiencing increased selling pressure in recent sessions, with major market indices breaching key technical levels. Looking at recent market action, I believe a "flight-to-safety" trade into long-duration treasury bonds [real safe haven] is seemingly underway, and a lot more money could come out of (previously high-flying) big tech stocks [perceived safe havens] in the next few weeks and months. Given the heightened macroeconomic, geopolitical, and technical headwinds, I cannot justify buying Nvidia at current levels. If we do see a breakdown of the $400 level (confirmation of the "H&S" pattern), then I think NVDA stock will slide down to $250-350 range in a jiffy. For bold investors willing to weather volatility, Nvidia Corporation stock could be a decent bet right here. However, considering the near-to-medium term risk/reward, I will be staying on the sidelines for now, but if NVDA gets down to $250-300, then count on me to be a buyer. Source: Nvidia Stock At A Make-Or-Break Level: Buy, Sell, Or Hold? (Technical Analysis).

While Nvidia stock never confirmed a breakdown of the H&S pattern, I clearly missed a buying opportunity given Nvidia's 25%+ run-up to all-time highs ahead of its earnings! In today's note, we will analyze Nvidia's Q3 FY2024 results, and re-run it through our valuation model to gauge the long-term risk/reward for Nvidia and to make an informed investment decision.

What Were Nvidia's Expected Earnings?

Heading into the Q3 FY2024 earnings report, Nvidia was projected to deliver revenues and Normalized EPS of $16.11B [up +171% y/y, estimate range: $12.56B to $17.49B] and $3.39 [up +483% y/y, estimate range: $3.25 to $3.69], respectively.

SeekingAlpha

Did Nvidia Beat Earnings?

For Q3 FY2024, Nvidia sailed past top and bottom lines expectations, with revenues and non-GAAP EPS coming in at $18.12B [up +206% y/y] (vs. est. $16.11B) and $4.02 [up +593% y/y] (vs. est. $3.39), respectively. Once again, the top-line outperformance was driven primarily by insatiable generative AI-induced demand for Nvidia's Data Center AI GPU chips:

Nvidia Q3 2023 CFO Commentary

In Q3 FY2024, Nvidia's Data Center revenue reached a record high of $14.51B (+279% y/y and +41% q/q) amid an AI gold rush for NVDA's GPUs as enterprises race to implement generative AI and large language models [LLMs] across their businesses. Here's what Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, had to say about the quarter:

Our strong growth reflects the broad industry platform transition from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI. Large language model startups, consumer internet companies and global cloud service providers were the first movers, and the next waves are starting to build. Nations and regional CSPs are investing in AI clouds to serve local demand, enterprise software companies are adding AI copilots and assistants to their platforms, and enterprises are creating custom AI to automate the world's largest industries. NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, networking, AI foundry services and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software are all growth engines in full throttle. The era of generative AI is taking off.

Given the positive read-through from cloud hyperscalers, I am not at all surprised by the outperformance in Nvidia's data center segment. While Nvidia is primarily a data-centric business now, strong sales performance in Gaming (+81% y/y) is a positive surprise [especially due to rival AMD's lukewarm gaming performance].

Nvidia Investor Relations

In Q3, Nvidia's Professional Visualization and Auto business segments returned to positive y/y growth; and I think it is fair to say that Nvidia is firing on all cylinders!

On the margin front, Nvidia's non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 75%, up 380 bps over Q2 FY2024 and up 1,890 bps over Q3 FY2023. With its vast first-mover advantage in AI, Nvidia is enjoying tremendous pricing power, and in effect, getting a massive AI windfall.

Further, this ongoing margin expansion is powering Nvidia's quarterly free cash flow generation higher. In Q3 FY2024, Nvidia's free cash flow increased from +$6.05B in Q2 2023 to +$7.04B in Q3 2023. Despite Nvidia returning $3.9B to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during Q3, the semiconductor giant's fortress-like balance sheet got even stronger, with cash and short-term investments position rising to $18.3B.

Nvidia Investor Relations

What Is The Outlook For NVDA Stock?

For Q4 FY2024, Nvidia's management is guiding for revenues of $20B ahead of consensus street estimates of ~$17.80B. This guided revenue figure implies y/y growth of +230%, which in my view, is simply astounding!

Nvidia Investor Relations

The AI chip export restrictions did not impact Nvidia materially in Q3 2023, but the company now expects a significant decline in exports to China and other additional regions in Q4:

Nvidia Q3 FY2024 CFO Commentary

While demand in other geographies is expected to make up for this loss of revenue in the near term, doubts about the sustainability of this AI chip demand spike (and subsequent supply crunch) are likely to persist in the upcoming weeks, months, and quarters.

According to Jensen Huang (emphasis added):

The computer industry is going through two simultaneous transitions - accelerated computing and generative AI. A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process.

SeekingAlpha

The long-term opportunity for Nvidia is massive [TAM: >$300B], and given CUDA's dominance, Nvidia is likely to keep enjoying the lion's share of the data center market for years to come. However, nearly all of its major customers (cloud hyper scalers, i.e., Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOGL)) are developing in-house custom AI chips, which is a significant potential risk to Nvidia's future revenues and margins! Nvidia is miles ahead of the competition and the only obviously clear beneficiary of the breakthroughs in generative AI; however, revenue growth visibility is still low.

Nvidia's Fair Value And Expected Returns

In light of yet another blowout quarter and positive management commentary for FY2025, I think Nvidia Corporation could now clock $80-90B (up from $75-80B) in revenue over the next twelve months. Given the seismic jump in near-term sales growth, we will be building the model based on a forward revenue estimate and then discounting the fair value output from the model to get a current fair value estimate. Unlike crypto, I believe AI is the real deal, which is why I think a 20-30% CAGR growth for Nvidia is plausible (aggressive but certainly plausible).

Given Nvidia's incredible pricing power and looming shift to a high-margin software business, I believe that steady-state free cash flow ("FCF") margins for NVDA could be as high as 40-50%. All other assumptions are relatively straightforward. Please let me know if you have any questions via the comments section.

Here's my updated valuation model for Nvidia:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Applying a 15% discount to this 2024 fair value estimate, we get a current fair value estimate of ~$444 per share for NVDA stock. With Nvidia stock trading at ~$495 per share (at the time of writing), I continue to believe that the stock price is ahead of its skis at this moment in time.

Last quarter, my fair value estimate was at $390 at a time when the stock was at $500. The stock has virtually gone nowhere in the last three months, i.e., we have seen a time correction. While the gap between our fair value estimate and Nvidia's market price is closing (now at just ~10%), I still don't think we have an ample margin of safety here due to somewhat generous assumptions for long-term margins and sales growth.

Assuming a base case exit multiple of 25x P/FCF, I can see Nvidia rising to $1,135 per share by 2029. This price target translates to a 6-yr CAGR return of 14.83% from current levels.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Despite using generous assumptions, NVDA's expected 5-year CAGR returns are in line or a little short of my investment hurdle rate of 15%. Hence, I am still not a buyer here.

Please note: Nvidia is clearly winning big in the era of Gen AI; however, this initial-stage demand growth jump could yet prove to be temporary in nature. Yes, Nvidia is trading at just ~25x forward P/E, but margins could be peaking here too (at least for the short term). With all of its major customers building AI chips in-house (potential risk to revenues and margins), I see a genuine lack of a margin of safety here.

Concluding Thoughts: Is NVDA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Q2 Earnings?

Investors and analysts have been chasing NVDA stock higher and higher in order to stake their claim in the "Gen AI rush," and as of Q3, Nvidia Corporation remains the most obvious "picks and shovels" play in the market.

While NVDA stock managed to hold the key $400 psychological level (i.e., avoid a bearish "H&S" pattern breakdown), it is once again failing at the $500 level despite reporting better-than-expected numbers for top and bottom lines in Q3 FY2024.

WeBull Desktop

Technically, Nvidia's stock is close to overbought territory (RSI ~70); however, we know that it can stay in overbought territory for long periods of time, and momentum can carry NVDA stock to unimaginable levels. Given Nvidia's robust financial performance and management's optimistic outlook, I don't think investors (institutional or retail) are going to be in any hurry to race toward the exit doors here.

Yes, I may sound like a broken record, but I will say this again -

Nvidia Corporation is a great company with market-leading products and arguably the best CEO in the semiconductor industry. However, the price we're being asked to pay for Nvidia (~$1.2T) is too steep, in my opinion. In a zero-interest rate world, investors can afford to be valuation agnostic; however, we are no longer operating in such an environment, with the FED still pulling liquidity out of financial markets and a bank credit tightening cycle in effect after multiple bank failures.

Despite running the risk of missing out on further gains in NVDA stock, I choose to remain on the sidelines here. FYI, I have been wrong about NVDA stock in the past, and I could be wrong again. While Nvidia is performing exceptionally right now, the current price tag leaves little to no margin of safety for a long-term investor. Given the lack of revenue growth and margin visibility going into a potential economic recession (hard landing), I remain "Neutral" on Nvidia Corporation stock at these elevated levels. The post-ER cool-off in Nvidia's stock is mild, but if the stock gets down to the low $400s again, I will initiate a new long position, and start accumulating slowly with a 12-24 month DCA plan.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Nvidia Corporation stock "Neutral/Hold" at $495 per share.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.