Nvidia Q3 Review: I Was Wrong, But I'm Staying On The Sidelines

Nov. 22, 2023 8:36 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
Ahan Vashi
Summary

  • Despite obliterating top and bottom line estimates for Q3 FY2024, Nvidia Corporation stock is down -1.5% in the after-hours session.
  • Given its pre-earnings run-up to all-time highs, I was wrong to pass up on the opportunity to buy Nvidia stock at $400 last month.
  • In today's note, I share my thoughts on Nvidia's Q3 FY2024 numbers and re-run the stock through our valuation model to see if it is a buy at current levels.
Orange nVidia logo on ballon in an urban setting

David Tran

Introduction

Despite positive read-through from cloud hyperscalers, I passed on the opportunity to buy Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at ~$400 per share due to lingering valuation fears and a precarious technical setup amid heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical

Ahan Vashi
Comments (11)

microfocus274 profile picture
microfocus274
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (213)
hedgies will be cashing in their profits on this for the next month no doubt
T
Tim H.
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (198)
Ahan you have no sense of humor deleting my comment:-)
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (11.31K)
@Tim H. You have no understanding of how Seeking Alpha works. The only people that can delete comments are employees. Ahan, who is not an employee, isn't who deleted your comment.
q
qi11
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (4)
Thanks for your candid take. I'm long NVDA and will continue to hold
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (39.1K)
A "valuation model" has cost you big. Losing out can be worse than losing.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (1.09K)
@Gary J is Rich on AMZN My investing style is process-oriented. Yes, I will miss some investments due to my focus on valuations (long-term risk/reward), but I am happy with my investments: docs.google.com/...
Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (8.82K)
You were wrong the last 7 articles on NVDA and you are wrong again. Just cover a different stock as you clearly lack the expertise to understand Nvidia. The stock is now at 24 times CY2024 earnings and you have been rating it a HOLD in every single article as the stock skyrocketed this year. That is not helpful at all
T
Tim H.
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (198)
@Stefan Redlich My brother bought NVDA at $289 a share early last May and he is very happy with his investment.
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (20.83K)
@ahanvashi you were and are wrong since you have forgotten to place the proper emphasis on NVDA’s position in the world. It is unique. It may be overbought relative value but you cannot fail to listen to the company projections of astounding growth in Q4 while maintaining incredible demand margins. I appreciate your honesty, but you clearly missed this stock twice.
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (11.31K)
I am trading this one from the short side. Loved the big after-hours dipped and bought some back below $480. This morning, I shorted that amount again at at average of $504.29 and bought it back at $498.13. I then shorted a little more at $501.48. I am right now short about 62% of my trading account and am looking to cover. To me, the valuation assumes strong high-margin growth for a very long time, and I am willing to bet against that. The stock is up more than 240% in 2023. Pass! By the way, I am very short mainly technology stocks.
K
KeHar
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (14)
It's ok mate, no one listened to you.
