We remain buy-rated on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) post Q3 fiscal 2024 earnings. October results and January quarter outlook confirm our expectations that demand for A.I. accelerators will continue to outpace supply through 1H24, and NVDA continues to maintain product leadership. Consistent with our expectations, Wall Street's expectations for NVDA's A.I.-led growth were conservative in Q2 2023 and Q3 2023; the company hit another beat this quarter and raised higher for Q4 2024.

NVDA reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.02 on revenue of $18.12B, topping analyst expectations of $3.36 on $16.1B, respectively, according to Bloomberg. For the third quarter in a row, the company beats its guidance and consensus comfortably; revenue this quarter is up 34% from Q2, up 206% from a year ago. Management now guides for revenue of $20B next quarter, plus or minus 2%, ahead of analysts' projections of $17.8B.

We think NVDA will now face high expectations for another raise and beat next quarter and concerns from institutional investors about the sustainability of its data center growth trajectory in 2024. We think this headwind may pressure stock price movement, regardless of NVDA's positive fundamentals. We believe the stock can continue to offer more upside driven by its data center sales, as we expect the accelerated computing market demand will expand further through 1H24.

Data center sales grew 41% QoQ and 279% Y/Y to $14.51B, ahead of expectations of $12.82B; last quarter, data center sales grew 141% QoQ to $10.4B. We think NVDA has the design wins for A.I. computing into 2024 and remains ahead of the competition, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) on this front. The following outlines NVDA's revenue by segment this quarter.

NVDA 10Q

The stock has traded more sporadically over the past quarter, with stock price movement vulnerable to market noise about double-ordering, and fears of a slower growth rate in 2024 compared to this year. Consistent with our expectations, NVDA has beaten guidance and raised higher for next quarter on A.I. demand tailwinds. In our opinion, the bottom line is that demand will continue to outpace supply through 1H24, and NVDA remains the best-positioned name to benefit from A.I. accelerator demand towards 2H24. We're not concerned about NVDA's growth rate slowing down yet; we still see room for more upside.

We see three main factors working in NVDA's favor through 1H24. The first is the shortage of A.I. chips in the current environment; there is still a shortage, according to our industry research. The second is the higher ASP for A.I. servers versus compute servers, with the former selling at 15x-20x the latter's price. We think the higher ASP will remain intact in the near-term and continue to drive top line performance further. The third is its leadership products and design wins into next year.

Question of sustainability on the table

We understand that institutional investors do have some doubt about the sustainability of its data center growth trajectory and the company's ability to keep up its beat-and-raise through 2024 coupled with the risk of China export restrictions impact.

NVDA is the poster child of A.I., so along with the +290% run-up since our upgrade to buy in late October of last year comes a lot of focus on how sustainable this growth is. In our opinion, the market noise is getting investors too concerned too early; we think the higher growth rate is still sustainable for 1H24. The Biden administration ban is at the forefront of concerns regarding data center sales, with the expanded ban set to impact A800, H800, L40S, and GTX4090. We understand the concern regarding the ban as 20-25% of NVDA's data center sales come from China, but we see minimal impact on NVDA's financial performance as we believe the shortage of A.I. chips will offset the lower sales in China.

On the call, management noted that sales to destinations impacted by the ban will be lower into the next quarter, stating:

"We expect that our sales to these destinations will decline significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, though we believe the decline will be more than offset by strong growth in other regions."

Still, management expects to see a negative impact from the ban in the longer run but still has limited visibility on the scope of the impact. We continue to be bullish as the higher outlook for next quarter factors in the lower sales to China, according to management.

Additionally, we're seeing a little wiggle room for NVDA to make workaround chips to sell to China, and reports note that "Importers are often able to purchase the equipment if they claim it is being used on an older production line." The workaround chip narrative is supported by reports from Reuters that the company expected to announce three new chips for China; management confirmed they are working on A.I. chips for China that work around the restrictions on the call today. We think the China sales exposure will impact NVDA's data center sales outlook in FY 2025 and 2026 but see little impact in 1H24. The following outlines NVDA's Revenue by geographic region, which is designated based upon the billing location of the customer this quarter.

NVDA 10Q

Additionally, many investors and sell-side analysts are concerned about double-ordering; we agree that NVDA may be seeing double-ordering due to A.I. chip shortage and long lead times, but we don't think this will catch up to the stock in 1H24. We see the double-ordering headwinds materializing in 2H24, not ahead. Again, our belief here is based on the continued A.I. chip shortage; we see orders will continue to go through in the first half of the year and see the potential for order cancelations in the second half.

Valuation

NVDA is trading at premium multiples, but we think the higher multiple reflects management's higher-than-expected guidance for the past three quarters. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 48.0x EPS $10.26 C2023 compared to the peer group average of 27.9x. The stock is trading at 23.0x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.9x. We continue to be buy-rated on the stock as we think demand will continue to outpace supply in the near term. We believe NVDA continues to be a growth stock.

The following table outlines NVDA's valuation against the peer group.

TSP

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street strongly shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 53 analysts covering the stock, 51 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated.

Wall Street's expectations for A.I. demand for NVDA as the go-to choice in the market. The stock is currently priced at $493, reaching a 52-week-high of 502.66. The sell-side price-target is $610, while the mean is $629, with a potential 24-28% upside.

The following charts outline NVDA's sell-side ratings and price targets.

TSP

What to do with the stock

We maintain our Buy rating on NVDA. We, however, understand that institutional investors do have some doubt about the sustainability of its data center growth trajectory and the company's ability to keep up its beat-and-raise through 2024 coupled with the risk of China export restrictions impact.

We think NVDA is a tricky name and see headwinds due to high expectations to keep up with the beat and guide pattern. Still, we see more room for upside due to demand for accelerated computing and shortage of supply into 2024 and see NVDA's stock outperforming through 1H24 in response. We think the semi-export restrictions remain manageable; we see no material impact on near-term sales, nor do we see the effect of double-ordering ahead of 2H24. We recommend investors explore entry points and add opportunistically.