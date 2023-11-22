Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Antero Midstream: Free Cash Flow Growth On Steroids

Nov. 22, 2023 9:52 AM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)AR11 Comments
Long Player
Summary

  • Antero Midstream is expected to experience significant free cash flow growth due to the completion of infrastructure and the ability to fill up capacity.
  • Antero Resources is focused on acquiring suboptimal holdings to add to its current acreage. The growth is therefore slow as the company has reached the mature stage.
  • Antero Midstream's concentration on the rich gas part of operations allows for faster growth compared to Antero Resources.
  • The debt ratio is very low for a midstream company.
  • The dividend yield is historically high and reflects little to no growth expectations.

For years, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was a rapidly growing midstream operator with one main customer (who was also growing rapidly) with a big capital budget for the size of the operation. Now that the main infrastructure has been built out, all this

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities.

Long Player
20.21K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications. I own a NFLX put.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

d
dorj00will
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (535)
I think there is a rebate structure with AR that also goes away in 2024
M
MorningInfidel
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (188)
Long AM, PBA, ET (now that CEQP was acquired by them) and WMB. Core part of my income portfolio that I would need a VERY good reason to part with for the next decade at least
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (42.08K)
@MorningInfidel ET is heading back to court at some point. Just make sure nothing serious happens when it does as the court cases are what is holding that stock price back. When they clean up, you could be in for a good price jump if the outcome is considered good for ET.
M
MorningInfidel
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (188)
@Long Player Thank you for the heads up, I wasn't aware of any lawsuits against ET (an accidental shareholder since the CEQP acquisition). I've got some reading to do it seems :)
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (42.08K)
@MorningInfidel I covered it about two years ago. With them, so far so good. But right now you have the Army Corps taking public comments and then its back to court. While I like their chances, I don't think an income investor should be in that position.
R
Risk21
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (476)
Excellent company. I liked it better at 12 and 11. Way better at 9. Sold at 12 and moved on to higher dividend pipes.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (42.08K)
@Risk21 It has done very well for a lot of us the last few years and the management is solid. I don't want to sell mine as I bought it at 2 1/2 roughly and that yield does not happen often
J
Jan Blanckaert
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (2.2K)
@Risk21 which ones?
R
Risk21
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (476)
@Jan Blanckaert ET, MPLX
Also midstream TRMD (refined products). Also like ARLP and TRMLF.
I'm all dividends/distributions.
wiuser profile picture
wiuser
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (428)
AM, WMB, and KMI are cash cows I keep in my Roth IRA. The midstream natural gas business will be strong for at least the next 20 years.
