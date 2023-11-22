Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVR Partners Is An Agriculture Gem With >20% Income Potential

Nov. 22, 2023 10:54 AM ETCVR Partners, LP (UAN)6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CVR Partners offers high-income distributions for investors looking for dividends in the agriculture fertilizer industry.
  • UAN operates two manufacturing facilities in Kansas and Illinois, strategically located to meet the demand for nitrogen fertilizer in the US.
  • Despite some headwinds, UAN has a strong position in the market and has the potential to provide attractive yields for investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

One hundred dollar bill in corn grain

Vitalii Petrushenko

Introduction

What about UAN?

This may be one of the most asked questions I get whenever I publish an article covering agriculture fertilizer producers.

As much as I like the fertilizer plays in my portfolio, like Nutrien (

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.4K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, CP, MOS, NTR, CF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

R
Risk21
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (476)
Help. What's the future dividend outlook.
J
JackCr
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (7.82K)
@Leo Nelissen

Thanks for the analysis!

Considering the current undervaluation, do you consider UAN a possible takeover target?

I have seen estimates that replacement cost would be in the $3Billion dollar range, so might make it attractive to a larger competitor looking for added production capacity…….
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (10.6K)
@JackCr Based on its free cash flow capabilities, I think so. However, I haven't figured out who may buy them.

Replacement costs are a great argument. In general, fertilizers and refining companies benefit from their assets. Building new plants is expensive!
J
JackCr
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (7.82K)
@Leo Nelissen

And take years for approvals and to build……
sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (3.64K)
20% income is not going to happen. Wait until tax loss selling is done. Buyer in the $65 range.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UAN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.