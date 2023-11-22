Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Goodfood Market Corp. (GDDFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 22, 2023 10:02 AM ETGoodfood Market Corp. (GDDFF), FOOD:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.34K Followers

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCPK:GDDFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Ferrari - CEO

Ross Aouameur - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Martin Landry - Stifel

Frederic Tremblay - Desjardins

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Goodfood Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a courtesy to others, we ask that each participant limit themselves to one question and one follow-up. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. Please note that questions will be taken from financial analysts only. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, November 22 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Furthermore, I would like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements about Goodfood's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, level of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or other future events or developments. As such, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on forward-looking statements in Slide 2 of the presentation.

I’d now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s call, Jonathan Ferrari, Goodfood Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ferrari, you may proceed.

Jonathan Ferrari

Thank you. [Foreign Language] Good morning everyone and welcome to this call for Goodfood Market Corp to present our financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, ended September 2.

I'm joined on the call today by Neil Cuggy, Goodfood’s President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ross Aouameur, Chief Financial Officer. Our press release reporting this quarter's results was published earlier this morning. It can be found on our website at makegoodfood.ca and on SEDAR.

Please be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GDDFF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDDFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.