My Most Important Recession Indicator

There is constant conjecture about how Chairman Powell and his Fed officials will modify monetary policy based on their comments made during public speaking engagements and their regularly scheduled meetings. I think it is a waste of time. If you want to know what the Fed will ultimately do at its next meeting, look no further than the consensus view reflected in the CME Fed funds futures market. The Fed rarely, if ever, surprises the market. If you want to know what Fed officials will say, you can expect them to always lean slightly hawkish, but to varying degrees, to keep inflation expectations anchored and financial conditions sufficiently tight to stay on track for their inflation target of 2%. It has been that way all year long, and I doubt it will change until we move closer to when the market expects the first rate cut in early May of next year. Investors have finally recognized this, which is why stocks and bonds didn't have much of a reaction to the release of yesterday's minutes from the Fed's November meeting.
The focus now is on the consumer, and the debate is about how strong spending will be during the spree that occurs every year from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Consumer spending accounts for approximately 70% of our economic activity, so forecasters are hoping to glean some insight as to when the next economic downturn will come from the level of spending during this short but important period. The labor market remains strong and wage growth is now running higher than the rate of inflation for most, but excess savings are winding down and there are early indications of slower economic activity. Those who have been predicting a recession over the past year will be focusing on this weekend's numbers with great interest, but I don't place too much importance on this event.
Typically, the most important datapoint for me when it comes to determining when the economy is on the verge of contracting is year-over-year real retail sales growth. When that number declines by more than 1%, as it did last April, it is a red flag. Yet the post-pandemic period has been characterized by anomalies and one of the most important is the emphasis on services spending. Retail sales are predominantly goods purchases, which have not carried the same weight during this cycle as compared to previous ones. Therefore, I ignored this historically reliable recession indicator when inflation-adjusted retail sales fell nearly 3.5% earlier this year.
Instead, my focus is on real personal consumption expenditures, which includes both goods and services. Note in the FRED chart below that the annualized growth rate here was 2.4% in September, and we will have the update for October next week. This suggests that the economy continues to grow slightly above trend. We should see a gradual rebalancing back to pre-pandemic norms for goods and services spending, but until then my focus will be on this number as the best indicator of when the economy may be in trouble.
