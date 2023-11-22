Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.34K Followers

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rene Vanguestaine - IR, Christensen

Alex Xu - Chairman and CEO

Selina Yang - CFO

Megan Huang - VP, Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Dan Xu - Morgan Stanley

Bruce Mi - UBS

Simon Cheung - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for GreenTree’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s call, Mr. Rene Vanguestaine of Christensen, GreenTree’s Investor Relations firm. Please proceed Rene.

Rene Vanguestaine

Thank you, MJ. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us. GreenTree’s earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.998.com, as well as on PR Newswire services. As a reminder, we also posted a PowerPoint presentation that accompanies our comments to the same IR website.

On the call from GreenTree are Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Selina Yang, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Megan Huang, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Ms. [Ellen Zhao], Financial Director, stepping in for Mr. Bill Zhou, who is not available today. Mr. Xu will present the company’s performance overview for the third quarter of 2023, followed by Ms. Huang and Ms. Zhu, who will discuss business operations, and then Ms. Yang and Ms. Zhu will discuss financials and guidance. They will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session, which follows.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and as defined in the U.S. Private

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GHG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GHG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.