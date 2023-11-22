Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agora, Inc. (API) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 22, 2023 10:23 AM ETAgora, Inc. (API)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.34K Followers

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tony Zhao - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Jingbo Wang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tom Tang - Morgan Stanley

Daley Li - BofA Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Agora, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

The company's earnings results press release, earnings presentations, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on its IR website at investor.agora.io. Joining me today are Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Jingbo Wang, the company's CFO.

Reconciliations between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in its earnings press release. During this call, the company will make forward-looking statements about its future financial performance and other future events and trends. These statements are only predictions that are based on the company's belief today, and actual results may differ materially.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect the company's financial results and its performance of its business, and which the company has discussed in details in its filings and SEC, including today's earnings press release and the risk factors of other information contained in the final prospectus relating to its initial public offering. Agora, Inc. remains no obligation to update any forward-looking statements the company may take on today's call.

With that, let me turn it over to Tony. Hi, Tony.

Tony Zhao

Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our earnings call. In the third quarter, our revenue was $15.3 million for Agora, flat compared to last quarter at RMB 141 million for Shengwang, an increase of 7.4% quarter-over-quarter. As of the end of this quarter, we have more than 1,600 active customers for Agora and more than

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About API

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on API

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.