Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Competition On The Horizon

Nov. 22, 2023 11:34 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)MSFT12 Comments
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
268 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation faces mounting competitive threats from major players like Microsoft, Huawei, and startups like Tigris that could erode market leadership over time.
  • While the company beat Q3 estimates, valuation analysis shows Nvidia trading at steep premiums across forward P/E, P/B, and P/S ratios relative to sector medians, signaling potential overvaluation.
  • Risks from competitive dynamics & uncertainty in crucial regions like China make the current stock price disconnect from fundamentals, warranting a cautious neutral outlook for now despite Nvidia's long-term potential.

Nvidia campus in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

With Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q3 FY 2024 earnings, the company has reiterated itself as a dominant force in critical high-growth technology segments ranging from gaming and data centers to artificial intelligence ("AI") accelerators. However, the company now

This article was written by

Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
268 Followers
Ultima Insights is a research company for retail investors. We provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

j
joebarh
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (6)
your analysis is missing a key point: CUDA. If you want to understand the potential of NVIDIA CUDA should have appeared 10+ times in your document.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (1.42K)
That's absurd!!!! They are so far ahead of anyone else in AI tech, training, support, and software. NO one comes close NOR do they have the complete package! They are years ahead! There's a reason why their chips sell at premiums and AMD's at a discount! Their chips are so superior in speed, memory, and size. The ONLY downside is companies could settle for cheaper less efficient and powerful hardware to save money if we enter a recession. Overvalued?!?!? How do you value a cutting edge, quality, dominating stock like NVDA?!?!?
aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (736)
It will take years for completion to catch up if at they could. todays entry point of 477 and higher is not to be missed imo.
DarienL profile picture
DarienL
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (2.72K)
What you are missing is the sw and ecosystem that is need to optimize and run all these AI models and also inference which is the root of what AI does. This is like Tesla in year one when the same comments about competition would erode margins. Its taken 4+ years and just now others like Rivian are starting to match somewhat. Same with NVDA... at least 3 years before others even begin to catch up.
b
born2ruk
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (187)
Excited for Q4 earnings and 2024 guidance. We will see how NVDA leadership feels about the competition by how aggressive their guidance is. They have been very aggressive so far in 2023 with their guidance, and continue to beat and raise every quarter
MindsEye profile picture
MindsEye
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (446)
I don't think Nvidia is terribly threatened by Microsoft. Satya Nadella is the master of when to beat them and when to join them, and he is in cahoots with Jensen Huang to build the future. This is 100% worth a watch. Buy NVDA and MSFT, go to sleep, wake up in a decade. Not worth selling either of them before then. The smartest kids in the room, working together, will build the future.

www.youtube.com/...
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (40)
@MindsEye I agree there is a real chance that MSFT won't be as big of a threat as I am fearing. However, I think the stock is still too expensive until we have more clarity
r
rsadofsky
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (17)
First of all the reason price to book is so high is that Nvidia outsources their manufacturing to Taiwan Semi....that is not a bad thing. Secondly, Nvidia did not get into AI but GPUs are much more efficient than CPUs allowing AI to flourish . Thirdly, looking at trailing P/E is misleading for a company growing so rapidly. The real question is, how long will it be till Nvidia's growth starts to level off and/or decline.
M
MarkSF1
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (22)
Nvidia and others are like Cisco was in the 1990's: cutting edge technology expanding a new and critical technology. In Cisco's case that technology was the internet. So, hang on to your "hats," but there will be point in time that AI will be ho hum and NVidia and others will be like Cisco is today.
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (40)
@MarkSF1 That is definitely the bear case. CSCO earnings from 2000-2001 is a good example of this. The life cycle of these new GPUs will be key
U
UpsideDownsideAnalyzer
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (25)
Well written. One other thing is that people tend to buy and hoard Nvidia chips when crypto mining is more profitable. Much of this valuation expansion has been due to cryptocurrency mining and attempting to front run the miners. But with the halving of Bitcoin, new bans against selling to China, expected growth in competition, bloated gross margins I would expect competition and headwinds to increase substantially.
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (40)
@UpsideDownsideAnalyzer Thanks! And yeah I didn't talk a lot about crypto but that is definitely a revenue source that has been some what dormant for 18+ months
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.