Dimitrios Kambouris

For fellow legacy Discovery holders, shares of what is now Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) ("WBD" hereafter) have been one-way traffic for some time, and not in the right direction. Fellow travelers joining from the AT&T (T) spin-off are also sharing the pain, with the shares down significantly since the transaction closed last year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Between the uncertain earnings power of its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") business, a contracting traditional pay-TV ecosystem, and significant levels of debt, there is no shortage of uncertainty at WBD.

While the first two represent the big "known unknowns" weighing on the stock, at around the $10.50 mark these shares look very cheap unless there is a near-term collapse in linear television.

The US Pay-TV Problem

WBD reports through three segments: Networks, DTC and Studios. Over the first three quarters of 2023, it generated an adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 billion excluding the corporate center, of which Networks was $6.9 billion.

Networks houses traditional pay-TV assets like TNT, HGTV and Discovery Channel. This segment is vital to WBD given its contribution to group earnings, but is up against ongoing declines in pay-TV subscriptions:

Data Source: IBIS World

Not only that, but it appears the pace of decline is picking up:

Data Source: IBIS World

Evolving content consumption habits are obviously a key consideration, particularly for scripted content. Another one is the US pay-TV model.

At this point, comparisons with other parts of the world where pay-TV trends are somewhat stable may be helpful. In the UK, for example, pay-TV subs were 14.4 million in 2012, and appear to have actually increased slightly to 14.6 million in 2023. Similarly, that first link had Western European subscribers at 92.6 million in 2012. Despite being projected to fall to 100 million by 2027, subs would still be higher than 2012.

In terms of headwinds, pay-TV in these mature markets obviously shares similarities with the US. A lot of folks no longer watch scripted content linearly, for example. However, there are also some important differences. Firstly, the US cable bundle is more inflexible than the à la carte model common in Europe. In the latter, categories like sports, movies, kids and extra news channels are typically premium add-ons, while base pay-TV is inexpensive.

Under this model, content is priced closer to its "actual" value. For instance, my own household's bill was $150 last month. This looks quite close to what many cable subscribers in the US might pay under a bundle. The difference? $82.75 is sports. There are some differentiators that help sustain this. For instance, ultra-high-definition sports broadcasting (~$8 of that bill) is now increasingly common in Europe. If folks could regularly watch live pro and college football/basketball in UHD, perhaps it could help sustain a hypothetical "floor" for US pay-TV.

Secondly, European pay-TV typically has exclusive US content. For example, if you wanted to legally watch episodes of WBD's show Succession, you might need a customer relationship with a pay-TV provider depending on the exact market. This helps sustain the terminally outdated linear model for scripted content, if only to a small extent. In the US, content giants have been putting desirable content on DTC platforms. The rationale for subscribing toward pay-TV is thus weakened even further.

Finally, many European pay-TV operators are now streaming aggregators too. If you have discrete pay-TV and Netflix subscriptions, for instance, you may be able to move your Netflix account over to your pay-TV one. Because of the wholesale agreements in place, you could save some money on your overall monthly content spend.

All told, pay-TV might make some sense under these conditions, but it suggests that US pay-TV subscriber declines have a long way to go under its current model.

Networks Segment Can Soldier On

While this is a problem for WBD's Networks segment, the stock is also priced for it. The company generates over $10 billion in annual EBITDA. CapEx requirements are light. At its current enterprise value of around $68 billion, I believe WBD can afford modest long-term annualized declines in Networks earnings.

One thing that is weighing on the stock is the risk that earnings declines may be faster than this. Indeed, Networks adjusted EBITDA fell 9% year-on-year in Q3.

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery Q3 2023 Results Presentation

Advertising was 40% of 9M'23 Networks sales and has declined at a double-digit year-on-year clip for several quarters now. This is driving the weakness for both Networks and, to a large extent, WBD stock as a whole.

This does look concerning, as a part of this is due to rotation out of linear and into digital ads amid fewer eyeballs on traditional TV. Further, management was not exactly bullish about future performance on its recent earnings call:

So again, you heard the comments we made on the advertising market, and the reality is so far we're unfortunately not seeing the improvement in Q4 that I think many had hoped to see earlier in the year. And that's why, while it's early to be talking about 2024 and beyond, we felt it was prudent to be transparent about what we're seeing in the market. Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO, Q3 Earnings Call

Having said that, there are caveats given the nature of the comp. This is a soft year for political advertising, for example, while 2024 will be a very significant one. Year-on-year comparisons can be quite deceptive for this revenue line: two or even four-year comps may be better.

Although the benefits from political ad spending will largely accrue to broadcast TV, cable will still get a chunk of the pie. That is because older folks skew more to pay-TV, and older folks are reliable when it comes to voter turnout. So, while the comps look ugly for Networks, I wouldn't be too quick to extrapolate this in its entirety. Networks can continue to soldier on, albeit with modestly declining earnings.

NBA Rights Renewal Lingers

A big question for the Networks segment is what happens when the current NBA broadcast deal comes to an end following the 2024-25 season. The last deal was sealed nine years ago and is worth around $24 billion in total, so we can expect a significant increase in value.

WBD CEO David Zaslav has allegedly said that WBD does not need to have the NBA. This seems like a negotiating ploy as in reality WBD is quite light on its sports offering. Sports ads are just about the one part of the linear TV ad space that isn't very weak, and obviously, live sports also keep a number of households subscribed to pay-TV. I suspect the NBA is very important to WBD.

WBD's current deal to screen NBA games has an average annual value ("AAV") of around $1.2 billion, which is already a decent-sized component of Networks' segmental costs. Should costs head higher still, that will obviously add downward pressure to margins.

At this point, we can only really speculate on what the deal will ultimately be. Still, one key thing that may be worth keeping in mind is that costs won't necessarily spike in year one. These deals are usually backloaded, so step-up payments will be more manageable than the headline AAV increase makes it look at first glance. This is important for WBD in terms of its near-term free cash flows.

DTC Also Looks Noisy

WBD's DTC segment posted $100 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3. Having previously been losing a ton of money, that looks like a nice improvement. Still, the market may have been left unimpressed as subs fell another 700k sequentially to 95.1 million. That was after having fallen 1.8 million sequentially in the prior quarter.

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery Q3 2023 Results Presentation

This is partly due to ongoing churn from overlapping Max and Discovery+ subscribers, while the "extraordinarily light content slate" referenced by management on the Q3 earnings call looks like a nod to the impact of the recent prolonged Hollywood labor dispute. While performance still looks weak, it is also quite noisy.

The key question is how high WBD can drive subs, particularly domestic ones. At $11.30 per month, adding an extra 8-9 million over the longer term can drive around $1.2 billion in extra annual segmental revenue. With more international subscribers, ads, and benefits from cost leverage, that could be the difference in getting to the kind of EBITDA margin needed to offset a chunk of the expected declines in Networks. There is still content to mine here, with a small screen adaptation of the Harry Potter books being the most obvious and intriguing one given it is a guaranteed seven-season story.

Stock Can Still Be Deeply Undervalued

Despite having a poor growth outlook, WBD can still be deeply undervalued given its current valuation. The company has an enterprise value of $68.5 billion, of which circa $43 billion is debt less cash. The business is also throwing off around $5 billion a year in annual free cash flow ("FCF"). The stock is thus on a FCF yield of around 20%, except free cash flow is tied up in the relatively low returning activity of debt reduction.

The debt itself is not as big a concern as it otherwise could have been: rates are largely locked at a reasonable yield and the maturity profile is sound. On ballpark EBITDA of $10.5 billion, which represents the low end of management's 2023 guidance, leverage is 4.1x. Getting to 2.5-3x at current rates of FCF is around a 24-month story. Depending on the lay of the land, there may be much more attractive options for cash use after that point.

Even so, on flat annual EBITDA and a 6.5x multiple, we still would be looking at high-teens annualized returns. These are not aggressive assumptions and the implied fair value still falls short of Street consensus as per Seeking Alpha:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

In terms of risks, it is obviously very much take your pick here. Networks profits could fall faster than anticipated given trends in US pay-TV, and this is the largest concern. DTC subscriber growth could likewise disappoint, threatening the increase in earnings that is necessary to offset Networks. A recession could have a negative impact on both, while debt is also significant. While all of that adds up to a particularly cloudy outlook, the potential upside here is also significant.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Top 2024 Long/Short Pick investment competition, which runs through December 31. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!