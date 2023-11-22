Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Stock: A Buy After Post-Earnings Rally

Nov. 22, 2023 12:06 AM ET
Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • RTX Corporation stock gained more than 8% since September, with changes to shareholder returns.
  • The GTF turbofan program is facing difficulties, but the long-term value is expected to be significant.
  • Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney segments performed well, while the Raytheon segment had lower sales growth.
  • The company has a massive backlog with positive demand trends in its end markets.
Close Up of a Desktop Computer Monitor Screen with 3D CAD Software with Prototype Jet Engine Project. Specialist Discussing Work, His Hand Visible In Front of the Screen.

gorodenkoff

In September 2023, I analyzed RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) stock and marked the stock a buy based on the significant plunge in stock price, which I believed was not proportionate to the issues faced on the GTF turbofan program. Indeed, the

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin Bechai
15.4K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (14.85K)
Thanks for the article.

Long RTX.
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (10.47K)
@PT Larry Thank you for reading!
D
Duke fan
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (1.54K)
Thanks for the analysis. Bought and sold RTX on a swing trade at a nice profit. RTX (and LHX which also appears to be undervalued) remain on my WL but have been hesitant to pull the trigger until there is more clarity particularly on the P&W issue. Senior management appears less than forthcoming on the issue .
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (10.47K)
@Duke fan What information are you looking to find about the GTF issue? They can of course always be more clear for instance providing live updates on a website about the progress and cash costs, but I think RTX has actually provided a lot of detail. Aerospace companies tend to hold their cards close to their chest, so perhaps I am too used to that and I am quickly satisfied with updates that allow for analyzing the numbers with the little bits and pieces they provide.
j
justanopion
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (3.59K)
Bought it near its low. Special thanks to panic investors who made this possible
v
vernon18
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (583)
@justanopion yep 👍
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (10.47K)
@justanopion Short term focus on long-term profit programs provide very nice entry points.
