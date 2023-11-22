Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Occidental Petroleum Q3: OPEC+ Supply Cuts And Earnings Upside (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.61K Followers

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum is benefiting from higher petroleum prices and is aggressively growing its production in key areas such as the Permian.
  • Recent OPEC+ supply cuts have improved the pricing situation for the industry and supported energy prices.
  • Occidental Petroleum has potential for earnings growth in light of recent supply cuts.
Drone view captures the Permian Basin at sunset, revealing the sprawling landscape of fracking drilling and oil rigs that stretch out towards the horizon

grandriver

The pricing environment for energy producers like Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has strengthened in recent months, in part because OPEC+ member countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia have extended significant oil production cuts until the end of the year. Higher petroleum prices are

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.61K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, CVX, OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
RoyGraham
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (395)
I am invested in OXY. My concern with oil producers is that they are being too aggressive in adding to production. We are in danger of a downward spiral in price due to oversupply which will feed into more over production in an attempt by producers to offset lower revenue by adding production!
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (932)
Hi, very good article, Thank You 😁 In the news of the last days was that OXY possesses Lithium resources. So they could enter the big market of battery energy storages. Those are not only interesting for cars, for me the bigger energy storages which You need if sun and wind shall be the sources of energy. What is Your opinion on this topic ? All the best 😎
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (1.53K)
t y for another very nice write up i no know oxy but i will look at it t y very much again @The Asian Investor
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OXY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.