An Important Warning To REIT Investors
Summary
- I am very bullish on most REITs following their recent crash.
- But warning: I did not say "all" of them!
- There are many types of REITs that I expect to do poorly over the long run. Avoid those at all costs.
- High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
I have over 50% of my net worth invested in Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs in short.
I invest so heavily in this sector because I think that it offers a historic opportunity to buy real estate at a steep discount to its fair value.
There are many REITs that are today priced at a 50% discount relative to the fair value of their underlying real estate because their share prices have crashed even as their rents kept on growing and their property values remained more or less stable.
I strongly believe that the market has overreacted to fears of rising interest rates, not understanding that REITs use little debt, enjoy long debt maturities, and the growing rents more than make up for the rising interest expense.
So I am very bullish on most REITs.
But even I am objective enough to recognize that not all REITs are attractive. In fact, there are quite a few types of REITs that I expect to do very poorly over the long run, and the goal of this article is to warn you against those REITs:
#1 - Externally Managed REITs
Most REITs are today internally managed.
What this means is that the management is hired as employees of the REIT and their sole focus should be the REIT itself and not some other vehicles.
Moreover, this also means that the managers won't earn "fees" that are based on the volume of assets under management. Instead, they will earn salaries, which are typically based on key performance indicators. As an example, the compensation of executives at VICI Properties (VICI) depends on two things: (1) their ability to grow their funds from operations ("FFO") per share by at least 6% per year over a 2-year rolling period; and (2) reaching at least 10% compounded annual total returns for shareholders over a 3-year period.
This does a great job of aligning the interests of the shareholders and managers, and this is why most REITs are today internally managed.
However, there are still many REITs that are externally managed, which essentially means that the management is outsourced to an external asset management company that's hired to take care of the management.
This leads to much greater conflicts of interest because:
- For one, the manager will typically also manage other vehicles with competing interests. As an example, they may take care of the REIT but also manage 3 different private funds that focus on the same property sector. Which vehicle then gets the best deals?
- For two, the compensation of the manager will typically be a fee that's based on the volume of assets under management and not the performance of the REIT itself. This will then lead to a "growth at all costs" mentality. The REIT will issue as many shares as it can to buy more assets even if the deals are dilutive just because it would lead to greater compensation for the manager. It will also push the manager to take more debt because higher leverage would lead to more assets and higher fees.
As a result of these conflicts, the performance of externally managed REITs has been a lot worse than that of internally managed REITs.
Here are some examples of externally managed REITs that I would avoid at all costs. They always seem to be cheap, but cheap often gets cheaper...
- Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)
- Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
- Service Properties Trust (SVC)
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC).
And there are many others.
If a REIT has an external management structure, probably stay away from it. There are a few exceptions, but generally speaking, they are not worth the risk.
#2 - Mortgage REITs
A lot of investors are lured into mortgage REITs, or mREITs, because they offer very high dividend yields.
Just to give you a few examples, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) offers an 16.4% dividend yield, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) yields 14%, and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) yields 14.6%.
But despite offering these high dividend yields, most mortgage REITs have been very poor investments over the long run. In fact, their track record is amongst the worst in the entire financial market:
They only earned a ~2% total return over the past 20-year period, which shows you that the high dividends were really just a mirage as they came at the cost of declining share prices.
I believe that this is because most mREITs are too heavily dependent on external macro factors that are out of their control. Small changes in interest rates or spreads can have a significant impact on their businesses, and predicting these factors is very challenging.
A good chart to illustrate this point is the dividend track record of Annaly Capital Management, which is one of the most popular mREITs:
You can clearly see that their business model is at the mercy of macro factors that they aren't able to predict.
I would much rather invest in a lower-yielding equity REIT like Realty Income (O) that grows slowly but steadily. The risk-to-reward is a lot more compelling in my opinion because the business model of a real landlord is less dependent on these macro factors:
#3 - Certain Specific Property Sectors
This may seem obvious, but not all real estate is created equal and there are many property sectors that I would avoid.
The best example is the office sector.
Office REITs are today heavily discounted and they are attracting a lot of value investors, but I think that if you adjust for the high capex needs, the leverage, some cap rate expansion, and the risk of further declines in occupancy/rents, then today's prices aren't that cheap.
I run a small investment boutique and my entire team is fully remote and things are just fine. I don't expect everyone to go this route, but hybrid is here to stay and it will have a profound and long-lasting impact on the office sector.
Therefore, I fear that REITs like Boston Properties (BXP) will turn into value traps. Investing today in BXP could be similar to investing in a mall REIT like Simon Property Group (SPG) back in 2017. It seemed cheap back then, but it still ended up turning into a value trap.
But there are other property sectors to avoid as well.
I generally don't like hotels. They require too much capex, they are too cyclical, and they are facing growing competition from Airbnb (ABNB) and other similar platforms.
I also fear that self-storage is overbuilt in the U.S. The share prices of Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) have come down, but they are still priced at a premium relative to better-performing property sectors.
#4 - Some International Markets
Generally speaking, REITs are well-managed in the U.S. There are, of course, some exceptions, but REITs have existed for many decades, they are scrutinized by countless analysts, regulated by the SEC, and managers are typically well-aligned with shareholders.
However, the same is not true for many foreign REIT markets.
I am currently in Asia to look for Asian REIT opportunities for our international REIT portfolio, and the main reason why 90%+ of REITs are uninvestable is because their management is poorly aligned with shareholders.
External management structures are still very common and REITs get away with related party transactions that would be unacceptable in the U.S. As an example, there is a common "asset dumping" practice by which a manager will develop properties with a separate entity and then sell them to the REIT at a high price.
Stay away from such situations.
#5 - REIT CEFs
Finally, I am not a big fan of REIT closed-end funds (CEFs). Many investors are attracted by funds like the Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) because it offers a much higher dividend yield than the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ), but here are the issues:
- They use high leverage to create this yield.
- They also invest heavily in preferred shares to bump up the yield, but preferred shares have less upside potential in a future recovery.
- They charge high fees.
- They do "closet indexing" with many of their top holdings being very similar to those of passive benchmarks, reducing the chances of earning alpha.
- Their track records are poor in most cases.
Take the example of Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, which is commonly perceived to be the best REIT CEF. It has actually underperformed its passive benchmark since its inception:
And that's despite taking much greater risk because it is leveraged. In fact, it almost went bankrupt during the great financial crisis:
So the risk-to-reward of these CEFs is often very poor. Too much leverage, high fees, and closet-indexing won't earn you alpha.
If you want to be passive, you better stick to a low-cost ETF in most cases.
Bottom Line
It is not all sunshine and rainbows in the REIT world.
I have the bulk of my net worth invested in REITs, but it is very important to be selective because not all REITs are worth buying.
Some could be exceptionally rewarding while others could turn into real disasters. I am talking from experience, having learned this the hard way at times.
My portfolio today consists of just ~25 REITs in a universe of nearly 1,000 companies worldwide.
If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial.
We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:
For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for Black Friday!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG; O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (15)
GLOBAL NET LEASE AND THE NECESSITY RETAIL REIT COMPLETE MERGER AND INTERNALIZATION TRANSACTION
09/12/2023
Download(opens in new window)
Establishes Third-Largest Net Lease REIT With Global PresenceNEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("Global Net Lease" or "GNL") and The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) ("Necessity Retail REIT" or "RTL") announced today that they have completed the previously announced merger between GNL and RTL, including the internalization of both GNL's and RTL's advisory and property management functions. Completion of the merger follows approval by the shareholders of both companies.Under the terms of the merger agreement, RTL stockholders received 0.670 shares of GNL for each common share of RTL. RTL shares have ceased trading on the Nasdaq as of the market close on September 11, 2023.James Nelson and Michael Weil, Co-CEOs of GNL, said, "We are very excited to complete the merger of Global Net Lease and The Necessity Retail REIT, creating the third-largest listed net lease REIT with a global presence, including over 1,300 properties and more balanced sector exposures. We look forward to GNL's future with a dedicated internal management team and enhanced governance attributes which put GNL on par with other leading publicly traded REITs. GNL will have broadened acquisition capabilities, greater balance sheet flexibility and a larger asset base that will enable the ability to grow and optimize its portfolio to create long-term value for all its stakeholders and provide an opportunity to benefit from a trading multiple expansion as the company trades in line with its peers."
I believe GNL recently internalized management and is no longer externally managed