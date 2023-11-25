Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
An Important Warning To REIT Investors

Nov. 25, 2023 9:00 AM ETVICI, OPI, GNL, ILPT, SVC, DHC, AGNC, ABR, NLY, O, BXP, SPG, ABNB, PSA, EXR, RQI15 Comments
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I am very bullish on most REITs following their recent crash.
  • But warning: I did not say "all" of them!
  • There are many types of REITs that I expect to do poorly over the long run. Avoid those at all costs.
  High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio.

Red emergency siren urgency alert and security police attention light signal or beacon flash ambulance rescue danger alarm sign on car warning background with traffic glowing bulb accident. 3D render.

Lemon_tm

I have over 50% of my net worth invested in Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs in short.

I invest so heavily in this sector because I think that it offers a historic opportunity to buy real estate at

61.97K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG; O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

caperdory profile picture
caperdory
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (1.39K)
Good report...people need to pay attention to this
Gottlieb Hufeland profile picture
Gottlieb Hufeland
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (12)
Great article and insights.
I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (891)
Not in a single one referenced.

Great write up, Jussi.
High Yield FIREVestor profile picture
High Yield FIREVestor
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (13.88K)
For Jussi's sakes, I don't know why you keep omitting MPW in lists of bad REITs to avoid! What about SKT? Dumpster fire 🔥
M
Mrolive
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (9)
Good advice as always. You negatively mentioned "as buying PSA in 2017", do you still think PSA isn't worth the risk?
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (1.04K)
Thanks for this write-up, good work!

I’m ok with having some leverage with the Cohen & Steers REIT CEFs at this time as I think we’ve seen most of the REIT carnage pass. Though that doesn’t mean we’re at the absolute bottom and completely out of the woods yet.

Their 10 and 15 year performances are pretty good relative to the REIT indexes. Top 10 holdings in their CEFs are high quality picks. So I’m willing to take on some of the risk/reward at this time.
LuukWierenga profile picture
LuukWierenga
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (187)
Hi Jussi, good article! Quick question: what is your opinion on NLOP externally managed Office REIT? Some people say that “management has NLOP shares so that will be fine” but I would like your expert view on the matter.

Thanks in advance!
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (1.03K)
Very good article.
g
grcinak
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (1.87K)
Jussi, this is one of your best articles.
trkretch profile picture
trkretch
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (84)
Jessi, What your opinion of HIW?
H
HenryBL
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (142)
Extremely important insights for REIT investors. Thank you
B
Bill Hensley
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (38)
GNL is internally managed since September 12, 2023. Following its merger it is now one of the largest NNN reits. Whether it is a good investment or not may be open to debate, but it should no longer be avoided for the reason you cite - external management. I would note that the amount of stock the external manager acquired in GNL as part of the internalization process appears to support your general thesis that externally managed reits are to be avoided.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (11.51K)
@Bill Hensley

Overview

About
GLOBAL NET LEASE AND THE NECESSITY RETAIL REIT COMPLETE MERGER AND INTERNALIZATION TRANSACTION
09/12/2023
Download(opens in new window)
Establishes Third-Largest Net Lease REIT With Global Presence

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("Global Net Lease" or "GNL") and The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) ("Necessity Retail REIT" or "RTL") announced today that they have completed the previously announced merger between GNL and RTL, including the internalization of both GNL's and RTL's advisory and property management functions. Completion of the merger follows approval by the shareholders of both companies.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, RTL stockholders received 0.670 shares of GNL for each common share of RTL. RTL shares have ceased trading on the Nasdaq as of the market close on September 11, 2023.

James Nelson and Michael Weil, Co-CEOs of GNL, said, "We are very excited to complete the merger of Global Net Lease and The Necessity Retail REIT, creating the third-largest listed net lease REIT with a global presence, including over 1,300 properties and more balanced sector exposures. We look forward to GNL's future with a dedicated internal management team and enhanced governance attributes which put GNL on par with other leading publicly traded REITs. GNL will have broadened acquisition capabilities, greater balance sheet flexibility and a larger asset base that will enable the ability to grow and optimize its portfolio to create long-term value for all its stakeholders and provide an opportunity to benefit from a trading multiple expansion as the company trades in line with its peers."
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (11.51K)
Jessi
I believe GNL recently internalized management and is no longer externally managed
P
PYALDO
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (177)
Nice article. I’m also 100% allocated to REITS. Any thoughts on renewables, and advertising? I hold NEP and OUT
