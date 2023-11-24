Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buried Treasures: 10 Dramatically Undervalued REITs Yielding Over 5%

Nov. 24, 2023
Philip Eric Jones
Summary

  • REITs have experienced a significant drop in value due to rising interest rates and inflation.
  • However, with inflation under control and interest rates expected to stabilize or decrease, REITs are poised for a surge.
  • A list of 28 undervalued REITs with a yield of 5% or better is provided, along with 10 additional REITs to consider.
  • This list is narrowed down to 10 prime candidates and 6 strong alternates.
Buried Treasure

RobertKacpura

The past two years have not been kind to REITs. From a high of $116.71 on New Year's Eve, 2021, the VNQ tumbled all the way to $70.61 on October 30 of this year, a stomach-churning drop of 39.5% in less than two years.

Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Comments

