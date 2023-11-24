Buried Treasures: 10 Dramatically Undervalued REITs Yielding Over 5%
Summary
- REITs have experienced a significant drop in value due to rising interest rates and inflation.
- However, with inflation under control and interest rates expected to stabilize or decrease, REITs are poised for a surge.
- A list of 28 undervalued REITs with a yield of 5% or better is provided, along with 10 additional REITs to consider.
- This list is narrowed down to 10 prime candidates and 6 strong alternates.
The past two years have not been kind to REITs. From a high of $116.71 on New Year's Eve, 2021, the VNQ tumbled all the way to $70.61 on October 30 of this year, a stomach-churning drop of 39.5% in less than two years.
Most of this has been caused by rising interest rates, induced by galloping inflation in late 2021 and early 2022. Thanks to the Fed, cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk (and little or no upside). But what if you could get a safe yield of more than 5%, on an investment with better than 20% upside?
After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. The landscape is littered with quality REITs whose yields are at or near their all-time highs. Inflation appears to be under control, and nearly down to the Fed target of 2%. It is likely that interest rates will hold steady or drop in the foreseeable future.
For the more risk-averse investors, value investors, and investors who depend on dividend income (such as retirees), this article identifies all the equity REITs that are at least 20% undervalued and yielding 5% or better. I will then narrow the list down according to dividend safety, balance sheet quality, and projected growth, to arrive at a group that should not only pay well but hold or handsomely increase their share value over the next year or two.
The List
Here is a list of all 28 REITs that fit the above criteria. In this table and those that follow, "Discount" is the discount from the target buy price.
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Discount %
|Yield
|UDR, Inc.
|UDR
|Apartment
|-22.7
|5.05
|Apartment Income
|AIRC
|Apartment
|-34.6
|5.98
|Independence Realty
|IRT
|Apartment
|-34.8
|5.39
|NexPoint Residential
|NXRT
|Apartment
|-31.2
|5.97
|Clipper Realty
|CLPR
|Apartment
|-35.4
|8.41
|National Storage Affiliates
|NSA
|Self-Storage
|-22.0
|6.68
|Apple Hospitality
|APLE
|Hotel
|-23.1
|5.80
|Healthpeak Properties
|PEAK
|Healthcare
|-32.1
|7.21
|Healthcare Realty
|HR
|Healthcare
|-35.0
|8.48
|Kimco Realty
|KIM
|Strip Centers
|-24.7
|5.10
|Brixmor Property Group
|BRX
|Strip Centers
|-22.9
|5.05
|W. P. Carey
|WPC
|Net Lease
|-23.4
|7.51
|NNN REIT
|NNN
|Net Lease
|-23.6
|5.80
|Spirit Realty Capital
|SRC
|Net Lease
|-22.1
|6.61
|Broadstone Net Lease
|BNL
|Net Lease
|-28.7
|7.44
|Boston Properties
|BXP
|Office
|-33.2
|7.12
|American Assets
|AAT
|Office
|-25.2
|6.92
|Cousins Properties
|CUZ
|Office
|-32.0
|6.38
|Kilroy Realty
|KRC
|Office
|-31.2
|6.97
|Douglas Emmett
|DEI
|Office
|-26.1
|6.42
|Highwoods Properties
|HIW
|Office
|-40.2
|10.62
|Brandywine Realty
|BDN
|Office
|-24.7
|14.49
|Orion Office
|ONL
|Office
|-30.2
|7.91
|Piedmont Office
|PDM
|Office
|-27.2
|8.08
|City Office
|CIO
|Office
|-23.5
|8.71
|Office Properties Income
|OPI
|Office
|-29.3
|18.87
|Crown Castle
|CCI
|Cell Tower
|-25.4
|5.99
|VICI Properties
|VICI
|Casino
|-31.9
|5.80
Also Consider . . .
Here are 10 more REITs that narrowly missed on one criterion, but qualified with room to spare on the other. These companies deserve consideration as well. In all, we have a whopping 38 REITs to choose from.
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Discount %
|Yield
|Alexandria
|ARE
|Healthcare
|-26.4
|4.75
|Mid-America Apartments
|MAA
|Apartment
|-31.9
|4.57
|Camden Property
|CPT
|Apartment
|-30.2
|4.51
|Physicians Realty
|DOC
|Healthcare
|-17.4
|8.25
|Kite Realty
|KRG
|Strip Centers
|-27.5
|4.84
|Realty Income
|O
|Net Lease
|-15.5
|5.77
|Global Net Lease
|GNL
|Net Lease
|-16.0
|16.05
|One Liberty
|OLP
|Net Lease
|-15.8
|9.10
|Armada Hoffler
|AHH
|Office
|-17.2
|7.24
|Gaming & Leisure Properties
|GLPI
|Casino
|-18.5
|9.43
Note: In the table above, "Discount" is the discount from the target buy price.
No Sucker Yields, Thanks
Often, when a company is sporting a high dividend, it is precisely because the business is failing. The stock price is falling, and the dividend has not yet been cut, so the Yield looks really juicy. The investor who takes the bait of that high yield often soon regrets it, as the company slashes its dividend and COWhand investors flee, leaving the bait-taker with the worst of both worlds: reduced yield and dramatic share price loss.
Within the scope of this article, it's not feasible to examine every company, testing for sucker yields, but we can do some simple screens. First, we can screen for Dividend Safety, eliminating any company with a grade of D or worse, as assigned by Seeking Alpha Premium.
That eliminates:
- AIRC ("D-")
- CLPR ("F")
- HR ("D-")
- CCI ("D")
- DOC ("D")
- GNL ("F")
- OLP -- ("D")
and puts the following four companies on the bubble, with a Dividend Safety grade of D+ :
- NXRT
- NSA
- BDN
- AHH
No Sinking Ships, please
To me, there is nothing riskier than a company whose revenues are falling. These are the kinds that end up cutting their dividends.
We want stable, healthy companies, so next, we can eliminate any company whose FFO/share is expected to fall next year, according to consensus estimates, based on forecasts by the companies themselves, and the Wall Street analysts who follow them.
|Ticker
|FFO 2022
|FFO 2023
|% Growth
|FFO 2024
|% Growth
|UDR
|$2.33
|$2.47
|6.0
|$2.54
|2.8
|IRT
|$1.08
|$1.15
|6.5
|$1.19
|3.5
|APLE
|$1.60
|$1.60
|0.0
|$1.66
|3.8
|PEAK
|$1.74
|$1.77
|1.7
|$1.80
|1.7
|KIM
|$1.58
|$1.57
|(-0.6)
|$1.62
|3.2
|BRX
|$1.95
|$2.03
|4.1
|$2.09
|3.0
|WPC
|$5.52
|$5.29
|(-4.2)
|$4.89
|(-7.6)
|NNN
|$3.14
|$3.21
|2.2
|$3.30
|2.8
|SRC
|$3.66
|$3.63
|(-0.8)
|$3.70
|1.9
|BNL
|$1.52
|$1.54
|1.3
|$1.55
|0.6
|BXP
|$7.53
|$7.27
|(-3.5)
|$7.29
|0.3
|AAT
|$2.34
|$2.36
|0.9
|$2.29
|(-3.0)
|CUZ
|$2.72
|$2.62
|(-3.7)
|$2.62
|0.0
|KRC
|$4.68
|$4.56
|(-2.6)
|$4.41
|(-3.3)
|DEI
|$2.03
|$1.83
|(-9.9)
|$1.71
|(-6.6)
|HIW
|$4.03
|$3.76
|(-6.7)
|$3.69
|(-1.9)
|ONL
|$1.80
|$1.38
|(-23.4)
|$1.14
|(-17.4)
|PDM
|$2.00
|$1.74
|(-13.0)
|$1.63
|(-6.3)
|CIO
|$1.57
|$1.35
|(-14.0)
|$1.31
|(-3.0)
|OPI
|$4.79
|$4.19
|(-12.5)
|$3.64
|(-13.1)
|VICI
|$1.91
|$2.44
|27.7
|$2.66
|9.0
|ARE
|$8.42
|$8.47
|0.6
|$9.49
|12.0
|MAA
|$8.50
|$9.17
|7.9
|$9.31
|1.5
|CPT
|$6.53
|$6.89
|5.5
|$6.94
|0.7
|KRG
|$1.93
|$2.00
|3.6
|$2.04
|2.0
|O
|$4.04
|$4.12
|2.0
|$4.27
|3.6
|GLPI
|$3.40
|$3.64
|7.1
|$3.78
|3.8
|NXRT
|$3.13
|$2.91
|(-7.0)
|$2.95
|1.4
|NSA
|$2.81
|$2.66
|(-5.3)
|$2.57
|(-3.4)
|BDN
|$1.38
|$1.16
|(-15.9)
|$1.13
|(-2.6)
|AHH
|$1.22
|$1.25
|2.5
|$1.26
|0.8
This screen eliminates 11 REITs for sliding revenues:
- WPC
- AAT
- KRC
- DEI
- HIW
- ONL
- PDM
- CIO
- OPI
- NSA
- BDN
and moves two more to the bubble:
- BXP
- CUZ
Both these companies are expected to maintain or slightly increase FFO/share next year, but I would have preferred to see a much better bounce-back after the erosion they experienced this year.
Similarly, NXRT moves to the bottom of the bubble, based on its weak bounce back from last year's (-7.0)% tumble.
A Question of Balance
Another major risk factor for any company is its balance sheet. Companies that have high indebtedness, and/or hold their debts at high interest rates, struggle to grow and are more vulnerable to unexpected changes in business conditions.
Our list is down to 20 companies now, spread over 7 sectors. Of our prime candidates, only 10 remain, along with 6 of our alternates, and 4 are precariously perched on the bubble. Let's take a look at their key balance sheet metrics. We want to see most of these metrics equal to or better than the average REIT in their respective sectors. Two red squares will eliminate the company from consideration.
|Ticker
|Sector
|Debt Ratio
|Debt/EBITDA
|% Variable Rate
|UDR
|Apartment
|29%
|4.5
|2.7
|IRT
|Apartment
|40%
|7.5
|4.0
|MAA
|Apartment
|20%
|3.4
|0.1
|CPT
|Apartment
|23%
|4.1
|3.6
|NXRT
|Apartment
|59%
|8.1
|17.2
|Average
|Apartment
|28%
|5.1
|2.0
|APLE
|Hotel
|29%
|3.5
|18.1
|Average
|Hotel
|42%
|6.4
|13.0
|PEAK
|Healthcare
|32%
|6.0
|4.8
|ARE
|Healthcare
|28%
|7.0
|0.2
|Average
|Healthcare
|35%
|6.7
|4.2
|KIM
|Strip Center
|35%
|6.3
|0.1
|BRX
|Strip Center
|43%
|6.4
|1.1
|KRG
|Strip Center
|40%
|5.0
|2.4
|Average
|Strip Center
|36%
|6.1
|2.5
|NNN
|Net Lease
|32%
|5.7
|1.9
|SRC
|Net Lease
|38.0%
|6.2
|0.0
|BNL
|Net Lease
|39%
|4.9
|2.0
|O
|Net Lease
|31%
|6.1
|4.5
|Average
|Net Lease
|34%
|6.3
|3.9
|BXP
|Office
|55%
|6.0
|2.7
|CUZ
|Office
|38%
|4.8
|8.4
|AHH
|Office
|50%
|9.1
|21.0
|Average
|Office
|52%
|8.3
|10.7
|VICI
|Casino
|30%
|5.7
|0.0
|GLPI
|Casino
|32%
|4.4
|3.0
|Average
|Casino
|31%
|5.3
|1.5
Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder
This screen eliminates the following four companies:
- IRT
- NXRT
- BRX
- AHH
Note that while our original list included 12 Office REITs, all of them have been eliminated except BXP and CUZ, which passed by the skin of their teeth.
We are left with 16 buried treasures. Of these, 10 carry a safe yield of over 5%, with stable revenues and sturdy balance sheets and are at least 20% undervalued. Eight of these are shown in green, and two (on the bubble) are shown in grey.
The other 6 also carry safe yields, stable revenues, and sturdy balance sheets, but come just a little short of either the 5% yield or 20% upside threshold. Those are shown in blue. They are as follows, in order by implied return (Discount + Yield).
|Ticker
|Sector
|Discount %
|Yield %
|Implied Return
|BXP
|33.2
|7.12
|40.32
|PEAK
|32.1
|7.21
|39.31
|CUZ
|32.0
|6.38
|38.38
|VICI
|31.9
|5.80
|37.70
|MAA
|31.9
|4.57
|36.47
|BNL
|28.7
|7.44
|36.14
|CPT
|30.2
|4.51
|34.71
|KRG
|27.5
|4.84
|32.34
|ARE
|26.4
|4.75
|31.15
|KIM
|24.7
|5.10
|29.80
|NNN
|23.6
|5.80
|29.40
|APLE
|23.1
|5.80
|28.90
|SRC
|22.1
|6.61
|28.71
|GLPI
|18.5
|9.43
|27.93
|UDR
|22.7
|5.05
|27.75
|O
|15.5
|5.77
|21.27
Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and Seeking Alpha Premium
Note: just because a company appears on this list, that does not mean I recommend buying shares. There are some on this list that I would never buy under any circumstances. You will need to do your own due diligence, as always, but hopefully, this list will save you a lot of time, by narrowing the field.
And remember, the opinion that matters most is yours. Because it's your money.
This article was written by
Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs.
He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT, APLE, KRG, SRC, BNL, CUZ, HIW, IRT, NSA, HR, ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
