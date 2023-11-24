Buried Treasures: 10 Dramatically Undervalued REITs Yielding Over 5%

RobertKacpura

The past two years have not been kind to REITs. From a high of $116.71 on New Year's Eve, 2021, the VNQ tumbled all the way to $70.61 on October 30 of this year, a stomach-churning drop of 39.5% in less than two years.

VNQ share price -- past 4 years (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Most of this has been caused by rising interest rates, induced by galloping inflation in late 2021 and early 2022. Thanks to the Fed, cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk (and little or no upside). But what if you could get a safe yield of more than 5%, on an investment with better than 20% upside?

After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. The landscape is littered with quality REITs whose yields are at or near their all-time highs. Inflation appears to be under control, and nearly down to the Fed target of 2%. It is likely that interest rates will hold steady or drop in the foreseeable future.

For the more risk-averse investors, value investors, and investors who depend on dividend income (such as retirees), this article identifies all the equity REITs that are at least 20% undervalued and yielding 5% or better. I will then narrow the list down according to dividend safety, balance sheet quality, and projected growth, to arrive at a group that should not only pay well but hold or handsomely increase their share value over the next year or two.

The List

Here is a list of all 28 REITs that fit the above criteria. In this table and those that follow, "Discount" is the discount from the target buy price.

Company Ticker Sector Discount % Yield UDR, Inc. UDR Apartment -22.7 5.05 Apartment Income AIRC Apartment -34.6 5.98 Independence Realty IRT Apartment -34.8 5.39 NexPoint Residential NXRT Apartment -31.2 5.97 Clipper Realty CLPR Apartment -35.4 8.41 National Storage Affiliates NSA Self-Storage -22.0 6.68 Apple Hospitality APLE Hotel -23.1 5.80 Healthpeak Properties PEAK Healthcare -32.1 7.21 Healthcare Realty HR Healthcare -35.0 8.48 Kimco Realty KIM Strip Centers -24.7 5.10 Brixmor Property Group BRX Strip Centers -22.9 5.05 W. P. Carey WPC Net Lease -23.4 7.51 NNN REIT NNN Net Lease -23.6 5.80 Spirit Realty Capital SRC Net Lease -22.1 6.61 Broadstone Net Lease BNL Net Lease -28.7 7.44 Boston Properties BXP Office -33.2 7.12 American Assets AAT Office -25.2 6.92 Cousins Properties CUZ Office -32.0 6.38 Kilroy Realty KRC Office -31.2 6.97 Douglas Emmett DEI Office -26.1 6.42 Highwoods Properties HIW Office -40.2 10.62 Brandywine Realty BDN Office -24.7 14.49 Orion Office ONL Office -30.2 7.91 Piedmont Office PDM Office -27.2 8.08 City Office CIO Office -23.5 8.71 Office Properties Income OPI Office -29.3 18.87 Crown Castle CCI Cell Tower -25.4 5.99 VICI Properties VICI Casino -31.9 5.80 Click to enlarge

Also Consider . . .

Here are 10 more REITs that narrowly missed on one criterion, but qualified with room to spare on the other. These companies deserve consideration as well. In all, we have a whopping 38 REITs to choose from.

Company Ticker Sector Discount % Yield Alexandria ARE Healthcare -26.4 4.75 Mid-America Apartments MAA Apartment -31.9 4.57 Camden Property CPT Apartment -30.2 4.51 Physicians Realty DOC Healthcare -17.4 8.25 Kite Realty KRG Strip Centers -27.5 4.84 Realty Income O Net Lease -15.5 5.77 Global Net Lease GNL Net Lease -16.0 16.05 One Liberty OLP Net Lease -15.8 9.10 Armada Hoffler AHH Office -17.2 7.24 Gaming & Leisure Properties GLPI Casino -18.5 9.43 Click to enlarge

Note: In the table above, "Discount" is the discount from the target buy price.

No Sucker Yields, Thanks

Often, when a company is sporting a high dividend, it is precisely because the business is failing. The stock price is falling, and the dividend has not yet been cut, so the Yield looks really juicy. The investor who takes the bait of that high yield often soon regrets it, as the company slashes its dividend and COWhand investors flee, leaving the bait-taker with the worst of both worlds: reduced yield and dramatic share price loss.

Within the scope of this article, it's not feasible to examine every company, testing for sucker yields, but we can do some simple screens. First, we can screen for Dividend Safety, eliminating any company with a grade of D or worse, as assigned by Seeking Alpha Premium.

That eliminates:

AIRC ("D-")

CLPR ("F")

HR ("D-")

CCI ("D")

DOC ("D")

GNL ("F")

OLP -- ("D")

and puts the following four companies on the bubble, with a Dividend Safety grade of D+ :

NXRT

NSA

BDN

AHH

No Sinking Ships, please

To me, there is nothing riskier than a company whose revenues are falling. These are the kinds that end up cutting their dividends.

We want stable, healthy companies, so next, we can eliminate any company whose FFO/share is expected to fall next year, according to consensus estimates, based on forecasts by the companies themselves, and the Wall Street analysts who follow them.

Ticker FFO 2022 FFO 2023 % Growth FFO 2024 % Growth UDR $2.33 $2.47 6.0 $2.54 2.8 IRT $1.08 $1.15 6.5 $1.19 3.5 APLE $1.60 $1.60 0.0 $1.66 3.8 PEAK $1.74 $1.77 1.7 $1.80 1.7 KIM $1.58 $1.57 (-0.6) $1.62 3.2 BRX $1.95 $2.03 4.1 $2.09 3.0 WPC $5.52 $5.29 (-4.2) $4.89 (-7.6) NNN $3.14 $3.21 2.2 $3.30 2.8 SRC $3.66 $3.63 (-0.8) $3.70 1.9 BNL $1.52 $1.54 1.3 $1.55 0.6 BXP $7.53 $7.27 (-3.5) $7.29 0.3 AAT $2.34 $2.36 0.9 $2.29 (-3.0) CUZ $2.72 $2.62 (-3.7) $2.62 0.0 KRC $4.68 $4.56 (-2.6) $4.41 (-3.3) DEI $2.03 $1.83 (-9.9) $1.71 (-6.6) HIW $4.03 $3.76 (-6.7) $3.69 (-1.9) ONL $1.80 $1.38 (-23.4) $1.14 (-17.4) PDM $2.00 $1.74 (-13.0) $1.63 (-6.3) CIO $1.57 $1.35 (-14.0) $1.31 (-3.0) OPI $4.79 $4.19 (-12.5) $3.64 (-13.1) VICI $1.91 $2.44 27.7 $2.66 9.0 ARE $8.42 $8.47 0.6 $9.49 12.0 MAA $8.50 $9.17 7.9 $9.31 1.5 CPT $6.53 $6.89 5.5 $6.94 0.7 KRG $1.93 $2.00 3.6 $2.04 2.0 O $4.04 $4.12 2.0 $4.27 3.6 GLPI $3.40 $3.64 7.1 $3.78 3.8 NXRT $3.13 $2.91 (-7.0) $2.95 1.4 NSA $2.81 $2.66 (-5.3) $2.57 (-3.4) BDN $1.38 $1.16 (-15.9) $1.13 (-2.6) AHH $1.22 $1.25 2.5 $1.26 0.8 Click to enlarge

This screen eliminates 11 REITs for sliding revenues:

WPC

AAT

KRC

DEI

HIW

ONL

PDM

CIO

OPI

NSA

BDN

and moves two more to the bubble:

BXP

CUZ

Both these companies are expected to maintain or slightly increase FFO/share next year, but I would have preferred to see a much better bounce-back after the erosion they experienced this year.

Similarly, NXRT moves to the bottom of the bubble, based on its weak bounce back from last year's (-7.0)% tumble.

A Question of Balance

Another major risk factor for any company is its balance sheet. Companies that have high indebtedness, and/or hold their debts at high interest rates, struggle to grow and are more vulnerable to unexpected changes in business conditions.

Our list is down to 20 companies now, spread over 7 sectors. Of our prime candidates, only 10 remain, along with 6 of our alternates, and 4 are precariously perched on the bubble. Let's take a look at their key balance sheet metrics. We want to see most of these metrics equal to or better than the average REIT in their respective sectors. Two red squares will eliminate the company from consideration.

Ticker Sector Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA % Variable Rate UDR Apartment 29% 4.5 2.7 IRT Apartment 40% 7.5 4.0 MAA Apartment 20% 3.4 0.1 CPT Apartment 23% 4.1 3.6 NXRT Apartment 59% 8.1 17.2 Average Apartment 28% 5.1 2.0 APLE Hotel 29% 3.5 18.1 Average Hotel 42% 6.4 13.0 PEAK Healthcare 32% 6.0 4.8 ARE Healthcare 28% 7.0 0.2 Average Healthcare 35% 6.7 4.2 KIM Strip Center 35% 6.3 0.1 BRX Strip Center 43% 6.4 1.1 KRG Strip Center 40% 5.0 2.4 Average Strip Center 36% 6.1 2.5 NNN Net Lease 32% 5.7 1.9 SRC Net Lease 38.0% 6.2 0.0 BNL Net Lease 39% 4.9 2.0 O Net Lease 31% 6.1 4.5 Average Net Lease 34% 6.3 3.9 BXP Office 55% 6.0 2.7 CUZ Office 38% 4.8 8.4 AHH Office 50% 9.1 21.0 Average Office 52% 8.3 10.7 VICI Casino 30% 5.7 0.0 GLPI Casino 32% 4.4 3.0 Average Casino 31% 5.3 1.5 Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

This screen eliminates the following four companies:

IRT

NXRT

BRX

AHH

Note that while our original list included 12 Office REITs, all of them have been eliminated except BXP and CUZ, which passed by the skin of their teeth.

We are left with 16 buried treasures. Of these, 10 carry a safe yield of over 5%, with stable revenues and sturdy balance sheets and are at least 20% undervalued. Eight of these are shown in green, and two (on the bubble) are shown in grey.

The other 6 also carry safe yields, stable revenues, and sturdy balance sheets, but come just a little short of either the 5% yield or 20% upside threshold. Those are shown in blue. They are as follows, in order by implied return (Discount + Yield).

Ticker Sector Discount % Yield % Implied Return BXP 33.2 7.12 40.32 PEAK 32.1 7.21 39.31 CUZ 32.0 6.38 38.38 VICI 31.9 5.80 37.70 MAA 31.9 4.57 36.47 BNL 28.7 7.44 36.14 CPT 30.2 4.51 34.71 KRG 27.5 4.84 32.34 ARE 26.4 4.75 31.15 KIM 24.7 5.10 29.80 NNN 23.6 5.80 29.40 APLE 23.1 5.80 28.90 SRC 22.1 6.61 28.71 GLPI 18.5 9.43 27.93 UDR 22.7 5.05 27.75 O 15.5 5.77 21.27 Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and Seeking Alpha Premium

Note: just because a company appears on this list, that does not mean I recommend buying shares. There are some on this list that I would never buy under any circumstances. You will need to do your own due diligence, as always, but hopefully, this list will save you a lot of time, by narrowing the field.

And remember, the opinion that matters most is yours. Because it's your money.