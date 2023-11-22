da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has come a long way since we discussed the bottom around our $100 buy-in target. Since bottoming last October, Nvidia has done a fantastic job transforming into the preeminent AI powerhouse, quintupling its share price.

Nvidia - Likely Heading Much Higher

However, it's not hot air pushing Nvidia's shares higher. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is a massive market, akin to the Internet in the mid-1990s. And Nvidia is the primary go-to company for the most advanced and best-performing AI solutions. Nvidia has the world's most advanced GPU technology, cementing its place as the company providing the most valuable picks and shovels in the AI industry. Moreover, Nvidia offers a full suite of AI hardware, software, and services solutions, placing it at the helm of the ultra-lucrative AI market.

Why Nvidia's Stock is up Fivefold in One Year

Due to its preeminent spot atop the AI industry, Nvidia doesn't simply beat earnings estimates. It smashes earnings out of the park. I've long said that Nvidia started the best earnings run I've ever seen, and it's continuing to ramp up.

EPS Likely Heading Much Higher

Nvidia has done a phenomenal job of increasing EPS and surpassing analysts' estimates. Nvidia crushed the TTM $7.20 EPS estimate, delivering $8.69 instead. Despite the elevated revised estimate figures, this dynamic represents an impressive 21% beat rate. Due to Nvidia's market-leading position in the AI segment, revenue and earnings revisions have surged lately.

Earnings Revisions - Skyrocketing

We will likely get higher adjustments after the recent blowout earnings report. However, we see surging EPS expectations, and most analysts were far behind the curve and continued adjusting their estimates higher. This is a highly constructive earnings growth dynamic for Nvidia, and we should continue seeing adjustments and higher-than-anticipated EPS results moving forward.

Nvidia - Much Cheaper Than It Seems

Next year, the fiscal 2025 consensus EPS estimate is $17.13. Yet, we could see $20 or higher provided Nvidia's significant outperformance trend. Also, if we add a similar 21% beat rate (as Nvidia's TTM), we could see $21 in EPS next year. Additionally, higher-end Street estimates go up to $23.76, but around the midpoint, $22.25 is a fair base case 2024 (fiscal 2025) EPS estimate. Based on my base case EPS estimate, Nvidia is trading at only around 22 times forward earnings here, cheap for a dominant market-leading company in leading the AI industry.

Future EPS Figures Lowballed

Moreover, other forward EPS estimates are likely lowballed because many analysts remain behind the curve on AI and Nvidia. The fiscal 2026 consensus EPS estimate is only $21, but Nvidia could earn $30 or higher due to explosive AI/server market gains and the rebound in the gaming segment. If Nvidia earns $30 in EPS in 2025 (fiscal 2026), its stock trades around a 16.5 forward P/E multiple here.

This valuation is remarkably cheap for a company in Nvidia's position, and there is a high probability that its multiple will expand once it illustrates it can continue smashing higher-end earnings figures. The compounding dynamic of higher earnings and an expanding multiple should enable Nvidia's stock price to move much higher in the coming years.

Q3 Results - Simply Exceptional

Most Recently, Nvidia announced another exceptional earnings report, which supports the thesis that Nvidia could continue surpassing most analysts' estimates, likely hitting higher-end forecasts or better in future years.

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS was $4.02, a 63-cent beat over the consensus estimate. Revenue reached $18.12 billion, a $2 billion (12.5%) beat over the consensus estimate and a 205% YoY increase. Yes, Nvidia more than tripled its revenues over the same quarter one year ago.

Stellar Q4 guidance - Nvidia expects revenues of around $20 billion, far higher than the $17.82 billion consensus estimate. Also, Nvidia will likely not guide to a figure it couldn't surpass easily. Therefore, we could see revenues well above $20 billion ($21-22B) in Q4.

AI is A Massive Industry

AI may be like the Internet in the 1990s, with global sales expected to skyrocket to about $1.8 trillion in 2030 and nearly $2.6 trillion in 2032. Nvidia remains the global leader with the most advanced enterprise-ready AI solutions, which should continue enabling Nvidia's sales and profitability to rise.

U.S. AI Market - Massive Potential

While Nvidia is a global AI player, it should do exceptionally well on its home turf in the U.S. market. AI industry revenues are expected to climb to nearly $600 billion by 2032, roughly a fivefold increase from current levels. This dynamic represents enormous growth potential for Nvidia and other top industry leaders. Nvidia is not only the top "in the trenches" picks and shovel company powering the AI boom, it's also the leader in enterprise-ready comprehensive AI solutions. Therefore, Nvidia's revenues could continue surging for several years, leading to increased profitability and a higher P/E multiple, compounding into a much higher stock price in the coming years.

Where Nvidia's stock price should be in the future:

Year (fiscal) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Revenue Bs $100 $130 $166 $205 $250 $300 $355 Revenue growth 82% 30% 28% 24% 22% 20% 18% EPS $22 $30 $40 $51 $63 $75 $89 EPS growth 82% 44% 32% 28% 24% 20% 18% Forward P/E 25 27 28 29 28 27 25 Stock price $750 $1080 $1428 $1827 $2100 $2400 $2700 Click to enlarge

Note: I've updated my long-term Nvidia projections since my prior analysis, as a more bullish case concerning its long-term revenue and EPS growth seems likely.

Risks To Nvidia

Nvidia faces several risks despite my bullish projections. There is a risk of a slowdown in the AI market or slower-than-expected demand for Nvidia's products and services. Also, there is the increased risk of competition from other companies competing with Nvidia in GPUs and other AI-related sectors. Moreover, the risk of a slower macroeconomic atmosphere could negatively impact sales and profitability growth. Nvidia could experience a considerable revenue growth slowdown, and its margins could get compressed due to changing market dynamics in future years. Investors should examine these and other risks before investing in Nvidia.