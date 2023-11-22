Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia Q3: Oops, It Did It Again

Nov. 22, 2023 12:59 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)8 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock has quintupled in value since October 2020, driven by its position as a leading AI solutions provider.
  • The company consistently surpasses earnings estimates and is expected to continue its strong earnings growth.
  • Nvidia stock is undervalued compared to its earnings potential, and its multiple is likely to expand in the future.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Financial Prophet get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Artificial Intelligence unit processing big data arrays. Powerful Quantum AI component. The future of AI technology tech background

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has come a long way since we discussed the bottom around our $100 buy-in target. Since bottoming last October, Nvidia has done a fantastic job transforming into the preeminent AI

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
44.28K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I manage a top-performing diversified long-only fund with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

F
Falling_Knife
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (86)
18 billion revenue this quarter. Over 20 billion next qtr. Divided increase and buybacks. Enough said. See you guys at 600 next year.
B
Batman163
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (748)
Another good article regarding nvda. The forward p/e is puzzling and I expected as probably many others that the stock would pop UP on this quarters numbers. I imagine that counts for the selloff today.

I am long and with a good profit. Hard to adjust/sell some below a 50 p/e. I missed tsla and regret it, but tsla's p/e is much higher. One is either over priced or underpriced and I tend to believe that both are destined for future success.
C
Ciaodown1943
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (135)
Thanks Victor...NVDA is my largest holding. I sense buyer fatigue....but, the fundamentals are no less than exceptional and by view is per share for fiscal 2024 (ending January) is $12.10 and in 2025 a range of $18.75-20.50. Happy Thanksgiving. bill b
D
Djevans
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (60)
I don't see how you guys come up with your numbers on a stock like this - but a stock like BABA gets no love - This company has a ton of risks and the price is insane. What ever, I used to own this, but no longer.
R
Richie1970
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (128)
@Djevans You say the price is insane? How is a PE ratio of 22x next year's earnings insane? The stock is dirt cheap. With their exponential growth, it should be selling at a much higher PE than 22. AAPL has zero growth and their PE is higher.
Chuck53 profile picture
Chuck53
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (248)
$550 by EOY. With a Santa Claus market rally maybe $575.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (1.53K)
very nice write as always t y you reseerch is amazeing t y again you make it the pond the table in low 100 u r the best t y @Victor Dergunov
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.