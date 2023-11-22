Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Giant Enbridge Presents A Buying Opportunity (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 22, 2023 1:23 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA1 Comment
Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
5.84K Followers

Summary

  • Enbridge has had a rough year compared to other pipeline stocks, but its dividend is a major draw at just under 8%.
  • I believe the dividend is extremely safe due to Enbridge's distributable cash flow, which is expected to meet current obligations.
  • Enbridge's stock decline is largely tied to commodity prices and recent acquisitions, but its long-term outlook and dividend growth potential make it a buying opportunity.

Enbridge head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has had a rough year. Especially compared to some of the other pipeline stocks out there. While some of it is thanks to collapsing oil & gas prices, the rest is up for debate. There are a lot of questions about

This article was written by

Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
5.84K Followers
A finance graduate from the University of Alberta. I have developed a trend-following strategy backed by solid fundamentals. Removing emotion from the situation is the hardest, yet most important lesson to learn.-"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
millionairemaker
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (113)
Completely agree! This is my #1 position at around $36 DCA. Bought some more today at $33.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENB
--
ENB:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.