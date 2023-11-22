Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Labor Troubles Are A Red Flag (No Pun Intended)

Nov. 22, 2023 1:28 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, GM, STLA, VLKAF, VLKPF, VWAGY, VWAPY
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. labor challenges in Sweden, followed by better terms for German workers, could be a sign of things to come in the U.S. after other automakers recently have faced strikes.
  • This risks adding to Tesla's already shrinking margins and slowing revenue growth as it cuts prices to sustain demand in a challenging economy and beat competition, too.
  • While Tesla has made significant price gains YTD, the softening financials, worker-related issues, and elevated market multiples stack the odds against it for now.

Electric cars charging at a charging station. 3d rendering

Дмитрий Ларичев

Here’s a statistic to chew on: up to October, 447,000 workers have gone on strike in the U.S. this year. This means that 2023 could well be the year when the previous high of 485,000, seen in 2018, could be surpassed. This, in turn, would make

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
1.03K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.