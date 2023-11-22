Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sea Limited Q3 Deep Analysis: Adrift At Sea, The Future Looks Bleak

Nov. 22, 2023 1:35 PM ETSea Limited (SE)
Ultima Insights
Ultima Insights
269 Followers

Summary

  • Sea Limited's Q3 2023 earnings reveal ongoing challenges, with persistent losses in its e-commerce division and operational instability.
  • The company's heavy investment in market share raises concerns about the long-term viability of its profitability model.
  • Intensified competition and external factors add to Sea Limited's woes, making sustainable profitability difficult to achieve.
  • The above sector valuation metrics make the stock a sell in my opinion.
Online shopping modern background. Glowing shopping cart icon WEB3 colours. CGI 3D render

da-kuk

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited's (NYSE:SE) Q3 2023 earnings reveal significant financial and operational challenges, marked by persistent losses in its e-commerce division. The company's strategy, focused on heavy investment in market share during peak shopping seasons, highlights its reliance on future growth amidst

Ultima Insights is a research company for retail investors. We provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

s
stanley goodspeed
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (1.33K)
All the negatives are more than baked into the current price.
The stock is down 90% from the high.
Investors were once in love with SE and now only see the headwinds.
This is precisely the time to buy.
Amazon once had its doubters and the stock was also down 90% at one point.
The management team at SE is smart are well aware of the challenges and are
working hard to achieve long term success.
If you are myopic and only look at quarterly reports, you tend to miss what this
company might look like in a few years.
Everyone has competition.
But SE is dealing with the situation and is playing in rapidly expanding markets.
The downside might be a few dollars.
The upside might be 5X or more from here in a few years.
The risk- reward ratio at this time suggests a buy, not a sell.
r
rghosh2008
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (107)
They have a growing top line, stabilization in Garena, and growing cash and receivables, so they're financially prudent unlike some nonsense company like WeWork and it's not like they will go bust overnight. The competition from TikTok is overrated and Lazada is a distant second to Shopee. Long #SE
P
Pradiyie
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (1.19K)
The bottom was in at 34 around September.It didn’t breach after Q3 earnings .This is the time to go Long and not hide behind seeking Alpha Author’s recommendations.
