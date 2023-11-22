Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crocs: A Deep Value Bargain You Don't See Every Day

Nov. 22, 2023 1:54 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)DECK, NKE, SKX1 Comment
Nickle Lyu profile picture
Nickle Lyu
6 Followers

Summary

  • The underperformance of 'Hey Dude', a minor but visible part of Crocs, has set off alarms. But I view this as a mere distraction.
  • The company's debt, though present, is well managed and is being steadily paid off.
  • I believe Crocs is a business that can hold its own through recessions, with a strong operating margin of 28% and moats deep enough to weather through economic ups and downs.
  • Based on a conservative DCF valuation, even with a hefty discount rate of 12% and a modest growth assumption of 5%, I arrive at a fair value of $208.
  • Given current price of around $90, I assign CROX stock a Strong Buy. It's a bargain you don't see every day, especially you hold it through a full economic cycle.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nickle Lyu as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Popular Rubber Clog Crocs Struggling To Stay In Business Amid Weak Demand

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

This article was written by

Nickle Lyu profile picture
Nickle Lyu
6 Followers
Join me to gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in the technology sector, as well as the investment opportunities that accompany them. I am a staunch value investor, firmly believing in the significance of value over time rather than timing the market. With two decades of experience, my career has primarily revolved around working with internet and AI companies in roles as a developer and researcher. I'll share my insights, research, and learnings here, focusing on detailed analyses of specific technology companies, deep value opportunities, and balanced investment portfolio strategies. My aim is to assist you in establishing your investing circle of competence. The size of this circle is inconsequential; what matters is genuine knowledge and the confidence to act on it. I'll guide you in discerning the unknowable so you can set aside distractions, even if they appear crucial.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CROX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please view this article as an initial guide in your research journey. I appreciate you taking a moment to go through my recent piece. I value all perspectives, whether you concur with my views or not. Your feedback in the comments is always appreciated. If you have suggestions or areas you'd like me to delve deeper into in upcoming articles, please let me know. Don’t like to discuss publicly, simply drop a line at nickle.lyu@outlook.com. Thanks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
Pradiyie
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (1.19K)
Great Insights,Crox is a buy at these prices and hold to 200+.Revisit the investments every 2-3 years.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CROX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CROX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CROX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.