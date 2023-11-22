Matterport's Bull And Bear Cases Unveiled
Summary
- Matterport, Inc.'s recent Q3 results delivered positive surprises to investors, reflecting a moment of success for the company.
- After facing decelerating paid subscriber growth rates, Q3 2023 marked the first quarter of acceleration for Matterport, possibly stabilizing in the mid-teens growth rates.
- According to my estimates, Matterport will burn through $50 million of free cash flow in 2024.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) creates immersive 3D virtual tours for real estate, allowing users to explore properties remotely and gain detailed insights. The company goes further by evolving into a property intelligence agent, offering unique solutions that digitize physical spaces, streamline workflows, and revolutionize the way we interact with the built world.
Matterport recently reported its Q3 results that delivered investors with some positive surprises. That being said, I remain bearish on this name and argue that Matterport is overvalued for what it offers investors.
Quick Recap
In my previous bearish analysis, I said:
I maintain resolute in my assertion that sell-side analysts are being too flat-footed in downwards revising their revenue estimates for Matterport for 2024.
At the time, this was analysts' expectations for 2024:
In the ensuing months, this is what analysts are now estimating for Matterport's 2024.
On the surface, the difference doesn't look significant. But it's a critical change that implies that analysts were too bullish on their assessment of Matterport.
And as you'll soon read, even as I provide both the bull and the bear cases, this stock doesn't warrant investors' capital.
Matterport's Near-Term Prospects
I'll first describe the bull case before analyzing the bearish argument.
Matterport is a technology company at the forefront of reshaping the real estate industry through its innovative platform. Specializing in immersive 3D virtual tours and property digitization, Matterport goes beyond traditional approaches by evolving into a powerful property intelligence agent. The company provides unprecedented details and insights about homes, leveraging its platform to offer unique AI solutions to the built world.
Matterport's offerings empower businesses and individuals to digitize physical spaces, enabling remote access, efficient workflows, and data-driven decision-making.
With a focus on customer success, global expansion, and strategic partnerships, Matterport is accelerating the digital transformation of the real estate sector, delivering valuable insights and revolutionizing how people buy, sell, rent, and manage properties worldwide.
Moreover, as you can see above, after numerous quarters of decelerating paid subscriber growth rates, Q3 2023 marked its first quarter of acceleration. Perhaps mid-teens subscriber growth rates will be where its subscriber growth rates will stabilize in the near term?
One way or another, despite an alluring narrative, Matterport's growth rates are clearly not those commensurate with a growth company.
Revenue Growth Rates Flatten Out
Recall, Matterport acquired VHT back in Q2 2022. This provided Matterport with strong revenue growth rates. Of course, those growth rates were inorganic, and now that Matterport comes to comparing against the prior year period, it will struggle to deliver to investors the sort of growth that gets its stock rewarded with a high premium.
Profitability Profile: Still Burning A Lot of Free Cash Flow
One significant aspect that is very bullish here is that Matterport's balance sheet holds no debt. And since it has more than $400 million worth of cash and equivalents, the business is very well supported for its growth ambitions.
What's more, this large cash sum equals more than 50% of its market cap. So that, if for whatever reason Matterport did turn into a strong and viable business, investors are not having to pay a large premium for its stock.
On the other hand, I don't believe this detracts from the underlying reality, that putting aside its narrative, this business is still meaningfully unprofitable.
According to my estimates, Matterport will end 2023 by burning through $70 million of free cash flow. Even if in 2024, its underlying cash burn improves so that it ends up burning through $50 million of free cash flow, this is still not an economically viable business. Particularly given that its growth rates are so unimpressive.
The Bottom Line
As I reflect on Matterport's trajectory and delve into the intricacies of its financial landscape, a lingering sense of doubt and uncertainty envelops my assessment.
While Matterport, Inc. boasts innovative strides in reshaping the real estate industry and holds a robust balance sheet, questions arise regarding the sustainability of its growth rates, especially as it grapples with the organic nature of past acquisitions.
The narrative of a debt-free, cash-rich entity provides a glimmer of hope, yet the persisting unprofitability and projections of substantial free cash flow burn raise eyebrows.
The divergence between a compelling narrative and the underlying economic viability leaves me cautiously skeptical about Matterport's true potential and the sustainability of its market premium.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments