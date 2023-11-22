Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deere & Company (DE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 22, 2023 2:01 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.34K Followers

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Beal - Director of IR

Brent Norwood - Director of IR

Josh Rohleder - Manager of Investor Communications

Josh Jepsen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Volkmann - Jefferies

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo

Tim Thein - Citigroup

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Mike Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Deere & Company's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Josh Beal, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Josh Beal

Hello, good morning. Also on the call today are Josh Jepsen, Chief Financial Officer, Josh Beal, Director of Investor Relations; and Josh Rohleder, Manager of Investor Communications.

Today, we'll take a closer look at Deere's fourth quarter earnings and spend some time talking about our markets and our current outlook for fiscal year 2024. After that, we'll respond to your questions. Please note that slides are available to complement the call this morning. They can be accessed on our website at johndeere.com/earnings.

First reminder, this call is being broadcast live on the Internet and recorded for future transmission and use by Deere & Company. Any other use, recording or transmission of any portion of this copyrighted broadcast without the expressed written consent of Deere is strictly prohibited. Participants in the call, including the Q&A session agree that their likeness and remarks in all media may be stored and used as part of the earnings call.

This call includes forward-looking statements concerning the company's plans and projections for the future that are subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors that are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.