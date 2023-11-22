Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Tax-Loss Sell Alerts: These Stocks Likely To Fall By Even More

Nov. 22, 2023 3:13 PM ETBABA, BMY, MPW, SBSW, SE, SPY, VNM, WBA, ZIM2 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investors should consider selling stocks with negative catalysts and at risk of further decline.
  • Taxable account holders may realize losses to offset this year's capital gains.
  • Avoid Companies with high debt, falling demand, or higher operating losses ahead.
Stressed Asian businesswoman crypto trader broker investor look at the mobile phone analyzing stock exchange market crypto trading decreasing chart data fall down. Stock market concept. Copy space

Pattarisara Suvichanarakul/iStock via Getty Images

Investors who are understandably unwilling to book big realized losses should reconsider that strategy. Unless the broken company has positive catalysts that would lead to recovery around the corner, investors should cut their losses and run. Stocks that risk falling more are even

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
32.49K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

m
mwilson801
Today, 3:59 PM
Comments (1.66K)
Taobao and Tmall annualize to RMB400b in revenue with an operating margin of 45% in 23H1. ADS count dropped ~5%, from 2.62b to 2.50b.
If China commerce grows at 5% over the next 5 years, shares stay subdued at current levels (so that they can keep repurchasing 5% thereof each year) and margin stays above 30%, a terminal multiple of 15 results in an intrinsic value of $102.
That is domestic commerce alone; not counting dividends, nor cash, nor other units.
Then we have International commerce (growing fast, already 1/4 of China commerce revenue-wise and on the verge of profitability), local services (growing in double digits and profitable), cloud (stagnant for now)...
But hey, some m0r0ns might be selling to harvest some losses, so you'd better sell and buy back lower...
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (1.53K)
another very nice write t y @Chris Lau wanted to ask do you still have it the ssys? t y @Chris Lau
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

