Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thanksgiving Income Feast: Can Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Bless Your Portfolio?

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A roughly 6% yield draws our attention to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as we look to stuff our holdings with some income and capital appreciation opportunities.
  • Infrastructure is reliable for cash flow, and 70% of sources of flows have no economic or market exposure.
  • The distribution payout ratio is targeted between 60% and 70%, though efforts to raise cash lead to questions of where funding is allocated.
  • A recent short report raised concerns, though just reported performance and expectations seem to dispel much of the alarm.
  • We continue to see growth in all Brookfield Infrastructure segments except for one.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

greed avarice consuming dollars

tlnors/iStock via Getty Images

Tomorrow, millions of American families and friends will gather for a Thanksgiving Feast. But ahead of giving thanks, just today we were asked about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) and whether there was an

Come stuff your portfolio with big income

Win with our playbook to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

We activated our BLACK FRIDAY deal! For two more days you can lock in our best price EVER, 70% OFF! Join Seeking Alpha's premier service while spots remain below the 2018 founding rate! It's now just available to 4 more subscribers ONLY. 

Yes, let's get started!

Enjoy a money back guarantee if you aren't satisfied (you will be). There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, with great benefits. Get in the game!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.85K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 4:01 PM
Comments (184)
This company very tough to understand i no expert but you have rarely steered me wrong ill keep it micro positions
S
Sane Man
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (1.22K)
I don’t like jugglers when I cant see what they’re juggling
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BINFF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BINFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIP
--
BIPC
--
BINFF
--
BIPAF
--
BIP.UN:CA
--
BIPC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.