David Becker

Introduction

I've been pounding the table on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) since 2020 when I became bullish on energy and agriculture, two highly related industries.

Although I'm still up more than 100% on my initial investment, the DE ticker has run into resistance, as it hasn't gone anywhere since the first half of 2021 - that's more than two years without capital gains!

Data by YCharts

To be fair, Deere did make the trip to more than $440 per share before economic concerns caused the stock to start its third meaningful downtrend since the start of 2022.

On Aug. 18, I wrote my most recent article on the company, titled: Deere & Company Fiscal Q3: I'm Buying Any Weakness On Its Path To $600.

In that article, we discussed stellar 3Q23 earnings and my belief that the stock is on its way to $600 despite temporary headwinds.

Fast forward three months, we're dealing with a new quarterly report, this time a lot less bullish.

Although Deere beat its earnings expectations, it reported poor guidance. It saw lower volumes and a demand normalization in the fiscal 2024 year.

While I cannot make the case that all is rosy, agriculture fundamentals remain healthy.

If we get support from rebounding manufacturing demand in the next few quarters, we could expect another serious attempt at higher prices, this time potentially leading to a $600 stock price.

In this article, I'll walk you through my thoughts as we discuss the bad news, long-term opportunities, and how I'm playing one of my all-time favorite dividend growth plays.

A Serious Bump In The Road

Since the 2020 manufacturing bottom, Deere has gone through a few stages.

Pricing gains but no volume growth due to significant post-pandemic supply chain challenges. Pricing gains and higher volumes, as pricing power got support from higher volumes when supply chain problems eased. Subdued pricing gains and lower volumes.

We are currently in stage three.

For starters, the headline numbers were good in the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Using Seeking Alpha's chart, we see that the company, once again, beat earnings expectations, making it the fifth conservative quarterly EPS beat.

Seeking Alpha

Nonetheless, the fourth quarter showed some cracks, as net sales and revenues were down 1% to $15.4 billion, with equipment operations experiencing a 4% decrease to $13.8 billion.

Despite this, net income attributable to Deere & Company increased to $2.4 billion, or $8.26 per diluted share, which translates to an increase of 5% and 11%, respectively.

Deere & Company

When digging a bit deeper, we find out why the company is struggling a bit, starting with its biggest segment.

Net sales for the production and precision agriculture business were down 6% to $6.97 billion in the fourth quarter. The 26.4% operating margin was primarily influenced by price realization, positive currency translation, and favorable production costs.

In other words, the segment, which produces its large horsepower tractors, combines, and related machinery, saw significant volume weakness, which was partially impacted by very strong volumes in the prior-year quarter.

Deere & Company

In the small ag and turf segment, net sales were down 13% to $3.094 billion.

The 14.3% operating margin reflected lower shipment volumes and mix, along with higher expenses, partially offset by price realization and production cost efficiencies.

Deere & Company

On a side note, please be aware that the small tractor segment is much more highly correlated to housing starts and related activities. As the housing market is currently somewhat frozen due to elevated rates, it is no surprise that the volume performance of this segment was much worse than the large tractor segment.

In construction, we're seeing surprisingly strong volumes, which were pretty much unchanged. Pricing added $214 million to operating profit, more than offsetting higher production costs.

Deere & Company

With all of this in mind, the outlook was the real issue.

A Poor Outlook Despite Tailwinds

Looking ahead to 2024, there are expectations of a decline in demand in the agriculture sector due to shifting market dynamics.

Despite this, the company anticipates maintaining structural gains in profitability achieved over the past few years.

The construction and forestry market demand outlook remains mixed, influenced by factors such as housing and commercial investments, mega projects, and infrastructure spending.

As a result, it expects between $7.75 and $8.25 billion in net income, which is well below the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. It also would be below the FY2023 result of $10.2 billion.

Deere & Company

Based on this context, let's dive a bit deeper as there's way more to it than just a few dry numbers.

According to Deere, the fiscal year 2024 outlook for the ag and turf industry anticipates a 10% to 15% decline in large ag equipment industry sales in the U.S. and Canada.

Factors include softening sales after three years of strong demand, moderating farm fundamentals, and higher interest rates.

As we can see below, weakness is expected in all major selling regions.

Deere & Company

The construction and forestry segment, despite a positive fourth quarter, forecasts a 10% decline in net sales for 2024.

Having said this, none of this is indicating a full-blown recession.

So far, this is normalization.

After all, this is what the company's long-term net income picture looks like:

Data by YCharts

According to Deere, the overall sentiment is a return to a steady state of execution, with factory production schedules and customer deliveries aligning with traditional seasonal patterns.

The outlook for 2024 anticipates higher production levels in the second and third quarters, aligning with peak usage periods for farm and construction equipment.

Furthermore, in the large ag sector in North America, farm fundamentals are expected to remain sound in 2024, albeit down from record highs.

Lower commodity prices and higher interest rates are impacting equipment demand, but cash margins are supportive of replacement at mid-cycle volumes.

Data by YCharts

The company is well positioned for 2024 from an inventory perspective. Year-end inventory-to-sales ratios for various equipment categories in North America are at manageable levels, indicating the ability to produce in line with retail demand.

In other words, we're not seeing a scenario where production is impacted by elevated inventory levels and related risks where dealers are sitting on loads of aging unsold tractors and equipment.

Deere & Company

Related to this, we're still in a much healthier cycle, which is something I've often communicated in light of above-average crop prices, low crop inventories, and strong global crop demand.

According to Deere, several factors distinguish the current replacement period from prior periods.

Large ag inventory levels are significantly below long-term averages, and fleet age is notably older.

Farmer balance sheets are healthier due to higher farmland values and profitable seasons.

Despite higher interest rates, financing options remain prevalent for farmers.

The production constraints of the past few years and improved inventory discipline position the company well as demand shifts in 2024.

Furthermore, the company has a much bigger emphasis on technology to help farmers become more efficient. When adding this to the stronger replacement cycle, we get a company that's better prepared than during (more or less) any prior downcycle.

Speaking of technologies, the company successfully launched See & Spray Ultimate for the model year 2024.

There's also notable interest in the limited release of See & Spray Premium, a retrofit kit applicable to sprayers dating back to model year 2018. Plans include a significant push for See & Spray Premium into the installed base in 2025, supported by a Solutions as a Service business model.

On top of that, the Gen 5 display was highlighted during the earnings call as a critical component for unlocking significant productivity gains across the entire fleet of equipment.

Deere & Company

Essentially, farmers can add basic precision features, such as auto track and section control, to tractors more than a decade old with the latest Starfire receiver and modem.

Valuation

Another benefit is that analysts already were very conservative about Deere's longer-term future.

Using the data in the chart below:

EPS is expected to decline by 4% in 2024.

In 2025, EPS is expected to grow by 3%.

Given the company's comments, it's likely that the downturn will be indeed this mild, despite prior downturns being much weaker.

While I believe the odds are elevated that 2024 could be worse than expected (in light of ongoing elevated economic challenges), I believe that 2025 will be better than expected.

FAST Graphs

Using the current estimates, DE has a fair value of roughly $522, which is based on a return to a 15.6x multiple. The current blended P/E ratio is just 11.3x.

I agree with this theoretical fair value and believe there's a reasonable path to $600 per share over the next three years.

Nonetheless, due to economic challenges, we can expect that it may take a while until Deere recovers.

The chart below shows the distance DE shares are trading below their all-time high (the red line) compared to the ISM Manufacturing Index.

We're now almost certainly looking at a manufacturing recession. Although Deere serves strong markets, it will keep investors from jumping into cyclical stocks.

TradingView (DE, ISM Index)

Once the ISM index bottoms (which could be in the first half of 2024), Deere will likely benefit from rebounding demand expectations and investors rotating from defensive investments into cyclical stocks like machinery producers.

Having said all of this, I'm not trying to make the current situation look better than it is. We have clearly moved to a situation of weakening demand and softer pricing power.

Nonetheless, Deere's markets remain solid (especially in light of big-picture economic challenges), it's attractively valued, and investors have priced in a lot of weakness over the past two years.

My goal remains unchanged. I will accumulate shares as close to $300 as possible as I want to make Deere one of my largest positions again. It's currently my second-smallest petition.

It was my largest position at some point. However, its poor performance and the fact that I added to other investments have pushed it to the bottom.

So, getting the opportunity to buy more at attractive prices is something that makes me quite happy despite ongoing challenges.