Despite Challenges, Deere Stock Can Climb Much Higher

Nov. 22, 2023 3:59 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)10 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Deere & Company has faced resistance in its stock price, remaining stagnant for more than two years.
  • The company reported poor guidance for fiscal year 2024, with lower volumes and a decline in demand expected.
  • Despite the challenges, agriculture fundamentals remain healthy, and there's potential for higher prices and a $600 stock price in the future.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Introduction

I've been pounding the table on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) since 2020 when I became bullish on energy and agriculture, two highly related industries.

Although I'm still up more than 100% on my initial investment, the DE ticker has run into

Leo Nelissen
28.41K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

ndardick
ndardick
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (7.07K)
Thanks for the update, Leo. As DE is your second smallest holding, it's our absolute smallest. As with you, I am holding what I own (at a cost of about $385 per share, by the way) and would love to add more if and as the price declines toward $300. I can't see far enough into the future to concur with your $600 price target three years out, but I do think that a target of $440 in the next 12-18 months is not only possible but likely.

We all have to remember, as we learned quickly this morning from the updated guidance uttered during DE's conference call despite a reported earnings beat, that probability is not certainty.

I am not in a rush to add to DE imminently because it's a historically bad week for turkeys and I don't want to get slaughtered. Happy Turkey Day nonetheless to all who celebrate.
Freigeist
Freigeist
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (609)
Thank you, Leo. Completely agree. DE is a great company and starting to be attractively valued.
thirdcamper
thirdcamper
Today, 4:21 PM
Comments (8.42K)
Agree: DE is a great company at a good price.
Freigeist
Freigeist
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (609)
@thirdcamper glad you have the same view as I
ndardick
ndardick
Today, 5:22 PM
Comments (7.07K)
@thirdcamper Perhaps, but Leo and I plan to be patient and add to our small positions in DE at much lower prices. I suspect DE will, if you look at a chart for 2023, be a good candidate for tax loss selling between now and year end.
thirdcamper
thirdcamper
Today, 5:29 PM
Comments (8.42K)
@ndardick Maybe. Gonna be a lot of them this year, including some we both own, like PFE.
P
Peterso21
Today, 4:18 PM
Comments (633)
Agree 100% I’m looking 20 years out here and it’s hard for me to think leadership doesn’t have this ship on the right track
ndardick
ndardick
Today, 5:26 PM
Comments (7.07K)
@Peterso21 I'm glad you have a 20 year horizon. Some of us aren't so lucky.
Mick Research
Mick Research
Today, 4:18 PM
Comments (3.07K)
"Despite Challenges, Deere Stock Can Climb Much Higher"

Or crash much lower.
I prefer to buy stock of companies whose EPS is growing rather than shrinking.
In your article you state management doesn't see any recession coming but just "normalisation". If they are wrong, the stock will go much lower, and the current 11 p/e ratio will most likely be 15+.
I don't think there is a big margin of safety at this stage.
P
Peterso21
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (633)
@Mick Research honestly I’ll take mid $250s let it crash I’m trying to accumulate as much as possible at this level vs the AI crowd. Food is in need globally
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

