Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crude Oil Prices Are Key To Interest Rates, Market Performance Next Year

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.48K Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices have been trending lower due to weak demand expectations and stories of continued US production growth.
  • The decline in oil prices is impacting macroeconomic trends, such as inflation, and reigniting expectations of future monetary easing.
  • In the event that there is a global liquid fuel supply/demand imbalance, with a shortfall in supplies, the market has not priced it in, even though it is a probable outcome.
  • The lower interest rate environment, on the other hand, is priced into current market valuations, and it can only happen if oil prices do not rise from current levels.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Investment thesis

Oil (CL1:COM) prices have been trending lower, mostly on expectations that demand is weak. Stories of continued US production growth, despite the steady drop in drilling activity in the past year also help to provide a sense of complacency

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.48K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD, GLD, WPM, SVM, SU, CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

n
ntftm
Today, 5:22 PM
Comments (49)
Great article. I appreciate your perspective on the oil market.
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (2.74K)
@ntftm Thank you for your comment. I tend to cover commodities and oil in particular often.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CL1:COM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.