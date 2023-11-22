DIA Vs. TLT: A Volatility Strategy For The Current Market

MarsYu

This is an unusual article because I'll be talking about two exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that aren't necessarily related. The exposures are pretty different. In addition, I'm not calling for a direction in this article, either. Instead, I think their implied volatilities give rise to a possible interesting options position. That's even though the volatility in these instruments isn't usually correlated either.

I propose selling straddles on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) and buying straddles on the SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

With a straddle, you buy both a call and a put option on the same underlying asset with the same strike and expiration date. This can work well if there is a significant price movement that isn't reflected in the prices of that asset's respective options (often measured as implied volatility). It's a position that's more or less neutral towards the direction the underlying will take. It just needs big moves.

Selling a straddle, you end up with the opposite position. This is a riskier position because the underlying can suddenly move a lot in an unexpected direction. Since that will likely not have been reflected fully in the prices of the options you sold, this results in a large loss. Selling a straddle is slightly less risky than selling a single option because you collect a little bit of additional premium. In any event, please fully understand the risks of options before trading them.

The reason I think this is a fairly interesting idea is because bond volatility has been really high, but it has been trending down. Equity volatility is very low and trending down as well. Among the major U.S. equity indices, the Dow Jones (DJI) has stood out to me because its DIA ETF implied volatility is 11.37. To put this into perspective, this is in the 4% percentile. In other words; over the last year, 4% of the time, DIA implied volatility was below 10. Or, put another way, 96% of the time it was higher.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, volatility in the long bond (US20Y) is normalizing a bit, but TLT implied volatility is still 18.1. That's well above the implied volatility for the DIA which. in itself is somewhat surprising to me. It is not super unusual, as it is in the 38% percentile rank. But that's for this year, and bond volatility has been quite high for the year. In the pre-inflation era, it was generally much lower (this is an important point I'll get back to).

Data by YCharts

The stock-bond correlation has also increased as inflation has increased (from previously non-existent levels). To put things far too simply, there is a path forward where inflation hangs around this level, declines, and/or inflation reignites.

Data by YCharts

Lately, inflation data has been benign, which appears to have comforted the market into believing the Fed won't continue its tightening campaign aggressively. Recent economic data appears to be weakening somewhat, but only slightly, indicating the Fed won't see the need to loosen monetary policy suddenly.

This idea is based on the notion that it will be hard for the Dow-Jones to stay level if/when the long bond suddenly moves a lot. Long bonds should increase greatly in price if market participants start detecting an imminent recession. Often, the Fed has loosened monetary policy in response, which helps bonds. A recession shouldn't be great for the Dow Jones, although the Fed response could also mitigate its decline. If there is no recession, but the economy remains robust, that could result in further tightening. The latter should help the Dow Jones but hurt long bonds. I've just described the standard framework of how market participants think about these things.

But there is a feasible alternative path where the economy weakens (recession or no), but inflation reignites or is just stubborn. That would mean tightening into weakness. The opposite of what we've seen after Covid when the Fed loosened into strength. If that scenario starts shaping up (and it's not my base case for the immediate future), I would expect equities to do quite poorly. What bonds will do is less obvious, as they become more attractive (as a safe asset that provides a positive yield for a long time in the future), but they are also vulnerable to sustained rate hiking.

Theoretically, you could implement this trade with other equity indices as the underlying on leg. There are a few reasons why I like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is a very weird index. There are only 30 stocks in there, and utilities and transportation are excluded. This index is quite concentrated, which actually means it is easier to get big moves if large constituents start moving.

The 30 stocks get selected by a committee who handpick "conservative" household names. They tend to be quite profitable and show modest growth. Then the constituents are share-price weighted. That means if your share price is higher, you make up a larger component. Here is the top 10, and I wouldn't really have expected The Home Depot (HD), Caterpillar (CAT) or Salesforce (CRM) in the top 10 holdings of a U.S. mega cap index:

Dow Jones top-10 (morningstar.com)

No less than 10% has been put in a single stock. Over 50% of the index is in the above 10 names.

I have to say that historically, despite the strange way the index is put together, it usually moves very much in line with the other indices. The moves just tend to be smaller.

Despite its share-price-weighting scheme and concentrated portfolio, index performance has historically been highly correlated with the broader market.

Weighting constituents by their share price has no sound economic rationale. This approach is an artifact of the index's late-19th-century origin and prevents very high- or low-priced shares from being added, even if they meet the committee's subjective criteria. The index assigns greater weights to holdings with higher share prices, regardless of their market caps or business fundamentals. This approach was convenient in an era without abundant computing resources, but it is far from best practice today.

Data by YCharts

One scenario that's perhaps imaginable is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) doubling its share price. After all, it increased 55% this year already. Maybe AI eats the world. Suddenly, 14% of the index is made up of Microsoft. It isn't that diversified across sectors, either. Financials, healthcare, and technology make up ~60% of the index, and many sectors are virtually absent.

Sectors Dow Jones index (morningstar.com)

A $91 short straddle has a payoff profile that looks like this:

TLT option payoff profile (optionstrat.com)

On a 5.8% up move, or a 5% down move, you start losing money on this straddle. If anything, the last 2 years have proven that's possible:

Data by YCharts

It is possible to limit the risk by selling call spreads instead of a straddle. That's when you buy 2 call spreads out-of-the money and the risk gets capped there, as the bought and sold options start offsetting each other when the underlying moves beyond that point.

Buying a straddle on the Dow Jones has a profile like this:

DIA straddle payoff profile (optionstrat.com)

On a 3.4% up move or a 3.7% down move, you start making money.

If I were to do it, I would implement this strategy in a ratio where I'd roughly sell 3.8 TLT straddles for every 1 DIA straddle I bought. Alternatively, you could vol weigh the underlying exposure(I've based it on the underlying) as well. That means selling TLT:DIA in a ratio of 2:1. I'm not super-enthused with the idea of vol-weighting an exposure here, because the idea is based on the notion that vols are off. You could make a case for anything in between, though. To correct for the vol but also incorporate the notion the implied volatilities could be wrong.

Ultimately, it is hard for me to fathom that TLT is deemed so much more volatile compared to the Dow Jones Index over the next two months. It is much easier for me to envision the Dow Jones making a freak move over this timeframe than TLT. If TLT makes a freak move, it is hard to see the Dow Jones remaining unaffected. It is easier for me to see TLT end up unaffected over the next two months while Dow Jones did make a large move. Up or down.

It is possible my estimates on how inflation, Federal Reserve decisions, and market responses interplay are off. However, the unusual option prices, especially on the Dow, seemed worth highlighting in this context. While obviously not the intent, losing money on both parts of this trade is very possible. Finally, if you don't like this idea but do believe the Dow is a good long and implied volatility is a bit low, then it could make sense to buy a call.