Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income Is Going Down A Concerning Path

Nov. 24, 2023 8:05 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)AHH, DLR, EQIX, SRC22 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation is investing in data centers.
  • The market appears to like the deal.
  • But I don't, and I explain why.
  • High Yield Investor members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Red Flag of Danger

SteveAllenPhoto

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) just announced that it would invest in two data centers that are currently under construction, and I have seen many investors celebrate this latest news.

Here are just a few examples of comments that I

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for Black Friday!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
16.66K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (22)

W
WinBigly
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (160)
So the market didn't like the SRC acquisition but likes them buying data centers? Very strange indeed.
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (1.59K)
@WinBigly He`s just making assumptions without any basis.
d
drlbm
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (348)
…… and your target price is??
R
RayRay1000
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (1.35K)
Every author attempting to prove that O is moving out of its lane seems to have limited knowledge of the subject matter. O is the leading NNN, single tenant REIT in the world. If the DLR deal was comprised of data centers with multiple tenants I would have been concerned but each of those deals is secured by a single tenant, NNN lease. SRC's portfolio is comprised of single tenant, NNN leases. In his haste to be controversial the author has missed the one true cause for concern in the DLR deal which is that O is jumping into risky, early stage development and construction of assets with which it has zero experience. Building a data center is not the same as building a Dollar General and I am a little concerned that O is moving from its traditional role as an acquirer to a riskier role as a developer.
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (1.59K)
@RayRay1000 Isn`t DLR as expert doing all the development, therefore it`s not that different from their usual deals?
That is the essence of most joint-ventures.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (11.5K)
@RayRay1000
Your correct and that's where the subject matter experts come into play.....
R
RayRay1000
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (1.35K)
@TheGermanGuy I'm not sure who's banging the nails but O is sharing in the development/construction risk here and its early stage involvement is not a core competency.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (11.5K)
I trust and have enormous confidence in O management hence doubling my position recenty at lows .... I take a much different view of them entering different sectors which provides additional benefits and income opportunities
V
VettRod
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (42)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut nice comment involving pick and choose just as I practice sector rotation and do believe that subjective bias can produce substantial results.

Happy Holidays from one ex grocer to another.
J
JunkJon
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (608)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut I have more confidence in dlr or equix mgt for data centers and can invest in them directly. I don’t need or want o to do it, especially when the return, as Sam addressed, is minuscule. Seems to me dlr is offloading that risk onto o
GARAK profile picture
GARAK
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (1.08K)
Brad doesn't write many articles without Realty Income included, so I'll be interested in what he thinks. I'll remain long O no matter what, though.
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (507)
Well presented opinion. TY. I'm interested in following what I anticipate will be a robust engagement in the comments section.
S
Saint Mark
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (1.4K)
Despite O’s incredible track record, I sold my sizable position over the last year, in large part due to the reasons you cite. Good article!
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (1.59K)
That`s a prime example of an article for the sake of an article.
s
stashu
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (10)
Okay. Give us a better option that is a good value. BTW data centers will get a huge windfall from the AI boom.
J
JunkJon
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (608)
@stashu then you should invest in dlr or eqix, you don’t need o to do it for you.
Patient Number 9 profile picture
Patient Number 9
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (86)
@JunkJon Or maybe IRM.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (3.91K)
Thank you for this analysis, it’s very helpful.

Do you feel there’s still an advantage to buying Spirit as a lower cost way of obtaining O?

Thank you.
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (206)
Deal won't move stock price either way. It's all about interest rates. First cut will get it back to 60
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (1.62K)
@Rick Rocket
Back to 60 and upward, sounds good.
J
JunkJon
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (608)
Thank you and I totally agree. I thought I was the only one with this viewpoint. This move is completely out of their core competency and just fuels the growth at any cost critics. I own a bit too
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About O

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.