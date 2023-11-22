Under Armour: Magical Discount Won't Last Forever
Summary
- Under Armour reported weak results but the stock rallied, indicating bullish sentiment.
- The company has inventory levels back in line with sales, and new products in the pipeline could drive meaningful growth.
- The stock trades at only 0.5x FY24 sales targets, far below industry levels.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Under Armour (NYSE:UA, NYSE:UAA) reported relatively weak results a few weeks back and the stock rallied. Anytime a company cuts estimates and the stock rallies is a bullish sign. My investment thesis remains ultra bullish with the stock trading at the lows while the retail environment is unlikely to be worse next year.
Another Cut
The athletic apparel company reported mixed results for FQ2'24 back on November 8 as follows:
Under Armour beat analyst estimates, but revenue guidance for FY24 was cut due to ongoing weakness in the North American market. Revenues are now forecast to dip 2% to 4% in the current FY.
The key though is that the company guided up gross margins, which is seen as a crucial sign that Under Armour can return to selling at the premium price points above Nike (NKE) prices. Gross margins jumped 260 basis points to 48.0% driven by a huge boost from supply chain benefits after a year of high costs. Under Armour had only forecast a FY24 gross margin of 25 to 75 basis points above the low 44.9% margin in FY23, but the new goal is for a margin boost of 100 to 125 basis points.
The athletic apparel company had boosted margin numbers to above 50% in the early days of COVID to separate from the mid 40% levels of Nike, but supply chain issues snarled plans. If Under Armour can return back to 50%-plus gross margins and return to sales growth, the stock could return to the 2019 and COVID highs of ~$27.
A prime reason to think the margin story will improve in 2024 is the inventory levels back in line with sales. Under Armour correctly managed inventory levels at the early stages of the COVID boost, but the company got the situation wrong last year due to not realizing Nike and other peers were stuck with excess inventories. Now, Under Armour has cut inventory levels to only $1.1 billion heading into the holidays while sales are at peak levels.
At the same time that Under Armour has the inventory picture back under control, as does Nike, the company has a ton of new products in the pipeline to eventually change the view of the athletic apparel company. At some point, the Curry brand and new products such as slip speed shoes and unstoppable fleece collections will drive meaningful growth.
The Jordan Brand division of Nike delivers more sales alone than the whole Under Armour. The company just does $351 million in quarterly footwear sales and upside potential in this area is substantial with the new CEO already driving a 40% boost in footwear mall penetration.
The new product innovation and expansion in the Curry brand has driven a lot of product heat. Despite the progress, Under Armour still isn't a footwear target of consumers, nor are products like Curry shoes regularly available at mall locations and prime wholesale accounts.
Magical Discount
Under Armour only has a market cap topping $3 billion now with revenues approaching $6 billion. Nike is worth $162 billion with revenues of $50-plus billion.
Every dollar of sales at Nike is worth $3 to investors while every dollar of sales at Under Armour is only worth 50 cents. The athletic apparel company has the higher gross margins, which ultimately should lead to the better valuation multiple for sales in the future.
Under Armour made significant progress in improving operations until the Covid volatility left investors again concerned the company wasn't innovating anymore. Under Armour only needs to start producing limited growth to alter investor sentiment for a business already generating $300-plus million in operating income.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that the stock has a magical discount here. Under Armour is valued far below peer multiples, yet the company is separating the business with far higher margins. When investors regain confidence in the stock, Under Armour has substantial upside potential with early signs the market is catching on to the reversal.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)