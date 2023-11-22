Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Low Quality Q3 Beat, Maintain Sell Rating

Nov. 22, 2023 5:24 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)2 Comments
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation reported record revenues of $18.1 billion in Q3, beating analyst estimates by $2.0 billion.
  • Solid Nvidia forward guidance is tempered by U.S. sanctions against GPU exports, causing concerns for future growth.
  • At 12x F2026 revenues, Nvidia remains far too rich for my tastes. I recommend current holders sell.

jetcityimage

After last quarter's earnings, I wrote a cautious article on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), highlighting warning signs from its second quarter earnings report. My concerns mostly revolved around disclosures and the quality of Nvidia's earnings. Since my article, Nvidia

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

n
newbienik
Today, 5:31 PM
Comments (335)
Low quality beat? Huh?
a
assassinoblu
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (255)
with this recommendation to sell, should i buy campbell soup or heinz? i heard heinz is coming out with a new ketchup!
