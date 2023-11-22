How To Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million By Compounding Income

Yurchello108/iStock via Getty Images

I recently read a story on Yahoo Finance that discussed how an investor can turn $100,000 into a portfolio worth $1 million. The concept was good, and the advice was forthright, however, I had to read the entire article to determine how long it would take for that initial $1K investment to turn into $1M. The answer, based on that author’s approach, was about 20 years.

I was a bit skeptical of that level of return over that amount of time without investing additional funds beyond the initial 100k, so I used a compound interest calculator from Investor.gov to check the numbers for myself. What I learned from that exercise is that it is possible to start with $100k and turn it into $1 million over 20 years if the annual interest rate averages about 10% AND if an additional $400 per month is added to the portfolio. This is what the numbers look like.

Investor.gov

I used a 2% variance on the interest rate, so the results that are displayed include a range of 8% to 12%, which would most likely be the best-case scenario over a 20-year period of investing in the stock market, and it assumes that we do not enter a prolonged bear market starting in 2024.

Investor.gov

Let’s assume that an investor who is 40 years old wishes to retire at 60 with a retirement portfolio worth $1M. If that investor has $100,000 saved up (or inherited or won in a lottery) and can save, or reinvest an additional $400 per month, then all they would need is a portfolio of securities that offer an average annual total return of about 10%. Is that realistic? (Not asking if $1 million is a realistic goal because it probably is not enough for someone who is just now 40 and hopes to retire in 20 years, and then lives another 30). I think it is an achievable goal if the concept of an Income Compounder portfolio such as the one that I have developed for my own personal retirement is applied.

In my case, I got a later start on building my retirement portfolio and I now have about $400,000 in my Income Compounder portfolio that I am growing by reinvesting dividends and interest monthly at an average annual yield of about 12%. I do not plan to start living off my income from that portfolio for another 10 years. So, let’s take a look at what the projected value might be for my IC portfolio over the next 10 years with monthly reinvestment of $4,000 (12% of 400k), assuming an average annual “interest” rate (aka total return) of 8% to 12%. The results show that at 10% the total value of my portfolio after 10 years will be about $1.9M and as high as $2.2M at 12% and as low as $1.6M at 8%.

Investor.gov

That does not look too bad, and if everything goes as planned, I should be in good shape in 10 years. But what happens if I decide to start living off the income and the returns are lower than I expected? Another tool that can be used to model portfolio returns from actual investments is a tool called Portfolio Visualizer. There is a free version available if you wish to try it out yourself, but the paid version allows you to save your results and do some other things like predict future results using Monte Carlo simulations. If you are serious about managing your own investment portfolio, I recommend paying for the premium version and experimenting with PV.

The other benefit to using PV to forecast future results is that you can specify multiple stages of investment contributions and then later withdrawals, and you can adjust expectations for inflation, rebalancing, RMDs, etc. You can specify individual ticker symbols or just use broader asset classes to define your portfolio construction.

As an example, I created a model Income Compounder portfolio with 25 holdings (all of which I hold in my own personal portfolio) and then I ran a Monte Carlo simulation using 25 years duration with 10 years until I start taking withdrawals at a rate of 5% per year.

The starting portfolio looks like this:

Portfolio Visualizer

My assumptions in this model run include a starting portfolio balance of $350,000 with a 10-year “glide path” until the ending portfolio transitions over to just 10 equal weighted holdings for simplicity’s sake. This is what the ending portfolio looks like that I used for this simulation.

Portfolio Visualizer

I also indicated that this simulation is based on pre-tax returns because I hold all my income securities in an IRA and will not be subject to RMDs for at least another 10 years. The model is based on Statistical returns and uses a normal time series model with historic inflation assumptions and monthly rebalancing (since most of my income holdings pay monthly distributions). My modeled portfolio balance looks like this, with just about $1M in total assets at year 10 at the 50th percentile level (median), just before I start taking withdrawals:

Portfolio Visualizer

And note that even after I start taking withdrawals after year 10, the portfolio balance continues to increase over the 25-year duration. The ending portfolio balance upon my presumed death at age 89 (based on this model run) would be between $500K at the 10th percentile up to $11.5M at the 90th, which would allow me to leave a considerable sum to my heirs.

Naturally, there are a ton of assumptions built into this model, including the primary one being that the current historical trends over the past decade or two will continue in the next couple of decades. There are ways to model things like sequence of return risks, such as the worst year or worst 3 years first. What I found very interesting is that if I model the same portfolio selecting the worst 3 years first, I actually end up with better results over the long run.

Portfolio Visualizer

Another consideration is that a standard 5% withdrawal rate starting in 10 years may not be realistic. Also, the Monte Carlo simulation does not take into consideration reinvestment of distributions at a discount, or distribution increases over time (or potential cuts for that matter). It is just a statistical simulation based on historical data so it should not be taken as fact, but it can give an approximation of expected future results.

The simulation also does not allow for real-time changes to the portfolio. In my case, I am adjusting my own portfolio as events occur that change my investment decisions. For example, back in March after the bank failures I added several business development companies, or BDCs, to my portfolio at low prices that now offer high yields based on my average cost. As interest rates start to come down, I will be looking to shift more into REITs and have already begun to purchase shares of several high yield REITs for my Income Compounder portfolio including some preferred shares that offer relatively low risk, high yield dividends. One example is TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. 6.25% RED PFD C (TRTX.PC), which now yields over 11%.

These are just some ideas to consider if you are interested in seeking income for retirement, as I am. My investing journey has brought me to this conclusion that compounding income monthly by reinvesting into high yield income generating securities like BDCs, REITs, and CEFs can lead to financial security in retirement if managed properly. I wish you well in your investing journey and I give thanks to Seeking Alpha for allowing me to share my thoughts and ideas with a wide audience. Have a happy Thanksgiving holiday if you are in the U.S. and for the rest of you reading this from around the world, I wish you peace and happiness over the holiday season.