Earnings of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) will likely remain stable through the end of 2024. I believe below-average loan growth and slight margin expansion will lift earnings, while a proportionate increase in expenses will restrict the earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $10.22 per share for 2023 and $10.15 per share for 2024. Next year’s target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Wintrust Financial.

Margin Stability Ahead

The net interest margin continued to decline in the third quarter of the year, however, the pace of decline slowed down. The margin dipped by only four basis points in the last quarter, down from 17 basis points in the second quarter of the year. Part of the margin contraction during the last two quarters was attributable to deposit migration. This led to higher deposit costs. The deposit mix’s shift away from non-interest-bearing accounts and towards interest-bearing accounts continued into the third quarter of 2023, as shown below.

SEC Filings

The impact of the deposit mix deterioration was blunted by quick loan re-pricing. Nearly 80% of Wintrust Financial’s loans mature or reprice within a year, as mentioned in the conference call.

I’m expecting the declining trend to bottom out soon and the margin to remain somewhat stable through the end of next year. This is because I’m not expecting further deposit mix deterioration. Previously, interest rate hikes were incentivizing deposit migration. Now that the up-rate cycle has ended, the creation of new incentives will also end. Further, the loan re-pricing will end quickly as a majority of loans are quick to re-price.

Overall, I’m expecting the margin to remain unchanged in the last quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of the year. For 2024, I’m expecting the margin to grow by just 10 basis points.

Loan Growth Likely to Remain Decent

Although the loan growth so far this year has been below the historical average, it is still in a decent high-single-digit range. The management appeared optimistic about loan growth in the conference call, especially for commercial real estate (“CRE”) and commercial and industrial loans (“C&I”).

I too believe that loan growth can remain at a satisfactory level in upcoming quarters due to macroeconomic factors. Wintrust Financial's loan portfolio is geographically well-diversified; therefore, the national average is a good proxy for the company's various markets. The country’s labor markets are currently quite healthy, which bodes well for credit demand. Further, the job markets are likely to remain robust. As shown below, the survey of economists shows that the unemployment rate is expected to rise only slightly over the next year. Even after the uptrend, the unemployment rate for 2024 will most probably be better than the rates before 2018.

Data by YCharts

As Wintrust Financial’s management is focused on commercial loans in the near term, the purchasing managers’ index is another good gauge of credit demand. As shown below, the services PMI index is in the expansionary territory (above 50), which bodes well for loan growth. However, the manufacturing PMI index has been in contractionary territory throughout this year, which gives pause to my optimism.

Data by YCharts

Overall, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 1.5% each quarter till the end of 2024. My projected growth rate is better than the third quarter’s growth rate of 1.0%. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E FY24E Net Loans 26,643 31,760 34,541 38,926 41,748 44,310 Growth of Net Loans 12.6% 19.2% 8.8% 12.7% 7.2% 6.1% Other Earning Assets 6,935 9,801 12,252 9,284 10,207 10,621 Deposits 30,107 37,093 42,096 42,903 45,668 48,470 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,783 2,638 2,426 3,603 3,680 3,754 Common equity 3,566 3,703 4,086 4,384 4,435 4,967 Book Value Per Share ($) 62 64 71 73 71 80 Tangible BVPS ($) 50 52 59 62 60 69 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Expecting Earnings to be Stable

I’m expecting earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 to be almost the same as the earnings for the third quarter of the year. While loan growth will lift earnings, a proportionate increase in provision expense for expected loan losses and operating expenses will restrict the earnings growth. The operating expenses will receive some respite from the non-recurrence of some expenses. The management mentioned in the conference call that about $6 million of uncommon expenses were recorded in the third quarter which it doesn’t expect to recur in the fourth quarter.

For 2024 as well, I’m expecting earnings to continue at a similar level. While loan growth and slight margin expansion will lift earnings, a proportionate rise in provision and operating expenses will curtail the earnings growth.

Overall, I’m expecting Wintrust Financial to report earnings of $10.22 per share for 2023 and $10.15 per share for 2024. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E FY24E Net interest income 1,055 1,040 1,125 1,495 1,838 1,969 Provision for loan losses 54 214 (59) 79 93 88 Non-interest income 407 604 586 461 446 458 Non-interest expense 928 1,040 1,133 1,177 1,287 1,436 Net income - Common Sh. 347 272 438 482 635 631 EPS - Diluted ($) 6.03 4.68 7.58 8.02 10.22 10.15 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report, which was issued before the first quarter’s results, I projected earnings of $9.80 per share for 2023. I’ve now increased my forecast to $10.22 because non-interest income has exceeded my previous expectations so far this year.

Risks are Not a Cause for Concern

Due to the following factors, I believe the risk of investing in Wintrust Financial is limited.

Uninsured deposits are not a concern as liquidity sources, including cash and collateralized funding sources, were 124% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as of September 30, 2023, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Further, the management has increased its use of the MaxSafe® product that provides $3.75 million of FDIC insurance per account holder. MaxSafe® deposit balances increased $547 million from the end of June till the end of September 2023 across all product categories, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. The Company's capital levels were well in excess of regulatory thresholds at the end of September, and the management expects that the company would remain well capitalized in the event it was to liquidate its entire investment portfolio. Wintrust Financial is geographically very well diversified. Wintrust is present throughout the United States and even some parts of Canada. Therefore, there is no risk of concentration.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

Wintrust Financial is offering a dividend yield of 1.9% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.40 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 15.8% for 2024, which is close to the five-year average of 17%. Therefore, I’m assuming no change in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Wintrust Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.28 in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 48.5 52.1 58.9 61.7 Average Market Price ($) 69.3 47.9 78.2 89.2 Historical P/TB 1.43x 0.92x 1.33x 1.44x 1.28x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $68.9 gives a target price of $88.3 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 5.1% upside from the November 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.08x 1.18x 1.28x 1.38x 1.48x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 68.9 68.9 68.9 68.9 68.9 Target Price ($) 74.5 81.4 88.3 95.2 102.1 Market Price ($) 84.0 84.0 84.0 84.0 84.0 Upside/(Downside) (11.3)% (3.1)% 5.1% 13.3% 21.6% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 10.8x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 6.03 4.68 7.58 8.02 Average Market Price ($) 69.3 47.9 78.2 89.2 Historical P/E 11.5x 10.2x 10.3x 11.1x 10.8x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $10.15 gives a target price of $109.5 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 30.4% upside from the November 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 8.8x 9.8x 10.8x 11.8x 12.8x EPS 2024 ($) 10.15 10.15 10.15 10.15 10.15 Target Price ($) 89.2 99.3 109.5 119.6 129.8 Market Price ($) 84.0 84.0 84.0 84.0 84.0 Upside/(Downside) 6.2% 18.3% 30.4% 42.5% 54.6% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $98.9, which implies a 17.8% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 19.7%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Wintrust Financial.