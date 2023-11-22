Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Taking Overvaluation To An Artificially High Level

Nov. 22, 2023 6:28 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)8 Comments
David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.25K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's stock price is disconnected from the fundamentals of the business and the future cash flow expectations are too high.
  • The hype around artificial intelligence is similar to previous hype around crypto and blockchain, which eventually led to a decline in stock prices.
  • To justify its current stock price, Nvidia Corporation would need to achieve unrealistic levels of revenue and profits, surpassing the GDP of countries like Mexico.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is up more than 1,200% in the last five years and 238% year-to-date (YTD). However, even after beating fiscal Q3 2024 earnings estimates and issuing guidance that also surpassed expectations

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

kowaco profile picture
kowaco
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (10)
NVDA is like Tesla was, I would expect it to fall by half. I'm not saying it's not a great company, I own some but I expect to see a much better entry point sometime in 2024
t
to934
Yesterday, 6:43 PM
Comments (2)
David Trainer, you are missing the magnitude of the AI revolution.
M
Miwicz
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Comments (1.99K)
Growth expectations ultra high but seems anything is possible here. I expect a pullback as expectations normalize but im not being against this one
A
AZ BOY
Yesterday, 6:37 PM
Comments (1.28K)
Forward PE is 40. Amazon is 53 .... Who is over valued ????
R
Ronn1
Yesterday, 6:50 PM
Comments (604)
@AZ BOY
For 2025 (next year) ave EPS estimate is 17.38, so you have a forward PE of 28 at todays closing price.
t
thedudeman
Yesterday, 6:56 PM
Comments (527)
@Ronn1 indeed. it’s the cheapest of big techs atm.
S
Suyog Kulkarni 01
Yesterday, 6:36 PM
Comments (5)
What is WAAC and terminal rate of growth assumptions?
TheLongTermInvestor profile picture
TheLongTermInvestor
Yesterday, 6:36 PM
Comments (270)
You !d!ot! I guess you haven’t been paying attention to the consecutive beat and raises. The valuation is much better today than it was before the earnings announcement yesterday. 🤦🏽
