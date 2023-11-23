Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Catalyst Conundrum: Dissecting The Forces Shaping Disney's Future

Nov. 23, 2023 8:30 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
278 Followers

Summary

  • Disney+ has lost over 11 million subscribers globally, with a significant decline in India due to losing broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League.
  • Disney has incurred losses of nearly $2 billion from major film flops, impacting its box office revenues.
  • A DCF valuation suggests that Disney's intrinsic value is lower than its current stock price, leading to a sell recommendation.

Stocks Fall Monday On Interest Rate Concerns

Michael M. Santiago

Thesis

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), is an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. It is one of the largest producers of animated movies, accounting for 26% of box office

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
278 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.