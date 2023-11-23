Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta: Still Room For Upside In A Maturing Market

Nov. 23, 2023 9:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)1 Comment
The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
95 Followers

Summary

  • Meta's Q3 results show a 23% increase in revenue and a 168% increase in EPS.
  • The company has achieved a 24% share of the advertising market and a 40% expansion in operating margin.
  • Meta's Family of Apps continues to grow, with 3.14 billion daily active users, and average revenue per person has increased to $8.71.

Meta European headquarters

Derick Hudson

Meta's (NASDAQ:META) remarkable turnaround accelerated following its third-quarter results. Revenue surged an impressive 23% to $34.1 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) soared 168% to $4.39.

Introduction

After a remarkable 167% surge this year, the social media behemoth Meta has

This article was written by

The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
95 Followers
I look for companies with excellent business models and robust competitive advantages. I buy them at a discount to their intrinsic value and hold them for the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (50)
I appreciate you taking the time to read my article.
I welcome any thoughts or questions you may have.
Please feel free to leave a comment below.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About META

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.