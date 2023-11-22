Ithaca Energy Inc. (IACAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ithaca Energy Inc. (OTCPK:IACAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Gilad Myerson - Executive Chairman

Alan Bruce - CEO

Iain Lewis - CFO

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Werner Riding - Peel Hunt

Lydia Rainford - Barclays

Kim Fustier - HSBC

Christopher Wheaton - Stifel

James Carmichael - Berenberg

Gilad Myerson

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our Q3 call. Gilad Myerson speaking over here. I was planning to walk through the initial highlights slide and then hand over to Alan Bruce, our CEO, who will talk through the operational update. Iain then will continue through the financial highlights, a few closing remarks, and then we'll open up for Q&A.

So if you look onto slide number two, you'll see a summary of the highlights. We're very pleased to say that we are continuing to produce and operate on track. The performance has been very good. And we are in line with full year 2023 guidance, as well as our reduction in OpEx guidance. Year-to-date September 2023, we produced 71,000 barrels a day, which once again is in line with the target. We had a major milestone this quarter with the FID of Rosebank. We're very pleased with the approval and we're very pleased with the response from the markets, and the general public in the UK were very supportive of the Rosebank FID. We have been putting a lot of focus on cost control in this tough environment at the moment with significant inflation, and I'm happy to say that we've managed to keep our cost relatively in line with budget and even beat the budget.

Our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA is $1.4 billion and our net cash from operating activities is $1 billion. So once again, this is very strong performance and cash generation, which helps us maintain a very strong balance sheet. We continue to deleverage our balance sheet and our net debt is $677 million. You may know our bond is $625 million. So, we really don't have a lot of RBL withdrawn and our leverage position is 0.37x. And Iain will walk through more details on our balance sheet, but it is very strong and we have significant liquidity for -- and options. We have also reaffirmed our dividend target for full year 2023 of $400 million, but we've already paid two tranches, $133 million and another $133 million, and we're looking forward to paying the final tranche of $134 million in the beginning of next year. So with that, I just wanted to once again confirm that we are looking to meet our production operating performance by the end of the year and are very pleased with the overall performance of the last nine months.

Alan, handing over to you.

Alan Bruce

Great. Thank you, Gilad. So, starting with Page 4, which is a HSE summary. We continue to focus on major accident hazard prevention. There were no serious injuries or Tier 1 or 2 process safety events in the quarter. We've had one Tier 1 process safety event year-to-date. We're continuing to work to drive down our emissions, and we're making good progress on engineering the potential electrification of our flagship Captain asset. We've moved into FEED phase on that project, which we expect to be completed in the first half of the year. So I'll provide an update on that on an ongoing basis. But it's an exciting project for us, which we're continuing to progress.

On Page 5 then, quick update on progress against our BUY, BUILD and BOOST strategy. We continue to strengthen the portfolio through acquisition. We've acquired the remaining stakes in both Fotla and Cambo, where our partners weren't supportive of development for strategic reasons. So we now have greater control of development timing, and we're working on engaging with potential farm-in partners, that's actively ongoing and we'll provide an update as things progress. In terms of organic growth and the build pillar of our strategy, we're pleased to announce the final investment decision on Rosebank. As Gilad mentioned, I'll provide a bit more color on Rosebank on the next slide, and I'm also going to give you a quick update on Captain EOR II this morning. We continued with our targeted exploration and appraisal program with successful drilling at K2 and Leverett appraisal ongoing. And finally, in terms of boosting asset performance, we're gearing up for starting a platform drilling campaign at Captain next year.

So, moving to Page 6, which is a summary of the Rosebank project. And as a reminder, Rosebank is the largest undeveloped field in the UK with over 300 million barrels gross recoverable. It's expected to add around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to Ithaca at peak production, and expects to come online in '26, '27.

Moving to Page 7, you can see from the timeline that the project has already started. The FPSO is currently in Dubai and modification works are ongoing. The next milestones will include subsidy installation, which is going to commence in 2024 and continue through 2025, and drilling is planned to start in 2025. As we noted in our release previously, all the major contracts are awarded for the project, which gives us some certainty around the capital commitment. We expect our total net capital to be around $700 million, with somewhere in the region of $90 million to $110 million of that in 2023.

Turning to Page 8, which is summary on Captain. Pleased to report that we're making really good progress on the EOR II project, which is now around 80% complete. Execution of the key deliverables through the summer has all gone to plan, and we remain on schedule and on budget with first polymer injection expected in the first half of 2024. And we've completed drilling operations of the three wells at Area E and we're moving on to the three wells at Area D now. Our subsea construction campaign was completed successfully over the summer. And importantly, we completed a number of facilities upgrades during our 2023 turnaround, which are in support of EOR II project, both in terms of the final tie-ins and then also production from EOR once that comes through. So again, really good progress there, and expect we'll see first injection in 2024 and it'll take some time for production to work its through to the production wells. Probably in '25, '26, we'll see the full impact of production from that injection. And just one point to note on this slide, the middle picture is showing some of the upgrades that were completed in the turnaround and this is some work on the flare system. So it's a good example of some of the smaller emissions reductions projects that we're doing. And we're doing lots of small things as well as some big projects to contribute to continuing to reduce our carbon footprint.

Moving on to Page 9. So this is a summary from a production perspective and you can see, as I mentioned, the turnaround work drove our third quarter production of 61,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Pleased to report that we're now back to full production and with the exception of Pierce where the operator Bluewater is working on repairs to the mooring system. So that work is still ongoing and is weather dependent. We expect to have that back in the first half of 2024. We mentioned at our half year results that a number of investments in new production were canceled in response to energy profits levy, including the partner operated EIH and Shaw C wells as well as the Harrier info well. So, we are seeing some natural decline in terms of our fourth quarter volumes, and we anticipate exiting the year at around 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That will help us to meet our full year production guidance, which we reaffirmed in the 68,000 to 74,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day range.

So, in summary, we continue to develop our high quality portfolio with investment in assets like Captain and Rosebank, which support strong continued cash flow for the Company through the end of the decade.

I'll now hand over to Iain, who's going to provide a financial update.

Iain Lewis

Thanks, Alan. If we can turn to Slide 11 and the summary of the financial performance of the group over the last nine months. So, 71,000 barrels of oil per day and you see unit cost at $21 a barrel through that period. Now we're looking at productions back to full capacity in Q4 and costs flat and reducing, as we've referenced in the guidance to bring that cost per barrel down towards $20 during the close out of the year. So that's the cost and production basis for delivery of EBITDAX of $1.37 billion and adjusted net income of $332 million, again a strong and consistent delivery showing progress quarter-on-quarter against our targets.

Net cash flow from operating activities of over $1 billion year-to-date. That includes in Q3, again a strong cash delivery with relatively low cash tax payments in the quarter. And that closes out with an adjusted net debt figure of $677 million, 0.37 times net debt to EBITDAX. Now, one of the key things we're doing in the business here is building optionality, optionality across our portfolio in terms of projects and investment opportunities so we can high grade. And on the finance side is developing a liquidity base to enable us to be opportunistic. And we closed the quarter with over $900 million of available liquidity. That enables us to move forward and to embrace opportunity. So the close out of this slide just to reaffirm the dividend target for the year, working very hard, deliver on our commitment since IPO and continue to do that with the expectation that we'll close out the 2023 financials with a final dividend payment in 2024.

Moving to Slide 12. A bit more detail on the analysis of EBITDAX year-to-date, just calling out a few numbers here. We're particularly pleased with the hedging performance in the last nine months. You see that we now have added nearly $250 million of value through the hedged position. So as prices have been subject to volatility across the period, we've still delivered consistently above $90 a barrel of value from production, meaning that with a stable and controlled cost base, we are above $70 per barrel of adjusted EBITDAX through the nine months to September. So $1.4 billion of EBITDAX delivery.

Moving to the next slide, Slide 13. This is a reflection of our capital allocation framework. And the key point I want to pull out here is that the dividend commitments that we've made in terms of post-tax cash from operations going forward 15% to 30% and the $400 million for 2023 are underpinned by performance from cash flow of the operations, but also the protection of the business. And focusing very much on that protection leg using the markets opportunistically that underpin the value of the company and underpin the dividend delivery. Now in the quarter and in fact post quarter-end, we've been working hard on that, we've been using the commodity price volatility to hedge at the upper ends of the oil and the gas prices. But also, we've been laying down some hedge positions for foreign exchange as we see softened GBP in the last quarter. We used some of the low prices to lock in over $200 million of FX protection on the operating cost side. So all of this to deliver returns to our investors.

Moving to Slide 14, a bit more detail on our liquidity position and our debt structure. You can see that we are down at $677 million at the end of September. That's a $625 million bond position. And then there's a net $52 million, which is actually the RBL and bp loan, which we drew down just at the end of Q3. So the cash was there offsetting the loan at that time. But that $100 million facility you can see in the second set of bars brings additional liquidity to the Company and gives us the opportunity going forward. So we closed the quarter as we move into the standard RBL redetermination period at the end of the year with strong liquidity and available capacity.

Looking at Slide 15, a bit of an update on our hedge book. We're very transparent on what we do here and our policy and approach. As you can see on the right hand side of this graph, we have been hedging significantly in the past quarter. We are now over 10 million barrels of oil equivalent hedged, and we hedge at the high spots. So clearly, prices have softened a little in the last couple of weeks in terms of the oil market particularly. And so, we are hedging right now. But we've done significant amounts in the past quarter. And you can see that that position is helping us to build a high-graded hedge book that protects the Company, but protects at high floor levels, which means we're delivering in high pressure environments as well.

Next slide is a bit more detail on this. You'll see that the average oil floor that we're looking at combination of swaps and collars is above $70 a barrel. Collar floors through '24 of $75 with collar ceilings up in the high-80s and swaps in the 80s through '24. So a strong hedge position in oil and on gas. We've been adding hedges through the period, particularly focusing on the summer. And you can see that the total weighted average through there is in the high-140s, 150s for the next two quarters. And then the floors are above $120 and above $130 through the end of 2024.

So just to move on to the closing slides and the guidance, very glad that that strong production delivery and cost control and hedge delivery means that we're able to reaffirm guidance across production. Continued optimization of CapEx portfolio, but within the guidance that's been previously given. And we've been able to take the opportunity to reduce the OpEx guidance as we see costs coming in lower. And we're looking at the $525 million to $575 million range now for net operating costs and looking as we close out the year to drive that down towards the lower-end of that guidance.

So with that, I'll hand over to Gilad Myerson for some closing remarks.

Gilad Myerson

Thanks, Iain. So Slide 19, we have the closing remarks. I want to call out once again the strong results year-to-date Q3. This is incidentally a year since we listed. We listed November last year. Adjusted EBITDAX of $1.4 billion and $0.9 billion of liquidity at the end of September, which puts us in a very strong position in terms of the balance sheet. Once again, I want to call out the FID of Rosebank. One of the most interesting anecdotes around the Rosebank approval process was the Times ran a poll to look at the -- look into the approval rating in the British public and 78% of the public approved of the sanctioning. So I think we seem to have the public on board with the decision to go ahead with Rosebank. We are continuing to review the M&A landscape. There's a significant dislocation in oil and gas in general, and specifically due to the EPL and the UK fiscal regime as well, there's many companies that are making decisions around exiting or around changing the way they operate and we continue to review the landscape. We're very disciplined in our approach to M&A. And that's why we haven't made any major moves yet, but the opportunities exist and we are looking closely. And then finally, I wanted to call out our capital allocation policy that we just walked through and reaffirmed the targeted dividend of $400 million for full year 2023.

With that, I'll open up to any questions.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Good morning, everyone. I had two, please. The first one, I was wondering if you could give more color on how your discussions are progressing with potential farm-in partners at Cambo. Can we expect any announcement or potential announcement before the completion of the acquisition of this additional stake from Shell? Does that have to complete before you make any announcement of the farm down? The second question, if you could provide an update on the Company's tax loss positions at the end of 3Q. Just wondering if we should expect any material increases to tax paid in 2024.

Alan Bruce

Great. Thanks for your question, Sasi. I'll take the first one on Cambo, and I'll pass over to Iain for the second question on tax. So, yeah, you alluded to your question there. So, as you said, the first step for us is completing the license acquisition of Shell's stake. So that's working through with the regulator, and we will just complete the process there and thereafter opens the aperture for the farm-out and marketing process, which we've started working on and will be actively ongoing into the new year. So, as I say, continuing to work through the process, and we'll provide updates as and when we have them. Iain, question on tax?

Iain Lewis

Yeah, sure. So, on the balance sheet, the tax loss position [indiscernible] the financial statement. So the asset is at $1.8 billion. That's a representative of the cash value of the losses, so substantive losses available going forward. And we continue to expect our corporate tax cash position to be in the low single-digit percentages in terms of cash tax rate for corporate tax.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Thank you.

Mark Wilson

Okay, thank you. Good morning, gents. My first question is, you mentioned the license timeline for Cambo of 31st of March 2024. Could you just tell us what the relevance of that is, please?

Alan Bruce

Yeah, sure, Mark. I'll take that one. So, just like all of the licenses in the North Sea through the development phase, there are timelines under the model clauses for certain work obligations. And then, of course, once you get past FID and into first production, then that's what holds the license. So in the case of Cambo, the license milestone is around submitting the field development plan. We're in a really good position in terms of all the technical work is complete on Cambo, and we're working to pass through the commercial issues. So in parallel with the license acquisition on the Shell's interest, we're also working with the regulators on a potential extension to that milestone around fuel development approval, just given the challenges with getting the partnership group aligned. So we'll work through that over the course of the next several months. I think the key point is, you know, it's an asset that we've invested a lot in as company. We see really good potential and we've got interest from others. And so, you know, it's a really strong project. We're just working to complete the process of the acquisition piece like we discussed and complete the farm-in exercise.

Mark Wilson

Got it. Okay, so, yeah. Look for a license extension as some news item. Second question would be, are there any expectations ahead of the Chancellor's Autumn Statement?

Alan Bruce

Yeah, I'll have a go at that one, Mark, as well and see if any other guys want to jump in. But I think we don't have high expectations. It's not described as an oil and gas budget, this one. So, we don't have particularly high expectations today. But I mean, I think the broader point I would offer is that we have seen over the past several months, both in terms of the current government, their announcements on licensing. Gilad touched on the general support for the industry and the understanding of the value that the industry adds to the Company from an employment perspective, from a security supply perspective, from an economic perspective. So we have seen that. I think that message is starting to get through and be understood. So pleased to see support from the current government. And then, as I say, we've been working very closely with the opposition parties as well and really good engagement there. And again, a lot of focus on business, on stability and on the jobs associated with the industry. And Gilad, I don't know if you've got anything you want to add.

Gilad Myerson

Yeah, I'd say I think I've been pretty clear they're not going to be mentioning anything specifically about oil and gas. Would be surprised if they do. I would say that there was an engagement at Number Ten with the Secretary of State just a couple of weeks ago. And that was really a call for action from the industry. We were being asked as an industry what needs to happen in order for us to increase production and deliver energy security to the United Kingdom. So I think that we take as a very strong message coming from Number Ten and the Secretary of State. I think overall, the fact that the UK economy is doing okay and they're considering reducing taxes is a good message overall. And we hope that it will have some sort of impact on oil and gas in the near future.

Mark Wilson

Okay. Thank you very much for that. And could I ask a few questions around Captain, please? Firstly, you mentioned that injection is going to start the polymers next year. We should see some production impact the following year. Could you just remind us what sort of magnitude we should be looking for in terms of incremental production there? And secondly, great to hear that the FEED for Captain electrification is underway. Could you remind us who is doing that FEED? Thank you.

Alan Bruce

Yeah, sure. I'll pick those up, Mark. So, yeah, as I mentioned, so touched on the Captain. I think standing back from it, you know, broadly, the EOR project in high level terms has taken us from, over the kind of order of 20,000 barrels a day to kind of enter the high-30s as it hits peak production, I think. And you'll see that flowing through our the NSAI exercise. So that will be published in January and consistent with the guidance we'll provide to this company as well. So you see that at an asset-by-asset level. And then, you see sort of peak production for a couple of years there, and then it starts to decline thereafter. So as I say, kind of keep an eye out. We're just working with NSAI on that exercise just now, and keep an eye out for that as it flows through. And then on the electrification question, yeah, so the engineering is Worley. We have had good success with that. They've done a lot of the engineering on the EOR II project and the alliance we've had between Worley doing engineering and Petrofac and then TechnipFMC has worked really well for us on EOR II. So continuing with that through that. And we're also doing some work on flare gas recovery project, which is a smaller but another important emissions reduction project that's been engineered in parallel. So there's some synergies we're capturing there as well.

Mark Wilson

Okay. Appreciate the answers. I'll hand it over. Thank you.

Alan Bruce

Thanks, Mark.

Werner Riding

Thank you. Good morning, guys. Just a couple of numbers questions. Hi there. Could you, Iain, perhaps please break down the $35 million reduction in OpEx referenced FX, cost control and deferrals? So I was just wondering on the deferrals which projects contributed to the reduction and could you kind of break down where that $35 million came from?

Iain Lewis

Yeah, sure. So, I mean, I think on broad terms, we've been running a cost optimization project last five, six months through the year. And really, this was with an eye to inflation coming through and a deep activity set that we're looking to get through. And really, it's been a cross-organizational approach to seek to fine-tune and optimize our cost base, does involve changes across the piece. There's no one large OpEx change here. Operating cost control is something that requires kind of step-by-step and blue-by-blue analysis and control. And so, it's really been by asset across the operated base. And looking at our options on Captain, Alba and Greater Stella Area particularly. So, there's been some deferral of activity and some cancellation, some low reduction in cost and some contracts. So it's been a range of cost control measures that have brought the results that we're seeing today.

Werner Riding

Okay, thanks. And just reading between the lines with some of the investment deferral presumably, I would suspect production might dip a little bit next year. So on a unit operating cost basis, will the OpEx go up from $21 this year? Expect it to rise a little bit next year?

Iain Lewis

Yeah, sure. I think you're right. A relatively flat and controlled cost base I think is a good thing. Obviously, the push through production over the next few years with clear trend of using production in the medium term will mean that that cost per barrel over the medium term will be steady. And that's our expectations. But we flagged that we expect, given the cancellation of some investment projects, that there'll be some short-term reduction in production next year. So I expect a modest increase as we move through cost per barrel next year. But over the medium term, really no expectations of a significant change.

Werner Riding

Yeah, okay. Got it. And just briefly on the net debt reduction, which was materially better than I'd expected. With your leverage ratio is now comfortably lower than what I'd forecast for year-end, are there any moving parts in Q4 that will increase leverage again, or do you see further improvements into year-end?

Iain Lewis

Yeah, no, there's no substantive change expected by the end of the year. We continue to be highly cash generative, you know, over $300 million of cash generation, operating cash in the quarter with lower production. And of course, we expect production to be higher in Q4 and a relatively modest close-out cost profile for the final quarter. So, we're in good shape in terms of our net debt and our liquidity position.

Werner Riding

Great. Fantastic. Thanks a lot.

Lydia Rainford

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Two questions, please. The first one, and actually just to continue on the line of costs as we go into next year. You talked about that cost optimization program. What is that -- in terms -- I know you said there's no big buckets in there. But just in terms of the approach that you're looking to ensure that as we go into next year, that continues. And then secondly, if I can come back to Rosebank and you talked about the 78% of people that supported the project in the Times poll, but that 22% of people that don't are going to be very active and typically and sort of vocal around the opposition. Can you just talk about when you're thinking about the development plan, whether there's any contingency for delays that that can cause, or if there's any way that '26, '27 first order start-up is impacted? Thanks.

Alan Bruce

[Technical Difficulty] Maybe I'll just have a go on Rosebank first off. So yeah, and I think the key point really it's really mature in terms of the way we manage risk in the industry. So we think about stakeholder risk just as we think about all the other risks that we need to manage in terms of the engineering, the construction activities, the subsea activities and the drilling. So it's actively managed as all the other risks on the project are and unfortunately, industry's got experience of these types of things in a few other areas. So we're leveraging, we're working of course very closely with Equinor, but leveraging the experience in other areas of how to appropriately manage the risk around potential delays associated with opposition to the project. So as I say, I think it's been actively managed. Iain, do you want to jump in on the cost question?

Iain Lewis

Yeah, sure, absolutely. So, what we've been focusing on to give you a bit of a summary of the project, you know, we actually looked at cost optimization from a number of lenses in terms of the right activities, the right allocation of costs and the right accountabilities across the business. And we had teams driving down those messes all the way through their organization. But overlaid upon that was the right atmosphere around cost in the business. And that's where really we're looking for enduring ownership and enduring messaging around spend control. And yeah, really pleased by the way that the business has stepped up to that. So we see sustaining value in our cost delivery as being something about the atmosphere in the business and making sure that we spend the money like it's our own rather than being allocated to us like a business unit often considers their cost base. So I think long-term culture and cost atmosphere has been the focus for next year.

Lydia Rainford

Brilliant. Thank you.

Kim Fustier

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just firstly, a follow-up to a previous question on project deferrals. Could you talk about the natural decline that you're now seeing on your asset base in the absence of infill drilling? And could you also quantify the production contribution from those projects that you've cancelled or deferred as a result of the EPL? Secondly, I wondered if you could give any detail on the licenses that you were awarded in the recent 33rd Oil and Gas Licensing Round. Thank you.

Alan Bruce

Great. Thank you, Kim. I'll have a go at those two. So I think on production, you can see there, of course, as we look at '23 and the first half, we had some new production coming on as '22 activity. And then so if you look at that and, of course, you can back into the Q4 volumes just by taking, say, the middle of the guidance range for the full year, and that gets you close to the sort of 70,000 barrel a day exit rate I was mentioning earlier. So you can kind of see from the entry exit rate what this natural decline without investment looks like based on the '23 volumes there. I think it's a bit early for '24 guidance. Of course, we're still working through that. So we'll come back early in the new year with some more specifics on production. And we've been working closely with NSAI. So you'll have a field by field breakdown as part of that exercise, which we are happy to elaborate on once that exercise is complete. In terms of the 33rd Licensing Round, so really our focus on exploration is around leveraging the assets that we have and maximizing value from those existing assets. So we applied for some licenses around the greater Britain area, which we were successful, really pleased to be able to continue development in the Britain area. And then beyond that, it's a really sort of targeted approach. We've got an exploration opportunity near Captain that we're keen to progress, and then we've got some opportunities west to Shetland that we're still evaluating, but really targeted, focused on our existing asset base.

Kim Fustier

Thank you.

Christopher Wheaton

Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. Thank you very much indeed for your time and taking questions this morning. Two, if I may. Firstly, Iain, one for you on tax, if I may. You got $160 million of tax, actually cash tax paid so far this year. Your current tax liability is $280 million. I was surprised as of the end of 3Q -- I was surprised the cash tax paid in 3Q was as high as that $60 million, given that I'm assuming you're not paying much corporation tax at the moment because of historic losses and your EPL number net of deferred tax is something like $20 million or so. Could you help just explain the moving parts of tax and also therefore what the installment that would be paid in October? If you can talk about that, that would be very helpful. Thank you. That's my first question.

Iain Lewis

Sure. No problem, Chris. So, I want to try and unpack the mystery of tax. Essentially, in terms of the payments, the cash payments in Q3, a little bit unusual because actually payments that were made in 1st October, 1st October is a Sunday, so they were paid in September rather than October. So there's $52 million in the quarter was paid on EPL. This is 2022 EPL, now being cash finally settled in Q3 '23. So that's the bulk of the $64 million cash tax that was paid in the quarter. There's another $12 million of payments. That's an advanced payment for 2023 corporate tax. It's a little bit more similar kind of figure be paid in October in the beyond period numbers, but that's us done for tax in the year in terms of tax cash. So again, those total corporate tax payments are around $90 million for the full year, and we expect that to reduce next year. And therefore, we're in the low single-digit percentages in terms of our corporate tax position going forward. And as we've highlighted before, EPL cash tax payments for 2023, which is placed in your current tax liability, that will be cash paid next year, so the 2023 EPL cash paid in 2024.

Christopher Wheaton

Right. So there's no more cash payment, cash tax due in this year because that payment in 3Q is actually the October installment brought forward a few days?

Iain Lewis

There is a small payment in October, but nothing material. Yeah.

Christopher Wheaton

Okay, that's really helpful. Thank you. And I guess then as Rosebank CapEx ramps up next year with the investment allowance, that is going to be that shield that reduces your tax payment, as you just talked about for 2024 cash payments.

Iain Lewis

Yeah. So, we're well shielded on the corporate tax side, on the EPL side, absolutely. It's capital investment that shields EPL, and we have some standard program, even despite some of the cancellations that we've taken off.

Christopher Wheaton

Okay, makes sense. That's great. Thank you. It's more of a strategic one for Alan and Gilad then, please, on Cambo. My view, as you know, is you ought to sanction -- if you can try, you can ought to sanction Cambo as soon as you can, even if you're doing it at 100% ownership. Is that actually possible? Or would you take the -- do you think the business is capable of taking the financial risk of developing Cambo at 100% equity with the potential possibly to farm down at some point in the future? Or would you rather not take that risk? And potentially then, given the potential change of government and we don't know what the tax system is going to look like as of the end of next year, I'm interested in what's that trade off with actually, the risk of losing the value of Cambo. I'm interested in whether the conversations you've had with government have changed your thinking on this point.

Gilad Myerson

Yeah, so happy to pick up on that, I think. Can we sanction Cambo at 100%? Yes, we can theoretically. Do we want to? No, we don't. I think it's a type of project, or project that large needs to be done with partners. So, we are looking to find a partner or multiple partners to come in. And as Alan mentioned before, we're having multiple discussions. And then the question becomes when do we bring in that partner? And as you point out, there's two ways of doing so. One is to first find a partner and then sanction, and the other is to sanction and then find a partner. Currently, our base case is, number one, we really want to find a partner first and then go ahead and sanction. The project is sanctioned already, right? I mean, the Shell and Siccar Point were willing to sanction the project back in 2021. We were ready to sanction in 2022. And therefore, from a development standpoint that is very mature and is ready for sanctioning. There is an unknown around the elections, of course, next year who will be coming in. The mood music has changed significantly over the last couple of years. We believe that any government that comes in, whether it's a conservative government or labor government, will be supportive of developing large-scale fields specifically for energy security in the UK. And therefore, we aren't that concerned about it and really the partner is key. The final question around the value of losing Cambo, I think that likelihood is very low. We have been investing pretty significantly in the field. We also recently, as you know, bought out Shell, and we're in this process now. So, we believe the authorities, the regulators will see these activities in a very promising way and will grant the license extension.

Christopher Wheaton

That's great. Thank you very much indeed. And we'll keep our fingers crossed as to whether political sanity in relation to energy policy in this country can be regained. Let's hope so. Thanks very much indeed for your time. Thank you.

Alan Bruce

Thanks, Chris.

James Carmichael

Hi. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple left for me. Just on the leverage, I guess, obviously, it's very low at the minute. I was just wondering whether that means there's any sort of potential flexibility around the 15% to 30% payout ratio, or is that firmly fixed where it is? And then on hedging, you've obviously locked in pretty good pricing for the next two or three years. Is that quite front-end loaded? Should we expect you to keep adding to that? Maybe just some thoughts around the strategy there would be helpful. Thanks.

Iain Lewis

Sure. Yeah. So in terms of leverage, the impact on the capital allocation framework, what we're trying to do is to make sure that we consistently deliver the expectations of our investors can be [paid] (ph) clearly to a consistent framework. And so, that 15% to 30% post-tax cash from operation I don't expect to change. It is a material and substantive dividend policy that everything's quite unique in this space and we are all around trying to protect that and deliver that. The liquidity gives us optionality, which is we've said in our capital allocation framework that beyond sustaining CapEx, beyond the protection cash flow and the returning of dividends, that we will evolve the business. And what we hear from our investors is they want returns on their investment and they want us to grow value. And so, that liquidity is more likely to be used to grow value in different ways than one-off dividends beyond the substandard material policy that we have. In terms of hedging, I mean, our policy again, is there on Slide 15 of the presentation. We would like to put more put options in, but the pricing of that at the moment we don't like. And essentially, we take the position if we don't like the pricing, we don't move. We like the pricing in September and early October. And so, we put down significant oil hedge positions. We don't like it just now, so we're not hedging. And we use that flexibility and those timelines to work through our policy. So I guess in terms of specific periods, you know, we can see the potential for softer pricing and gas in the summers. And so, you can see from our hedge book on Slide 16 of the presentation that we have more volumes down in the summer of '24 than we have in the winter. And in fact, we put in some pricing for summer '25 already. So, yeah, I think we're thoughtful about it. We hedge at the peaks and we're seeing the dividends in cash terms and protection terms coming through in the results.

Gilad Myerson

Yeah, it's worth just adding to Iain, worth calling out the policy that you could see on Slide 15. Really, the focus has been to make sure we have 75% downside protection, and we use a combination of swaps, collars and puts that allows us to have 50% upside exposure as well. And this has proven a very successful strategy for Ithaca over the last over the last three, four years, and we plan to continue to implementing it.

James Carmichael

Great, thanks. Maybe just one more, actually, if I can. I think this might have been touched on already, but just on the Cambo and I guess the Fotla farm-out processes as well. You mentioned in one of the previous answers there, there's maybe less concern around government policy regardless of the election result next year. But is that still something that's in the mind of potential farm-in partners? Should we expect some sort of resolution before the election or is it likely to be sort of 2025?

Alan Bruce

Yeah, I'll go with that, James. I think the answer is, it depends. I think all the companies have their own view. Some are more closely aligned with us and others have a different view. So yeah, I think the answer depends, but as Gilad mentioned, it's a good project, we're well placed to take it forward, given everything we've invested in the project and really ready to move forward with the development and working really hard to get that recognized from others and start moving forward.

James Carmichael

Great, thanks. Very clear.

Gilad Myerson

Yes, well, thank you very much for your questions. As always, we're very happy to engage. And if you have any further questions on operations, on finance, on development project, or overall about the business, more than happy to have follow-up discussions and, yeah, thank everyone for your time.

