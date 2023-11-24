Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FLEX LNG: 10% Yield, Special Dividend Declared

Nov. 24, 2023 9:15 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)9 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Europe's switch to LNG supply sources from Russia has increased demand for LNG shipping, leading to higher shipping rates.
  • FLEX LNG Ltd. has a strong fleet with long-term charter contracts and has been able to lock in higher charter rates.
  • FLEX LNG has been increasing its dividends and currently offers a base dividend yield of 9.58%, with a total yield of around 10%.
3D rendering gas tanker sailing in ocean

alvarez

With Europe switching its liquefied natural gas ("LNG") supply sources from Russia in 2022, in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, LNG became a hot commodity, and LNG shipping was also impacted. Ton/miles increased, as the U.S. increased its LNG shipments to Europe. This, in turn, caused shipping rates to

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.53K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

J
JWA77
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (57)
I thought I knew most of the higher yielding stocks, but this one I didn't even though I have owned shipping companies in the past. What I really like about this one is that LNG shipments should not be affected too much even in a recessionary period. I like it well enough to have bought 400 shares this morning. Great article!
ephud profile picture
ephud
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (16.56K)
"Europe's switch to LNG supply sources from Russia has increased demand for LNG shipping, leading to higher shipping rates"

Is it a surprise to the author that Europe no longer sources much of their LNG from Russia?
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (13.27K)
small holding in $FLNG well run, nice balance sheet, part of my LNG bets including $WDS and a few others; Japan is going to store LNG and looking to build storage more, www.naturalgasworld.com/...
Brazil heat wave sees them looking for LNG too.. LNG has become the 'swing' energy product, should keep the nice divs here flowing for a long time. Bea www.bloomberg.com/...
g
grcinak
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (1.86K)
@BeaBaggage Agreed, I am long FNLG. And, have doubled up on Woodside during the recent stock price pullback.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (401)
@BeaBaggage Spot on in my opinion. The demand for NG and LNG will continue to grow -particularly as a power source for electric generation as we continue to increase electric demand and take reliable baseload power generators offline.

I am long FLNG and a variety of other NG and LNG related companies. Nice income generation and definite opportunity for capital appreciation as well.
d
deadhead213
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (5.65K)
“$429M in cash, and no debt maturities until 2028. ” that says it all on its way towards 45.00
PapaWhisky profile picture
PapaWhisky
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (12.74K)
@deadhead213

“P/Sales, P/Book, and EV/EBITDA were all much higher than industry averages, whereas the 9.58% base dividend yield is right in line with the industry average.”

That says it all.

Slow and steady income earner.
C
Coe76
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (310)
Does FLNG have any new ships under construction?
Leslie Martin Wubbel profile picture
Leslie Martin Wubbel
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (12)
@Coe76 no because it's too expensive right now demand is too high
