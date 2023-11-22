Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beazer Homes: Balance Sheet Improvements, Q4 2023 Results, And Undervalued

Nov. 22, 2023 7:23 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)
ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • Beazer Homes reported impressive Q4 2023 results, including high earnings per share, free cash flow, and balance sheet improvements.
  • Despite high mortgage rates, Beazer Homes expects another strong year in 2024.
  • The stock is undervalued and trading below book value, making it a strong buy.

Neighborhood

LPETTET/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Beazer Homes USA reported impressive results for Q4 2023, including earnings per share, free cash flow, and balance sheet improvements. Solid 2023 fiscal results included over $5 EPS, Gross Margins of 23%, $272M of adjusted EBITDA, a 60% increase in cash, a 17% reduction in net

This article was written by

ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
1.22K Followers
ESP is a buy-side equity research firm that manages an options income equity fund. We specialize in the following industries: Renewable Energy, Energy, Commodities, Electrification of Everything(EoE), EV's, Software, and the New Energy Economy.We also offer energy consulting services to businesses, utilities, and municipalities enabling the transition to the 100% renewable economy. ESP also provides Electric macro grid and microgrid modeling services. You can see our current top stock picks, and former trades dating back from 2008 on our Motley Fools CAPS page. Since 2008 our accuracy record is over 80% beating the S&P 500 index.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BZH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BZH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BZH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.