Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RenaissanceRe: Benefits From A Light Hurricane Season Are Likely Already In The Price

Nov. 22, 2023 7:45 PM ETRenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • RenaissanceRe shares have rebounded from Hurricane Ian losses and benefited from rising interest rates, but their true earnings power may be less than 2023 results suggest.
  • The company reported strong Q3 earnings, with a stellar combined ratio of 78% and underwriting income of $386 million given the light catastrophe environment.
  • The volatility of hurricane risk makes RenaissanceRe's earnings more unpredictable, and investors may be better off in companies with lower hurricane risk at its current valuation.
Hurricane Ian 2022 Cloud Map Caribbean Sea 3D Render Neutral

FrankRamspott

Shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 14% as the company has rebounded from last year’s Hurricane Ian losses while also benefitting from rising interest rates. While shares have a less than 7x earnings

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.09K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RNR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.