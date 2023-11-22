Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BioVie: Cautiously Optimistic Ahead Of Phase 3 Alzheimer's Data Unblinding

Nov. 22, 2023 8:12 PM ETBioVie Inc. (BIVI)
Anders Research
Summary

  • Blinded Phase 3 data of NE3107 in Alzheimer's appear to indicate robust cognitive and biomarker efficacy.
  • Market is significantly undervaluing the probability of a successful data unblinding expected shortly after Thanksgiving.
  • Potential to be the first neurodegenerative biotech to show significant improvement in cognition Alzheimer's disease with suspected disease modification.
Intro

Neurodegenerative disease-focused BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) recently presented a set of blinded data which, if taken at face value, suggest that its lead asset NE3107 may have robust (and potentially unprecedented) cognitive and biomarker efficacy in Alzheimer’s disease.

On October 25th, the

Anders Research
Equity research primarily focused on micro/small/mid-cap biotechnology. We follow companies with mechanistically differentiated approaches to large market opportunities, primarily in neuroscience. Opinions are our own.Substack:https://andersresearch.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

