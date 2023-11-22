SolStock

Investment Thesis And Introduction

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) remains one of my absolute best investments over the last four years, and I am once again considering adding to my long position with shares down from the recent highs. While we know that Celsius's past business execution has been exceptional, all that really matters for investors going forward is the future performance of the company. Considering the PepsiCo (PEP) distribution deal, the recent stock split, and subsequent sell-off and quick rebound in the share price following another blockbuster earnings report, many market participants are now wondering, is the stock still a buy here? Is it worth paying such a high price for Celsius's future growth potential?

The recent earnings report was very reassuring, and it showed that Celsius's market share is already around 10% in terms of physical store placements, something I did not expect to happen so soon. While I did correctly assess that Celsius would take Bang energy's market share in a previous article, I did not foresee this happening within a single year. More market share gains from here could be estimated between 5-10%, especially with the new product rollout of the Celsius Essentials line.

In terms of online sales on Amazon, Celsius has rocketed to the number one spot, eclipsing Monster Energy in online sales and surpassing $300 million in quarterly revenues. I put estimates for next year's annual revenue numbers easily in the $1-2 billion range, with further international growth contributing to hitting targets on the higher side of this range and increased profitability due to operating leverage contributing to shareholder returns. I believe that Celsius stock could still be a good buy for long-term investors sometime before the end of this year, even after the volatile stock split craziness and with risks from increased competition heating things up.

The strongest selling point for the stock, in my opinion, has now moved from revenue growth to profitability because of operating leverage. The profitability and gross margin improvement is really beginning to show up in the financial results as well, with the last two consecutive quarters EPS coming in at more than twice what analysts were expecting. There is also very little (essentially Celsius is a no debt company) to speak of, which sets Celsius apart from others and shows what return is possible, even without using leverage to run the business. Gross margins are great and continuing to improve, and operating leverage is paramount - this could be one of the main things that the market is still not fully grasping when it comes to Celsius. While the stock split of 3-1 has improved liquidity in the market, it has also caused me to think differently about the stock, but I nevertheless still view shares of CELH as worth adding.

Stock-Split Craziness And Short Covering

Celsius finally did what many of us were expecting some years ago, a stock split (in this instance, 3-1). Many times when this happens, the stocks tend to rally in a big way, so why the massive sell-off in response to this news and the earnings report? The answer is elusive, but it may have to do with recent scan data showing a slowdown over the most recent two-week period. This could however just be a classic case of being 'fooled by randomness' and a blip on the radar of the company's growth trajectory.

I did find it interesting that management chose to announce this stock split just days before the quarterly earnings report, and not on the day of the actual report itself. The stock did just what I was expecting it to do, it ran up into the earnings date on the split news, then when the earnings report came out, it sold off rapidly. This pattern is classic - buy the rumor (stock-split), sell the news (earnings report).

Still, after a seven-session losing streak and a 16% pullback since the earnings report, CELH has managed to rebound off of the $50 split-adjusted price level and remains in a bullish uptrend Year-To-Date. The 8.5% rally to start the Thanksgiving trading week is technically a very good buy signal, but there is still time before Christmas to see what prices could be possible.

CELH YTD Chart (Google)

In my last article, from June 14th, 2023, I speculated that CELH may experience a short-squeeze in the near-term during the summer beverage season, as EPS and revenues would likely surge, causing short-sellers to cover their position in a hurry. Many readers asked me why I assigned a Hold rating to the shares, and not a Buy recommendation instead. If I truly believed that a short-squeeze was coming up in the near-term, then why would I not buy aggressively and sell on the squeeze?

I did not buy into this rally, personally, as I am a long-term investor in Celsius who does not trade the stock in the short-term. For a short-squeeze to happen, owners of the stock simply need to do one thing: not sell. The stock will naturally trend higher as sellers cover their short positions, creating buying activity in the market. I have found that most times in the past, the decision to sell CELH wound up being an incorrect one for long-term holders of the stock. The only purpose of betting a stock will go up in the next week or next month is to sell it and lock in profit, something that I do not think is necessary with this company. There are plenty of other stocks which may be even better for short-term trading and speculation, if that is your cup of tea.

Celsius, as a company, has been hitting revenue targets and becoming more successful than it has ever been in the past, with operating leverage just beginning to show up more in the financial results. Why sell a company that is still so new to the big leagues and that has such a long runway ahead of it? One reason to sell the stock is that while all we know is the past performance, all that matters is the future for the company, which is largely uncertain. This uncertainty about the high valuation of the stock and the future growth potential is likely what draws short-sellers towards the company and keeps short interest elevated.

CELH did actually climb to new highs on the back of what seemed to me like short covering, peaking in September. I did not chase this rally. According to Seeking Alpha, the stock's short interest recently fell from over 21% to now around 17% at this time of writing. While this is speculation on my part, I feel that the squeeze has run its course for now, and a stock price in the split-adjusted $60-70 range is somewhat unlikely before the year's end, although not impossible with more short covering. However, I do think that the stock could be setting up for a good buying opportunity sometime before the end of the year with another broad market sell-off possibly on the way before Christmas.

It seems as though many sellers have covered their short positions on the stock during the last several months, although others have pointed out that the short interest data reported has a lag time to it, so we do not know the current short interest exactly at this moment in time. It could be that the reported numbers are much less, but it is safe to say that short-sellers are still very much involved with the stock.

The stock-split and recent price action has also changed the psychology around market participants, including myself, and seeing the stock trading under $100 once again is very odd for someone who has held this company for years. The market cap is now around $12 billion, which is admittedly a bit high for what I was projecting just in the last two years of analyzing Celsius. PepsiCo did their deal with Celsius and valued the company close to $7.5 billion at the time, which was a great price to pay, in retrospect. I expect the stock to be highly volatile in the $50-60 range from here on out until the end of the calendar year 2023, and a buying opportunity under $50 could prove to be fantastic for long-term shareholders who wish to accumulate more shares.

Margins and Operating Leverage

The most interesting and notable thing that I took away from the most recent quarterly earnings report was not revenue growth or EPS, but margin improvement. Celsius's gross profit margin is now at 50%, and expanding at a rapid rate with the PepsiCo (PEP) partnership helping tremendously. Operating leverage shows that for every incremental increase in revenues, profits rise accordingly. Operating income can continue to surprise investors, as annual revenues rise above the $1 billion mark and low variable costs contribute to the profitability metrics. In my opinion, the operating leverage aspect to Celsius's business is a key thing that must not be underestimated here, and fits into the thesis on how the stock could prove to be a winner over the very long-term against Monster Beverage (MNST). While Monster is still the market leader, the future stock performance is likely to be lackluster when compared to Celsius, as revenue growth cannot add to profitability in the same way.

Lower costs are part of the mix, and in the most recent quarter, sales and marketing expenses also dropped in a big way, showing that even though the company's products are becoming more popular, the company does not have to spend exponentially to keep the trend going. This will continue to help with operating leverage and raising the company's profits, which are really starting to show up in the company's financial results in the last few quarters.

On the flip side, revenue growth targets could be extremely hard for Celsius to hit, unless international growth ends up being better than expected in the next year. This is always a possibility, and international sales have been quite small in terms of the total revenues in the past. With increasing profitability, international sales, and better operating leverage, Celsius can continue to grow at a high rate, but the profitability is now the thing the market must truly focus on. Growth rates of the past are not the growth rates of the future. 100%+ annual revenue growth like we have seen in the past with comparable sales is not going to be a normal thing going forward, and the growth rate must be sustainable if the company is to succeed over the very long-term. This is the nature of exponential or parabolic growth, as a company cannot double revenues each year consistently, forever. As revenue growth tapers off in the coming years, the market could have a visceral reaction, but profitability is the real gem for long-term shareholders who see the value behind Celsius's enduring brand and ability to create market-leading products.

Celsius's New Essentials Line - The Monster Killer?

Considering the company's history and the staggering growth is one thing, but another is business momentum and innovation. How does Celsius stay relevant and continue to push against the grain and innovate in the energy drink space? Celsius recently unveiled their answer and rolled out their newest product, the Celsius Essentials line, which is a 16oz version of their energy/fitness drink. Branding has improved, and the bigger can size is identical to the size of a typical can of Monster. In my opinion, this new product could be the true Monster killer over the long-term.

Celsius Essentials (stack3d.com/)

Many convenience stores and gas stations across North America are already carrying and promoting the product, thanks to the distribution deal with PepsiCo. Online sales will be interesting to watch over the next few quarters, particularly from big players like Amazon (AMZN) and Costco (COST). I estimate that the Celsius Essentials line will sell increasingly well in the first two years, with physical store placements contributing to the top line just as much, if not more, than online sales.

The new Celsius Essentials line is innovative for a variety of reasons, and further distinguishes the company from competition in the energy drink space. Competition is quickly becoming the biggest risk for the company over the long-term. For Celsius to eventually take the number one spot, it has to outpace innovation from Monster Beverage and give consumers what they want. This is not an easy task, so how is Celsius stepping up to the plate in terms of improving their product?

One major improvement is branding, as the design and packaging of the can has improved from the usual 12 oz version most people are accustomed to seeing in gas stations, supermarkets, etc. The logo is larger and more present, and the reflective packaging catches the eye. Another improvement is the caffeine content. The Celsius Essentials line has 270 mg of caffeine, which is more than the 12 oz version, but not quite as much as the company's older 16 oz product, called Celsius HEAT (this product has 300 mg of caffeine, which can be too much for some people to drink in one sitting). While caffeine content is high, the new product is only 70 mg higher than the regular 12 oz cans. This is an interesting balance between their previous two products, and the caffeine content is equivalent to around 2-3 cups of coffee.

From doing my own Peter Lynch style, 'boots-on-the-ground' research recently, I found that some physical store placements are selling the new cans for the same price as the 12 oz cans in a bundle of 3 for $6.00, which is an average of $2.00 per can. This is not a huge premium, and could even be considered a bargain when it comes to energy drinks on the market today. Prices will obviously vary depending on location, but the message to take home is clear. Celsius is willing to give you more value per can, as the 16 oz costs exactly the same as the 12 oz, but with more liquid and caffeine content per dollar spent. The price is also extremely competitive, as many rival energy drinks have come onto the market recently, such as PRIME, Ghost, and C4, but Celsius has been able to continue to grow and take market share away from the top companies - Monster and Red Bull, with breakneck speeds and business momentum that is getting stronger every year. As long as Celsius can continue to innovate and provide compelling value to its customers, the stock will be a great long-term investment.

Conclusion

Celsius Holdings remains a good buy in the energy drink space, and there are many reasons to be bullish after the recent stock split. For one, Celsius's market share is already around 10% in terms of physical store placements after taking Bang Energy's market share, and more gains in the realm of 5-10% are likely on the horizon, which should give the company a fighting chance to dethrone Monster Beverage for the number one spot. The new Celsius Essentials product line is a potential game-changer, showing substantial innovation and more value offered by the company for the same price to the consumer. The recent earnings report was great, with improved revenue growth, margins, and profitability thanks to increased operating leverage. While competition remains one of the company's biggest risks over the long-term, the company has what it takes to innovate in the energy drink space and compete for the top spot. I currently view shares of Celsius Holdings as a Buy under the split-adjusted price of $50 per share, and will be looking to add to my long position sometime before the end of the year.