Marje

Summary

Since my initial report in late September, Flagship Communities' (TSX:MHC.UN:CA, OTCPK:MHCUF) shares have remained essentially flat. This is despite a strong Q3 and 5% distribution increase (n.b., ~3.9% forward yield). I now believe MHC offers one of the best quality/risk/value profiles in the residential REIT space. MHC's portfolio of affordable, recession-proof manufactured housing communities is positioned to deliver above-average organic growth, with upside potential through its accretive roll-up strategy. With its highly resilient portfolio, long-duration and largely fixed-rate capital structure, low payout ratio, and significant discount to NAV, MHC is one of my top residential REIT picks (n.b., the other would be Northview Residential REIT, though it has a higher risk profile).

Earnings Update

Despite recent softening in the multi-family rental within MHC's core markets, it reported a strong Q3, demonstrating the uniquely strong fundamentals of US manufactured housing. SP NOI growth accelerated to nearly 10.9% (vs 9.4% in Q2). Lot rents were unchanged while occupancy picked up 20bps, though FFO and AFFO per unit were virtually unchanged. Leverage was up slightly from 39.3% D/GBV to 39.9%, right below the REIT's self-imposed 40% cap.

Q3 Earnings Summary (Author; MHC)

MHC also announced a 5% distribution increase, supported by its continued strong organic growth and ow payout ratio (n.b., ~54% AFFO vs peers ELS, SUI, and UMH at ~70%).

Acquisition Activity

In August, MHC acquired a 309-lot community in Evansville, IN for $23MM. The acquisition was strategic for MHC, increasing pricing power in the Evansville region. It also expects the community to drive incremental occupancy within the market (n.b., community ~95% occupied at acquisition), as it owns another community which is directly adjacent to the property. The acquisition was funded with a short-term bridge financing from a life insurance lender (n.b., 12-month term, at SOFR + 3.75%, with an all-in cost of 9.05% in the recent quarter). Management is looking to replace this bridge financing with fixed-rate, long-term debt (n.b., likely targeting 10-12 year term), likely within Q1 '24, and with a rate between 6.50%-6.75%.

Additionally, Flagship has acquired a resort-style community (n.b., 62 lots, ~95% occupied) in Lakeview, OH, for ~$3MM. This acquisition was funded with cash and a 6-year, 3% ~$2MM VTB loan. I believe the resumption of a faster pace of acquisitions is a critical catalyst for MHC, as the REIT needs to scale significantly to attract a wider investor base.

Valuation

MHC is currently trading at 12.8x and 14.6x LQA FFO and AFFO (n.b., vs peers SUI, ELS, and UMH at ~20x), respectively, and ~73% of NAV. Following the recent distribution increase, the yield is ~3.9%.

Current Valuation Summary (Author; MHC)

My NAV estimate following the quarter is ~$20.6/share (n.b., ~37% implied upside) and assumes a 6.0% cap rate (n.b., ~7.1% implied cap rate). My NAV implies 17.5x / 20.0x LQA FFO / AFFO per share. It is worth noting that a 10,000-site manufactured housing portfolio traded in early November for a mid-4% going-in cap rate. The portfolio consisted of 46 communities across six states (n.b., 6 in Florida, 8 in Missouri, 2 in Montana, 22 in Ohio, 6 in Illinois, and 2 in Indiana) and was 87% occupied.

Risks

Low Trading Liquidity

I generally do not like highly illiquid securities, as I greatly value the ability to be nimble and keep transaction costs to a minimum. However, I am willing to accept it in the case of MHC given its overall low risk profile (i.e., resilient assets, macro tailwinds, well-structured debt, and attractive valuation). As with any illiquid security, I would keep my position size small and be highly disciplined on pricing for my trades. I also expect MHC's liquidity to improve over time as the investor base grows and more units are issued (hopefully at better prices).

Reliance on Equity Funding

With the goal of growing via M&A and maintaining D/GBV <40%, two goals which are somewhat at odds, MHC is highly reliant on equity issuances to fund acquisitions. This is largely the reason for this year's slower pace of acquisitions (n.b., ~$50MM YTD). It has already raised ~$23MM of equity at $17/share via two issuances through its ATM program in March and May. These issuances were already dilutive to NAVPU, so I hope management is not planning further issuances with the shares around ~$15, which would be extremely dilutive.

Assuming they remain disciplined with the ATM program, the substantial discount to NAV puts MHC in the negative-reflexivity scenario Soros described for REITs in The Alchemy of Finance. The discount to NAV leads to either 1) dilutive equity issuances to fund growth or 2) a slower pace of reinvestment. Either outcome can contribute to a weak share price, continuing the cycle. This is not the end of the world for MHC, as it is undervalued based on its in-place portfolio and has a long runway for organic growth. It may increase the time needed to reach critical mass and be valued appropriately, but it should not condemn MHC to REIT purgatory.

Related Party Transactions

Directly from MHC's Q3 MD&A:

"The REIT and Empower, an entity majority-owned by the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, are party to certain agreements that govern the relationships between such parties and their affiliates. Empower will acquire and develop MHCs that do not meet the REIT’s investment criteria and conduct home sales, including sales of manufactured homes located on investment properties, under the ‘‘You Got it Homes’’ brand.

Transactions between the REIT and Empower are governed by the Services Agreement (see "Services Agreement" in the Annual Information Form) or agreements relating directly to the specific transaction."

To date, the material transactions with the related party include MHC providing Empower ~$2.5MM promissory note (n.b., at the WSJ Prime Rate), and acquiring a MHC commuinties from Empower for cash and Class B Units.

The CEO and CIO also own 50% of Call Now HVAC, which provides HVAC services to the REIT. The CEO's brother also owns 100% of BG3, a landscaping company that MHC contracts.

Thankfully, it seems that the related party transactions have been made on fair terms and have been appropriately and well documented. The relationship with Empower is the most risky in terms of misalignment of incentives, so it is something to keep an eye on. In fairness, I will also note that management collectively owns +5MM units (n.b., including regular, restricted, and class B units, though the majority of management's units are class B) worth +$80MM.

I believe that cleaning these relationships up would be helpful in gaining the market's trust as MHC scales. It may not be necessary, as other REITs have reached significant scale with complex, and occasionally questionable related party conflicts (e.g., SRU.UN:CA).

Catalysts

Given that the REIT's debt is largely fixed rate and long-dated, and its portfolio has seen very limited cap rate expansion, interest rates may be of much less of a catalyst for MHC than in other REITs I follow (e.g., Northview, Tricon). Rather, I see a resumption of higher levels of acquisition activity to be the key driver going forward.

I believe a pickup in acquisition activity will be critical in reigniting the market's interest in MHC. If and when this happens, the reflexivity discussed above will work in MHC's favor. And as I mentioned, this is necessary for achieving critical mass.

A faster pace of acquisitions will also drive the scale and increased liquidity (via unit issuances) that are important to closing the valuation gap.

Conclusion

MHC appears to be one of the most attractively priced, high-growth residential REITs. Operating in a highly resilient residential sub-market and with a very healthy balance sheet, it carries a much lower risk profile than other similarly priced REITs (e.g., CTO, Tricon, and Northview). Given its long-dated and largely fixed-rate debt profile, it may not be as reliant on interest rates plateauing or falling as a direct catalyst, though perhaps rates are an important driver of M&A, which I believe is the main catalyst. For these reasons, I see it as less correlated with the other REITs I cover, thereby offering an important portfolio diversification benefit.

I see ~37% upside to my NAV estimate of ~$20.6/share (n.b., 17.5x / 14.6x LQA FFO / AFFO). It offers a ~3.9% yield following the recent 5% distribution increase, with ample room for further increases in the coming years (n.b., ~54% AFFO payout ratio, +9% AFFO per share CAGR over the last 8 quarters, which I expect to continue growing at a similar rate). I maintain my Buy rating but would have given it a Strong Buy if not for the limited trading liquidity.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.