SCHD: Now Out Of Favor, It's Finally A Buy

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a dividend-focused fund with a relatively large number of value stocks.
  • Previously I thought the fund lacked a clear focus as it did not target the cheapest or highest-yielding dividend stocks.
  • Today, I like the fund more than I did in the past.
  • Many of SCHD's top stocks were expensive in 2022, but the falling stock prices in 2023 have made them more appealing.
  • I don't own SCHD yet. I'd buy it if I weren't simply more interested in other things.

Charles Schwab Opens New Flagship Branch In San Francisco

Charles Schwab, whose firm sponsors SCHD.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Despite having a dividend-focused portfolio, I’ve never held the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). This is somewhat interesting because most investors who think similarly to me

This article was written by

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Yesterday, 9:14 PM
I bought like crazy during the recent dip, still for me it’s undervalued.
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
Yesterday, 9:56 PM
@BullsDividends Yeah it was a buy on the recent dip IMHO.
The Dividend Dude profile picture
The Dividend Dude
Yesterday, 9:03 PM
SCHD is the SWAN dividend ETF. It easily beats DGRO and SPHD. My two portfolio bellweather ETFs are SCHD and MOAT for stability and growth.
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
Yesterday, 9:57 PM
@The Dividend Dude Nice! I like VFH right now. Own a little.
