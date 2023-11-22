Charles Schwab, whose firm sponsors SCHD. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Despite having a dividend-focused portfolio, I’ve never held the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). This is somewhat interesting because most investors who think similarly to me do hold it. The fund has the word ‘dividend’ in the name, and has a relatively large number of value stocks in it. Some examples include:

Coca-Cola (KO), a long-term staple of several portfolios managed by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

Verizon Communications (VZ), a previous Buffett Holding.

Chevron (CVX), a current Buffett holding that trades at just 10.5 times trailing earnings.

There are plenty of reasons for a value investor to hold SCHD.

Why don’t I hold it?

One reason is I always thought it lacked a clear focus. It’s not going after the cheapest of the cheap: it would have more financials if that were the case. It’s also not going for high-yield dividend stocks or dividend aristocrats, as its name might imply: its 3.85% yield is nothing special. The fund’s top holdings do have pretty good dividend growth track records, but the fund is not specifically targeting dividend growth. Rather, it tracks the Dow Dividend 100 Index, which purports to be a high yield index but does not actually have that high of a yield.

One thing SCHD does have going for it is a lot of “quality” names. The fund has a five star Morningstar (MORN) rating, which takes into account aspects of quality such as economic moats. Some SCHD holdings known for their moats include Coca-Cola, PepsiCo (PEP), Home Depot (HD), and AbbVie (ABBV).

These are quality names, and some of them have high dividend yields. However, there’s a very specific reason why I haven’t yet bought SCHD, despite having positive opinions about many of its components:

Many of SCHD’s top stocks were quite expensive until recently. High-moat dividend stocks like Coca-Cola were among the market’s best performers in 2022. That year, tech stocks crashed, and investors bought up stocks like KO that offered a buffer of dividend income. The trade worked for a while. In fact, it worked so well that I stopped liking many of SCHD’s stocks. Near the end of 2022, a lot of them were getting pricey. I held some of them, like KO and Pfizer (PFE), in the past. In principle, the top SCHD holdings are mostly great businesses. However, a lot of them were big winners in 2022, which drove them up to P/E ratios well in excess of 20. Seeing stocks like KO bid up to high P/E ratios while interest rates rose, I declined to buy SCHD.

Today, I think differently. SCHD has given up its bullish 2022 momentum and is down for the year in 2023. Even the mighty Coca-Cola has fallen in price slightly. As a result, SCHD’s portfolio P/E ratio–previously pushing 20–is now all the way down to 14.3. This is a totally reasonable P/E ratio for a market in which long-term treasuries yield 4.4%. Accordingly, I consider SCHD and most of its large components buyable in late 2023. I still haven’t bought the fund, but that’s strictly because I’m more interested in other things. I’d buy it today if I didn’t have other ideas I was spending money on.

Schwab US Equity Dividend ETF Basics

Before going any further, I should explain the basics of Schwab’s SCHD fund. Most of this is pretty routine information, but it’s things you need to know before investing in the fund.

Schwab is an all-equity index ETF based on the Dow Dividend 100 Index. Its basic characteristics include:

106 holdings.

A 0.06 total expense ratio.

A five star Morningstar rating.

A 3.96% SEC yield.

A 0.01% bid-ask spread.

A 14.4 P/E ratio.

An 8.8 price/cash flow ratio.

A 1.0 beta coefficient.

Passive management style.

27% portfolio turnover.

These characteristics argue for a fund that’s worth investing in. The multiples are low, the fee is rock bottom, and the bid-ask spread is tight. So, you get to buy a relatively inexpensive dividend portfolio for a low fee. It’s a winning combination.

Now let’s look at the index that SCHD tracks, the Dow Dividend 100 Index. Its characteristics include:

Market cap weighting.

Rebalancing once per year (in March).

A 10.3% CAGR 10-year return.

14.5% 10-year standard deviation of returns.

100 stocks.

One interesting question comes up as a result of the facts above:

Is SCHD a “true” passive fund? Although the fund is not actively managed, it tracks and indexes whose composition depends somewhat on human judgment. Among the fund’s criteria is “fundamental strength,” which fund managers often refer to as the “quality factor.” Included in this factor are things like moats, pricing power, and margins. There is no mathematically “objective” way to calculate fundamental strength, therefore, the judgment of Dow Jones employees is part of what makes it into SCHD. The fund itself is therefore not arguably not purely passively managed. With that being said, it certainly has the type of rock-bottom fee you'd expect of a passive fund.

Why I Previously Didn’t Like SCHD… and Why I Changed My Mind

The reason why I didn’t like SCHD when the fund first got on my radar in 2022 is because its holdings were relatively expensive then. In late 2022, the fund’s P/E ratio was reported at 16.6, which was only very slightly cheaper than the S&P 500. Many individual top holdings were well above 20 times earnings. I felt that buying a fund valued this close to the S&P 500’s own P/E ratio was not warranted. The S&P 500 performed very well over long periods of time, and SCHD was not at any measurable discount. Why bother paying up this much just for a slightly above-average yield?

Today, things are different. At today’s prices, SCHD trades at 14.3 times earnings. At the same time, the Wall Street Journal reports that the S&P 500 is at a 20 P/E ratio. So, we’ve now got SCHD trading at a significant discount to the market as a whole. This makes it a relatively more attractive buy than it was last year.

Additionally, we can see that many of SCHD’s individual holdings are rather cheap. Let’s take Verizon, the fund’s #2 holding by weighting. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, it trades at the following multiples:

7.8 times earnings.

1.17 times sales.

1.6 times book value.

4.3 times operating cash flow.

11.6 times free cash flow (I calculated this multiple myself, the rest are from Seeking Alpha).

This is a truly rock-bottom valuation. Indeed, the last time I covered Verizon, I rated it a low conviction “buy,” mainly because it was cheap, and because the latest inflation report suggested that no more rate hikes will be needed. Today, I feel much the same about Verizon and other top SCHD holdings.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on Schwab’s Equity Dividend ETF is that the falling unit price has made it more appealing than it was before. In 2022, when “SCHD mania” was in full effect, the fund was not a buy. At the time, it traded at almost the same valuation as the S&P 500, despite holding many stocks that were traditionally considered value names. Today, the situation is different. SCHD now trades at a 6% discount to the S&P 500, while having approximately three times that index’s yield. If you’re looking for a combination of value and income potential in 2023, SCHD is a fund worth considering. Not only is the fund newly cheap, but its yield is today pushing 4%--a quality that it did not have back in 2022. Stock prices are falling, dividend payouts are rising, and inflation is the lowest it has been in years. This all adds up to an environment in which holding Schwab’s Equity Dividend ETF makes sense.