Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLG: A Concentrated Bet On The Magnificent Seven

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • The "Magnificent Seven" tech mega-caps (Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla) have outperformed in 2023.
  • Valuations for these stocks are at all-time highs, with a P/E ratio of 29x compared to 19x for the S&P 500.
  • The Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF is a fund that aims to replicate the S&P 500 Top 50 Index, representing the largest 50 stocks in the S&P 500.
  • The index's market capitalization build results in the ETF containing over 50% of its collateral in the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks, representing a concentrated bet on these names.

Data Analysis Chart Graph 3D Statistics Background

filo/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The trade of the year in 2023 has been to be long the so called 'Magnificent Seven':

  1. Alphabet (GOOGL),
  2. Apple (AAPL),
  3. Amazon (AMZN),
  4. Meta Platforms (META),
  5. Microsoft (MSFT),
  6. Nvidia (NVDA) and
  7. Tesla (TSLA)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.01K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XLG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.