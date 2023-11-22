Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Market Never Moves In Straight Line

The stock market moves with the sentiment or perception about the economy and earnings. Sentiment can fluctuate dramatically around an underlying trend in the economy. If thirty years ago you had known the economy was going to have a historically weak 30-year growth rate it would have been much harder to participate in the historically strong stock market performance of the last 30 years. Having demonstrated this first hand, I started looking at cycles in market return about 5 years ago to estimate the non-linear stock market action. About 2 years ago I started using fixed periods of return, specifically the trading-day periods of 12.5, 25, 50, 100 and 200 that are shown below.

I also look at how the return over those periods rank on a percentile basis compared to history. For example, if the return over a 50 trading-day period is stronger than 95% of historical 50 day periods. There's a strong chance the market will be flat or down until the 50 day return has come back to normal or reached the opposite extreme. An extreme condition may reach a greater extreme before turning, but cannot remain at the extreme.

Statistical Stretch

The market surge Monday the 20th pushed the combination of the returns for the 12.5 trading day period and 25 trading day period (green line in chart below) to the 95 percentile rank. Even if this is the peak percentile rank for the next couple of months the market could still move higher if gains in the next few days are smaller than the gains dropping out of the back end of the return periods. Strong returns could push the rank higher in the next few days. However sometime soon, I expect within a few days of Thanksgiving a flat or down period for stocks of a few days or weeks will alleviate the extreme.

Economic Leads

The 12.5 trading day period returned 8.3% for the period ending 11/14/23. This was a 99.2 percentile rank. The market never maintains such a pace for very long. As of Tuesday the percentile rank is down to 95.6.

The fitted sine wave suggests the best 12.5 trading-day return will end Wednesday the 22nd. The market probably already had its best 12.5 day period Monday, but a rally that pushes it to a higher percentile is certainly possible in the next few days.

The 25 trading-day period ending Tuesday the 21st returned 4.72% which has an 84.9 percentile rank. The best fit sine wave suggests the best return period will complete on Good Friday.

Both of these short cycles suggest a flat to declining market for a few weeks starting within a few days of Thanksgiving.

The Long Cycles

The cycle for the 50 trading-day period appears to be about half way to a suggested high point on 1/23/2024. I don’t believe there will be any significant decline until this cycle reaches a high point sometime in January or early February. After that point I expect a market correction type decline bottoming in the vicinity of late May.

The 100 trading-day cycle suggests a low is coming about the time the 50 day cycle suggests a high. I tend to put more weight on the 50 day, because the 100 day cycle has the weakest correlation with market return of the 5 daily cycles I track. It’s possible the 4.0% decline ending 10/27/23 was the low point for this 100 day cycle or that it could make a double low with the second roughly coinciding with the next low for the 50 day cycle.

The 200 trading-days ending Tuesday had a return of 11.19% and is right on track with the fitted sine wave. The cycle high is estimated on 9/24/24.

After the market correction which the 50 day cycle suggests will end next May, the 50, 100 and 200 trading-day cycles all suggest a 2024 high point between late September and mid October. I expect new all-time highs will come during this period.

Follow Up of Past Calls

In the first article since I started analyzing market fluctuations with fixed length periods of market return I thought that a bull market had started Thursday October 13th or would start by January of 2023. Articles since then have consistently forecast we are in a bull market that started in October 2022 and will likely end in the fall of 2024.

I didn't actually issue the buy signal until March. By April stock prices had risen to a point I thought there would be an flat or down period for two to five weeks and gave a sell signal. I had said I would probably give a buy signal in about five weeks. The SP500 flat lined for about five weeks and it would have been a marvelous call to have followed through with that intended buy signal.

Instead that sell signal was still in place on July 31 when the market hit the high so far for the year and the percentile rank for the longer daily cycles was at 94.4 (rose colored line in first chart above) and the rank for the shorter trading-day periods was coming off an 88 percentile rank.

In the most recent October, 19 article I gave a buy signal and as I write the S&P 500 is up about 6.5%.

This article changes the call to hold. I intend to follow up with a buy soon.

The market risk indicated by the yield curve in the chart above suggests the market should be making 18-month highs. The last week in July fell about 1.5% short of the then 18-month high and now is the 18-month. The week of Thanksgiving (estimated on chart above) is about a percent short of the week in July. I expect 2024 will bring new 18 months highs and all-time highs before fall of 2024 and the onset of a bear market.

Takeaways

If you are a long term investor it's fine to hold steady. If you are thinking about putting more money into stocks there is no urgency and you should try some limit orders at 2% to 4% below the current price and let them ride the next few weeks. If the market surges higher in the next few days don't chase it. It's likely an opportunity for opportunists to briefly short the market.