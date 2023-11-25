Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Now Is The Time To Deploy Your Cash

Nov. 25, 2023 8:10 AM ETADC, AEP, ARE, CWEN, CWEN.A, HASI, ICLN, MAA, MAGS, NEE, NEP, RNRG, SPG, SPY, TTE, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, XLU6 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cash levels in money market funds have surged over the past year despite the S&P 500's strong performance, indicating investors' conservative approach.
  • As interest rates decrease, rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, utilities, and renewable energy should enjoy a relief rally.
  • Now is the time to deploy investable cash into dividend stocks in these rate-sensitive sectors, as they are likely to produce rising income streams while money markets see falling payouts.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Man Buried In Pile of Cash Looks Through Pair Of Binoculars

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

I understand the appeal of hoarding cash in virtually risk-free, 5%+ yielding money market funds.

Really, I do.

It feels safe. It feels like a shield from the many economic and geopolitical risks present in today's environment.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
16.59K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, ARE, MAA, AEP, NEE, CWEN.A, HASI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

A
AllStreets
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (2.7K)
Good article and I agree with your outlook. I really like your picks and ABR and NEP. For broad REIT diversification I also like RIET, the new REIT ETF, with 10.5% dividend yield paid monthly and not leveraged.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (11.51K)
Took a large position in O a month ago and am up nearly 14% already ...
Am waiting for Adc to drop to $55 or less to start position
H
HenryBL
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (139)
Superbly argued article. As a PhD macroeconomist with 25 years of international business economics experience I could not agree more with your assessment. Higher inflation was caused by expansion of money supply due to QE and Covid amplified by supply side shocks from Covid (esp. China closing down), geo-political crises, and tight labor markets (which I agree are less tight now). Higher inflation is not structural, but interest rates may stay higher than pre-Covid due to higher government debt ratios. In terms of recession risk, I think we will have a mild recession (assuming interests rates come down sooner rather than later) and I think we need to add India into the global growth equation as India is due to become the third major growth pole of the world economy. Not saying it will be another China but India will be a major contributor to global growth. I totally agree with your portfolio strategy - I was buying investment grade bonds and REITS month ago and already most of them are in the green. The markets are forward looking and I 100% agree aiming for perfection in timing your move away from cash and tech is very high risk. As you say, invest for the longer term and accept delayed gratification (although not that bad as you get nice dividend yields). Keep re-investing those dividends back in as you ride the eventual price growth curve. I’ve been slow to move back into renewables but I have a significant holding in CWEN and next week will be investing again in renewable energy funds (which I prefer as I don’t trust my judgement to pick winners in renewables). I’ve been a bit more reluctant to move into utilities as their yields are below that of REITS and renewables so I think it may take a bit longer for utilities to recover, although if a recession becomes more likely utilities are a safety play. I will definitely look at utilities again following your article.
Azred profile picture
Azred
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (2.26K)
I added yesterday and early in the week, as well. Actually - on different setups my positions have given pretty good profits this month. I’m not disappointed, and next week gives some great dividends through December. Thanks for a great writing to read this a.m & Happy Holidays!
g
grcinak
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (1.86K)
The overarching premise you present is "words to the wise" in my view. However, a return to ZIRP is unlikely, and balance sheets and debt maturities matter, a lot, and are company specific. As for the REITs you picked, it would appear they are fundamentally solid.

However, although the long-term need for renewables is obvious, I think the near-term economics of green energy are dubious from a commercial perspective.

In any case, I always look forward to your well considered and thought provoking work. Thank you.
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (1.03K)
Well reasoned article. I too am investigating in REITS, utilities and other dividend stocks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
AEP--
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
ARE--
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
CWEN--
Clearway Energy, Inc.
CWEN.A--
Clearway Energy, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.